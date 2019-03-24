College hockey: Conference tournament seeds, schedule, results

UConn at the top of hockey plays

UConn at the top of hockey plays

You didn't ask for it, but we're giving it to you anyways. Welcome to NCAA ice hockey conference tournament central. Check out below for updated results, game schedules and scores.

All times E.T.

Big Ten Champion - Notre Dame

After a tight game, Notre Dame earned the Big Ten automatic qualifier bid for the NCAA tournament. See the full tournaments results below.

The Big Ten conference featured a 7 team playoff, starting with best-of-three quarterfinal series at campus locations, and then a single game semifinal and final, also on campus.

✌️ years in the Big Ten.

✌️ Big Ten Tournament trophies.



... and there’s more hockey to play.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/skLRtG6kfD — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 24, 2019

HISTORY ALERT: 5 college hockey teams who could make their first Frozen Four in 2019

Friday, March 8 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 2 Notre Dame 1, No. 7 Michigan State 0

No. 3 Minnesota 3, No. 6 Michigan 2, OT

No. 4 Penn St. 3, No. 5 Wisconsin 4

Saturday, March 9 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 2 Notre Dame 2, No. 7 Michigan State 0

No. 3 Minnesota 4, No. 6 Michigan 1

No. 4 Penn St. 6, No. 5 Wisconsin 2

Sunday, March 10 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (If necessary) — Campus locations

No. 4 Penn St. 4, No. 5 Wisconsin 3, OT

March 16-17 — Semifinals (single elimination) — Campus locations

No. 2 Notre Dame 2, No. 3 Minnesota 1 — Notre Dame advances

No. 4 Penn State 5, No. 1 Ohio State 1 — Penn State advances

Saturday, March 23 — Championship game (single elimination) — Campus location

No. 2 Notre Dame 3, No. 4 Penn State 2

BRACKETOLOGY: Conference tournaments start, bubble teams to watch

ECAC Hockey Champions - Clarkson

The Golden Knights earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament after a 3-2 OT win over Cornell.

The 12-team ECAC Hockey tournament began with seeds 5-12 playing a best-of-three series at campus locations. The top four seeds received first round byes. Winners of the opening round were then reseeded. The top four seeds hosted the best-of-three quarterfinal games. The winners played semifinal and final games at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The top seeds receiving a first round bye were No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 2 Cornell, No. 3 Clarkson and No. 4 Harvard. The teams advancing in first round action are Brown, Dartmouth, Yale, Union. See the full tournament results below.

Friday, March 8 — First round, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 1, No. 9 Princeton 5

No. 5 Dartmouth 3, No. 12 St. Lawrence 2

No. 6 Yale 4, No. 11 Rensselaer 1

No. 7 Union 4, No. 10 Colgate 1

Saturday, March 9 — First round, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 3, No. 9 Princeton 0

No. 5 Dartmouth 2, No. 12 St. Lawrence 3, OT

No. 6 Yale 4, No. 11 Rensselaer 0

No. 7 Union 4, No. 10 Colgate 0

Sunday, March 10 — First round, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 6, No. 9 Princeton 5, 3OT

No. 5 Dartmouth 8, No. 12 St. Lawrence 0

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 2, No. 1 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

No. 4 Harvard 3, No. 5 Dartmouth 1

No. 3 Clarkson 3, No. 6 Yale 1

No. 7 Union 3, No. 2 Cornell 2

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 4, No. 1 Quinnipiac 3 — No. 8 Brown advances

No. 4 Harvard 4, No. 5 Dartmouth 3 — No. 4 Harvard advances

No. 3 Clarkson 5, No. 6 Yale 2 — No. 3 Clarkson advances

No. 2 Cornell 4, No. 7 Union 0

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (If necessary) — Campus locations

No. 2 Cornell 4, No. 7 Union 2 — No. 2 Cornell advances

AWARD WATCH: 2019 Mike Richter Award finalists announced

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — Herb Brooks Arena

No. 2 Cornell 6, No. 8 Brown 0

No. 3 Clarkson 5, No. 4 Harvard 2

Saturday, March 23 — Championship Game — Herb Brooks Arena

No 3 Clarkson 3, No. 2 Cornell 2, OT

NCHC - Minnesota Duluth

In a double overtime finale, Minnesota Duluth knocked off No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State to secure the automatic NCAA tournament berth.

The NCHC tournament features an eight-team playoff beginning with four, best-of-three quarterfinal series at campus locations. Winners advance to the Frozen Faceoff semifinal and championship games, played at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Check out the bracket here.

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 1 St. Cloud State 5, No. 8 Miami 2

No. 4 Denver 2, No. 5 North Dakota 0

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 7 Omaha 1 (OT)

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 1 St. Cloud State 6, No. 8 Miami 3 — St. Cloud State advances

No. 4 Denver 4, No. 5 North Dakota 2 — Denver advances

No. 6 Colorado College 2, No. 3 Western Michigan 1

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 7 Omaha 1 — Minnesota Duluth advances

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 3 Western Michigan 5, No. 6 Colorado College 2

Monday, March 18 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 6 Colorado College 3, No. 3 Western Michigan 2 — No. 6 Colorado College advances

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — Xcel Energy Center

No. 1 St. Cloud State 5, No. 6 Colorado College 2

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 3, No. 4 Denver 0

Saturday, March 23 — Championship game — Xcel Energy Center

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 3, No. 1 St. Cloud State 2, 2OT

THREE STARS: ND's Cale Morris earns weekend shutout sweep, named top star

WCHA Champions - Minnesota State

In one of four championship overtime games, Minnesota State earned a conference title and NCAA tournament bid after scoring two goals in the final two minutes of regulation to send the contest to OT, where the Mavs won, 3-2.

The WCHA tournament featured an eight-team field that began with a best-of-three quarterfinal series played at campus locations. Teams then advanced to a best-of-three semifinal round hosted at the campus location of the higher seed. The championship game was a single elimination contest hosted by the highest remaining seed. See the full tournament results below.

Friday, March 15 — Semifinals, Game 1— Campus locations

No. 3 Bowling Green 6, No. 2 Northern Michigan 1

No. 1 Minnesota State 2, No. 4 Lake Superior State 1

Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 3 Bowling Green 2, No. 2 Northern Michigan 1, 2OT

No. 1 Minnesota State 2, No. 4 Lake Superior State 0

Saturday, March 23 — Championship game — Campus location

No. 1 Minnesota State 3, No. 3 Bowling Green 2, OT

FROZEN FOUR: Championship Info | Tickets

Atlantic Hockey Champions- AIC

American International earned its automatic NCAA tournament bid after a 3-2 overtime win over Niagara. See the full tournament results below.

The Atlantic Hockey tournament began with best-of-three first round series at campus locations last weekend. The top four tournament seeds received a first round bye, and hosted at campus locations for the best-of-three quarterfinal games. Single-game semifinals and the championship game were played March 22 and 23 at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

Teams receiving first round byes were No. 1 AIC, No. 2 Bentley, No. 3 Air Force and No. 4 Sacred Heart. In first round action, No. 6 Niagara, No. 10 Army and No. 8 Robert Morris advanced.

Wed., March 13 — No. 4 Sacred Heart 9, No. 5 RIT 5

Thurs., March 14 — No. 4 Sacred Heart 3, No. 5 RIT 7

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 1 AIC 4, Army West Point 0

No. 2 Bentley 3, No. 8 Robert Morris 2

No. 6 Niagara 3, No. 3 Air Force 2

No. 5 RIT 3, No. 4 Sacred Heart 1 — RIT advances

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

Army West Point 2, No. 1 AIC 1, 7:05 p.m.

No. 8 Robert Morris 2, No. 2 Bentley 1, 7:05 p.m.

No. 6 Niagara 5, No. 3 Air Force 4 — No. 6 Niagara advances

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 1 AIC 4, Army West Point 1 — No. 1 AIC advances

No. 8 Robert Morris 3, No. 2 Bentley 2, OT — No. 8 Robert Morris advances

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — HarborCenter, Buffalo, N.Y.

No. 1 AIC 3, No. 6 Robert Morris 2, OT

No. 6 Niagara 1, No. 5 RIT 0, OT

Saturday, March 23 — Championship — HarborCenter, Buffalo, N.Y.

No. 1 AIC 3, No. 6 Niagara 2, OT

Hockey East Champion - Northeastern

Check out our Hockey East conference tournament tracker here.