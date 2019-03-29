CHAMPS:

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | March 30, 2019

NCAA hockey: Bracket, scores, schedule for the 2019 men's tournament

American International beats Saint Cloud State

The 2019 NCAA DI men's hockey tournament started Friday, March 29 with first round games at regional sites. AIC shocked No. 1 St. Cloud State, 2-1. The official bracket, schedule and scores are below. 

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the tournament bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. To view the live interactive active bracket, click here.

2019 NCAA tournament bracket

Click here for a printable bracket.

The 2019 Frozen Four bracket for the 2019 NCAA men's ice hockey tournament.

2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores

Game Live Stats Time (ET) TV  Site
First Round, Friday, March 29        
Denver 2, Ohio State 0 NCAA.com 4 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
AIC 2, St. Cloud State 1 NCAA.com 7:30 p.m. ESPN3/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
UMass 4, Harvard 0 NCAA.com 3 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2 (OT) NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
First Round, Saturday, March 30        
Providence 6, Minnesota State 3 NCAA.com 1 p.m. ESPNews/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
Northeastern vs. Cornell NCAA.com 4:30 p.m. ESPNews/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
UMD vs. Bowling Green NCAA.com 4 p.m.  ESPNU/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Quinnipiac vs. Arizona State NCAA.com 7:30 p.m. ESPN3/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Quarterfinals, Saturday, March 30        

Denver vs. AIC
West Regional Championship

 NCAA.com 9 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
UMass vs. Notre Dame
Northeast Regional Championship		 NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
Quarterfinals, Sunday, March 31        
East Regional Championship NCAA.com 4 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
Midwest Regional Championship NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Semifinals, Thursday, April 11        
West Champion vs. Northeast Champion NCAA.com TBD ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
East Champion vs. Midwest Champion NCAA.com TBD ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
National Championship, Sunday, April 13        
TBD vs. TBD NCAA.com 8 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification: 

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International
Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame
ECAC Hockey – Clarkson
Hockey East Association – Northeastern 
National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth
Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State 

These are all the teams competing in the tournament:

St. Cloud State (No. 1 overall)
Minnesota Duluth (No. 2 overall)
Minnesota State (No. 3 overall)
Massachusetts (No. 4 overall)
Northeasterm
Quinnipiac
Clarkson
Denver
Cornell
Arizona State 
Notre Dame
Ohio St.
Providence
Bowling Green
Harvard
American International

