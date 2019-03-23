How to watch the DI men's ice hockey championship selection show

The selection show for the 2019 DI Men's Ie Hockey tournament will be aired live on Sunday, March 24 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

FROZEN FOUR: Tickets | Championship Info | Schedule

During the show, the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee will select 16 teams to participate in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at-large.

Conference tournaments: Seeds, schedule, results

In selecting the ten at-large bids, the committee considers several criteria, including win-loss record, strength of schedule and Rating Percentage Index (RPI) which combines win-lost record, opponents’ winning percentage, and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage.

To learn more about the NCAA committee's selection process, click here.

Regional championships begin on March 29 and will be broadcast live on an ESPN network. The national semifinals will take place on April 11 and will be broadcast live ESPN2. The national championship game takes place on Saturday, April 13 and will be aired live on ESPN2.