AIC men's hockey stuns No. 1 St. Cloud State in NCAA tournament debut

Posting its first winning record as a DI program wasn't enough. Making its first DI NCAA tournament wasn't enough either.

American International wanted a win, too.

In its NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament debut, AIC shocked No. 1 St. Cloud State, 2-1, Friday night. It's the program's first win against the No. 1 team.

Joel Kocur and Brennan Kapcheck scored for the Yellow Jackets (23-16-1), who were outshot 34-13. Goalie Zackarias Skog starred, making 33 saves and allowing only a third-period goal.

UPSET COMPLETE!!!! @AIC_Hockey ELIMINATES (1) ST. CLOUD STATE IN ITS NCAA TOURNAMENT DEBUT!#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/HEdJVl0NxD — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 30, 2019

The Yellow Jackets will now play Denver at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU in the West Regional Final in Fargo, North Dakota. The winner advances to the Frozen Four in Buffalo.

It's the second consecutive season St. Cloud State (30-6-3) lost as the No. 1 seed in the first round to a team from the American Hockey Association. A year ago, the Huskies lost 4-1 to Air Force.

AIC clinched the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament by defeating Niagara, 3-2, in overtime to win the AHA tournament title.

First tournament appearance ✅

First tournament win ✅

Upsets the No. 1 overall seed ✅



What a tournament debut for @AIC_Hockey as they defeat (1) St. Cloud State, 2-1!#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/mHLTmJYgxi — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 30, 2019

Also on Friday in the NCAA tournament, No. 4 UMass beat Harvard, 4-0, Denver shut out Ohio State, 2-0 and Notre Dame beat Clarkson in OT, 3-2.