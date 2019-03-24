TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 24, 2019

2019 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey selections announced

Top Five Plays of the Tournament: Stars delivering on the big stage

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large. St. Cloud State was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State Mankato and Massachusetts.

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows: 

West Regional, March 29-30
Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota 

Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN
No. 1 St. Cloud State (30-5-3) vs. No. 4 American International (22-16-1) 

Friday, March 29, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 2 Denver (22-11-5) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (20-10-5) 

Saturday, March 30, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
West Regional Championship 

Northeast Regional, March 29-30
SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire 

Friday, March 29, 3 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
No. 1 Massachusetts (28-9) vs. No. 4 Harvard (19-10-3) 

Friday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 2 Clarkson (26-10-2) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (22-13-3) 

Saturday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
Northeast Regional Championship 

East Regional, March 30-31
Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island 

Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN
No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato (32-7-2) vs. No. 4 Providence (22-11-6) 

Saturday, March 30, 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN
No. 2 Northeastern (27-10-1) vs. No. 3 Cornell (20-10-4) 

Saturday, March 31, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
East Regional Championship 

Midwest Regional, March 30-31
PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania 

Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 1 Minnesota Duluth (25-11-2) vs. No. 4 Bowling Green (25-10-5) 

Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN
No. 2 Quinnipiac (25-9-2) vs. No. 3 Arizona State (21-12-1) 

Sunday, March 31, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
Midwest Regional Championship 

Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13
KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York 

Thursday, April 11, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN (order of games TBD)
West Regional Champion vs. Northeast Regional Champion
East Regional Champion vs. Midwest Regional Champion 

Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
National Championship 

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification: 

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International
Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame
ECAC Hockey – Clarkson
Hockey East Association – Northeastern 
National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth
Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State 

To purchase tickets for all the regional sites and the Frozen Four in addition to all information about the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour. 