Wisconsin-Stevens Point wins DIII men's hockey championship

Wisconsin-Stevens Point is your 2019 Division III men's hockey national championship. It beat Norwich in an overtime thriller to take the crown.

Jordan Fader, Steven Quagliata and Colin Raver all notched goals for Stevens Point. It notched a whopping 45 shots on goal in this instant classic. Connor Ryckman had 26 saves for the national champions, and Wisconsin Stevens Point was in control for most of the final game despite the tight score.

Here is the updated full championship history following the DIII men's hockey tournament entering semifinal's action: