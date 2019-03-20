Wisconsin-Stevens Point wins DIII men's hockey championship

Wisconsin-Stevens Point is your 2019 Division III men's hockey national championship. It beat Norwich in an overtime thriller to take the crown.
Jordan Fader, Steven Quagliata and Colin Raver all notched goals for Stevens Point. It notched a whopping 45 shots on goal in this instant classic. Connor Ryckman had 26 saves for the national champions, and Wisconsin Stevens Point was in control for most of the final game despite the tight score.
Here is the updated full championship history following the DIII men's hockey tournament entering semifinal's action:
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Host or Site
|2019
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2)
|Tyler Krueger
|3-2 (OT)
|Norwich
|Stevens Point, WI
|2018
|St. Norbert (27-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-2 (2ot)
|Salve Regina
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2017
|Norwich (27-1-3)
|Mike McShane
|4-1
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Utica, N.Y.
|2016
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2)
|Chris Brooks
|5-1
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2015
|Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1)
|Matthew Greason
|5-2
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Minneapolis
|2014
|St. Norbert (28-3-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-1
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Lewiston, Maine
|2013
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2)
|Matt Loen
|5-3
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2012
|St. Norbert (21-5-5)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-1
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2011
|St. Norbert (25-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-3
|Adrian
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Norwich (26-1-4)
|Mike McShane
|2-1 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2009
|Neumann (21-9-2)
|Dominick Dawes
|4-1
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2008
|St. Norbert (27-1-4)
|Tim Coghlin
|2-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2007
|Oswego State (23-3-3)
|Ed Gosek
|4-3 (ot)
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2006
|Middlebury (26-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-0
|St. Norbert
|Elmira
|2005
|Middlebury (23-4-3)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Middlebury
|2004
|Middlebury (27-3)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Norwich
|2003
|Norwich (27-3)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|Oswego State
|Norwich
|2002
|Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5)
|Dan Stauber
|3-2 (ot)
|Norwich
|Middlebury
|2001
|Plattsburgh State (29-5)
|Bob Emery
|6-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|2000
|Norwich (29-2-1)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1999
|Middlebury (21-5-1)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Norwich
|1998
|Middlebury (24-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1997
|Middlebury (22-3-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Middlebury
|1996
|Middlebury (26-2-0)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|1995
|Middlebury (23-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0
|Fredonia State
|Middlebury
|1994
|Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4)
|Dean Talafous
|6-4
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1993
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2)
|Joe Baldarotta
|4-3 (ot)
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|Maplewood, Minn.
|1992
|Plattsburgh State (32-2-2)
|Bob Emery
|7-3
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1991
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|6-2
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Elmira
|1990
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|10-1, 3-6, 1-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1989
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|3-3, 3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|1988
|Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1)
|Rick Kozuback
|7-1, 3-5, 3-0
|Elmira
|Elmira
|1987
|#Plattsburgh State (34-6)
|Steve Hoar
|8-3
|Oswego State
|Plattsburgh State
|1986
|Bemidji State (25-9-1)
|R.H. Peters
|8-5
|#Plattsburgh State
|Bemidji State
|1985
|Rochester Institute (26-6)
|Bruce Delventhal
|5-1
|Bemidji State
|Union (N.Y.)
|1984
|Babson (27-5-1)
|Rob Riley
|8-0
|Union (N.Y.)
|Rochester Institute