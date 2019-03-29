NCAA hockey: Bracket, scores, schedule for the 2019 men's tournament

The 2019 NCAA DI men's hockey tournament started Friday, March 29 with first round games at regional sites. AIC shocked No. 1 St. Cloud State, 2-1. The official bracket, schedule and scores are below.
The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.
Click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the tournament bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. To view the live interactive active bracket, click here.
2019 NCAA tournament bracket
2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores
|Game
|Live Stats
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Site
|First Round, Friday, March 29
|Denver 2, Ohio State 0
|NCAA.com
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
|AIC 2, St. Cloud State 1
|NCAA.com
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN3/WatchESPN
|Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
|UMass 4, Harvard 0
|NCAA.com
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
|Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2 (OT)
|NCAA.com
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
|First Round, Saturday, March 30
|Providence 6, Minnesota State 3
|NCAA.com
|1 p.m.
|ESPNews/WatchESPN
|Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
|Northeastern vs. Cornell
|NCAA.com
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPNews/WatchESPN
|Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
|UMD vs. Bowling Green
|NCAA.com
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|PPL Center, Allentown, PA
|Quinnipiac vs. Arizona State
|NCAA.com
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN3/WatchESPN
|PPL Center, Allentown, PA
|Quarterfinals, Saturday, March 30
Denver vs. AIC
|NCAA.com
|9 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
|UMass vs. Notre Dame
Northeast Regional Championship
|NCAA.com
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
|Quarterfinals, Sunday, March 31
|East Regional Championship
|NCAA.com
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
|Midwest Regional Championship
|NCAA.com
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|PPL Center, Allentown, PA
|Semifinals, Thursday, April 11
|West Champion vs. Northeast Champion
|NCAA.com
|TBD
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
|East Champion vs. Midwest Champion
|NCAA.com
|TBD
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
|National Championship, Sunday, April 13
|TBD vs. TBD
|NCAA.com
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:
Atlantic Hockey Association – American International
Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame
ECAC Hockey – Clarkson
Hockey East Association – Northeastern
National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth
Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State
These are all the teams competing in the tournament:
St. Cloud State (No. 1 overall)
Minnesota Duluth (No. 2 overall)
Minnesota State (No. 3 overall)
Massachusetts (No. 4 overall)
Northeasterm
Quinnipiac
Clarkson
Denver
Cornell
Arizona State
Notre Dame
Ohio St.
Providence
Bowling Green
Harvard
American International
