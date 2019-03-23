2019 Hockey East Tournament: Scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 Hockey East tournament saw eight of its teams battling for the conference title and an automatic qualifying bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament. After three tournament rounds, Northeastern came out on top, earning a 3-2 win over Boston College and an automatic qualification to the NCAA tournament.

The Hockey East tournament began with best-of-three quarterfinal games played at campus locations on March 15. Different from the format the last couple of years, only eight of Hockey East's 11 teams will earn a berth in the tournament. The top four teams in the league standings host seeds five through eight in the quarterfinals round.

The four quarterfinal winners were then reseeded before they advance to the semifinal round. Both the semifinal games and Championship Game were played at TD Garden in Boston.

Here are the full tournament results:

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 1 Massachusetts 5, No. 8 New Hampshire 4, (2OT)

No. 2 Providence 5, No. 7 Boston College 4 (OT)

No. 3 Northeastern 2, No. 6 Maine 1, (OT)

No. 5 Boston University 3, No. 4 UMass Lowell 0

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 1 Massachusetts 6, No. 8 New Hampshire 0 — No. 1 Massachusetts advances

No. 7 Boston College 4, No. 2 Providence 3

No. 3 Northeastern 2, No. 6 Maine 1 — No. 3 Northeastern advances

No. 4 UMass Lowell 6, No. 5 Boston University 4

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (If Necessary) — Campus locations



No. 7 Boston College 2, No. 2 Providence 1 — No. 7 Boston College advances

No. 5 Boston University 4, No. 4 UMass Lowell 1 — No. 5 Boston University advances

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — TD Garden

No. 3 Northeastern 2, No. 5 Boston University 1

No. 7 Boston College 3, No. 1 Massachusetts 0

Saturday, March 23 — Championship Final — TD Garden

No. 3 Northeastern 3, No. 7 Boston College 2