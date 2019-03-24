2019 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey selections announced

Top Five Plays of the Tournament: Stars delivering on the big stage

Top Five Plays of the Tournament: Stars delivering on the big stage

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large. St. Cloud State was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State Mankato and Massachusetts.

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:

West Regional, March 29-30

Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota

Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN

No. 1 St. Cloud State (30-5-3) vs. No. 4 American International (22-16-1)

Friday, March 29, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

No. 2 Denver (22-11-5) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (20-10-5)

Saturday, March 30, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

West Regional Championship

Northeast Regional, March 29-30

SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

Friday, March 29, 3 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN

No. 1 Massachusetts (28-9) vs. No. 4 Harvard (19-10-3)

Friday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

No. 2 Clarkson (26-10-2) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (22-13-3)

Saturday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

Northeast Regional Championship

East Regional, March 30-31

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island

Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN

No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato (32-7-2) vs. No. 4 Providence (22-11-6)

Saturday, March 30, 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN

No. 2 Northeastern (27-10-1) vs. No. 3 Cornell (20-10-4)

Saturday, March 31, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN

East Regional Championship

Midwest Regional, March 30-31

PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth (25-11-2) vs. No. 4 Bowling Green (25-10-5)

Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN

No. 2 Quinnipiac (25-9-2) vs. No. 3 Arizona State (21-12-1)

Sunday, March 31, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

Midwest Regional Championship

Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Thursday, April 11, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN (order of games TBD)

West Regional Champion vs. Northeast Regional Champion

East Regional Champion vs. Midwest Regional Champion

Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN

National Championship

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International

Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame

ECAC Hockey – Clarkson

Hockey East Association – Northeastern

National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth

Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State

To purchase tickets for all the regional sites and the Frozen Four in addition to all information about the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour.