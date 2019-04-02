Finalists announced for Spencer Penrose NCAA men's hockey DI Coach of the Year award

Ten coaches who have enjoyed on-ice success in 2018-19 have been named finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year. Voting will be conducted prior to this year's Frozen Four in Buffalo, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 10.

FROZEN FOUR: Meet the teams competing in this year's tournament

The nominees represent any coach who won or shared Coach of the Year honors in his conference this past season, along with coaches whose teams have advanced to the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey semifinals. This year, the AHCA Awards Committee has also nominated Greg Powers of Arizona State, an independent program that qualified for the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament for the first time ever. Of this year's finalists, three are past recipients of this award: Mike Hastings of Minnesota State (2015), Nate Leaman of Providence (2011 while at Union College) and Scott Sandelin of Minnesota Duluth (2004).

Four schools have captured four Penrose awards: Boston College, Boston University, Denver and New Hampshire. The four Denver awards were presented to four different coaches: Murray Armstrong, Ralph Backstrom, George Gwozdecky and 2017 recipient Jim Montgomery. Four schools claim three winners: Clarkson, Colorado College, Harvard and North Dakota. Three different coaches received those awards at Clarkson and CC. For Clarkson: Bill Harrison, Jerry York and Bill O'Flaherty. For Colorado College: Cheddy Thompson, Tony Frasca and Don Lucia. From this year's finalists, no coach from AIC, Arizona State, UMass, Ohio State or St. Cloud State has ever won this award.

HOW TO WATCH: Schedule, scores from the 2019 NCAA tournament

The Spencer Penrose Award is named in memory of the Colorado Springs benefactor who built the Broadmoor Hotel Complex, site of the first 10 NCAA championship hockey tournaments. The actual award will be presented at the AHCA Coach of the Year Banquet in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday evening, May 1.

The CCM AHCA Coach of the Year Awards are sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association. CCM is the legendary hockey brand dedicated to the endless pursuit of performance by delivering game-changing, head-to-toe innovative hockey equipment to players worldwide.

BRACKET TIME: Get your bracket set for the Frozen Four

2018-19 AHCA Men’s Ice Hockey Spencer Penrose Award Finalists (CCM/AHCA Division I Coach of the Year)

David Carle, Denver, Frozen Four Coach

Greg Carvel, UMass, HE Coach of the Year and Frozen Four Coach

Mike Hastings, Minnesota State, WCHA Coach of the Year*

Casey Jones, Clarkson, ECAC Hockey Coach of the Year

Eric Lang, AIC, Atlantic Hockey Coach of the Year

Brett Larson, St. Cloud State, NCHC Coach of the Year

Nate Leaman, Providence, Frozen Four Coach*

Greg Powers, Arizona State University

Steve Rohlik, Ohio State, Big 10 Coach of the Year

Scott Sandelin, Minnesota-Duluth, Frozen Four Coach*

* Past Spencer Penrose Award Winner

See below for the full history of Spencer Penrose winners.

1951 Edward Jeremiah, Dartmouth

1952 Cheddy Thompson, Colorado College

1953 John Mariucci, Minnesota

1954 Vic Heyliger, Michigan

1955 Ralph “Cooney” Weiland, Harvard

1956 William Harrison, Clarkson

1957 Jack Riley, Army

1958 Harry Cleverly, Boston University

1959 John “Snooks” Kelley, Boston College

1960 Jack Riley, Army

1961 Murray Armstrong, Denver

1962 Jack Kelley, Colby

1963 Tony Frasca, Colorado College

1964 Tom Eccleston, Providence

1965 Jim Fullerton, Brown

1966 Amo Bessone, Michigan State

1967 Edward Jeremiah, Dartmouth

1968 Ned Harkness, Cornell

1969 Charlie Holt, New Hampshire

1970 John MacInnes, Michigan Tech

1971 Ralph “Cooney” Weiland, Harvard

1972 John “Snooks” Kelley, Boston College

1973 Len Ceglarski, Boston College

1974 Charlie Holt, New Hampshire

1975 Jack Parker, Boston University

1976 John MacInnes, Michigan Tech

1977 Jerry York, Clarkson

1978 Jack Parker, Boston University

1979 Charlie Holt, New Hampshire

1980 Rick Comley, Northern Michigan

1981 Bill O’Flaherty, Clarkson

1982 Fernie Flaman, Northeastern

1983 Bill Cleary, Harvard

1984 Mike Sertich, Minnesota Duluth

1985 Len Ceglarski, Boston College

1986 Ralph Backstrom, Denver

1987 John “Gino” Gasparini, North Dakota 1988 Frank Anzalone, Lake Superior 1989 Joe Marsh, St. Lawrence

1990 Terry Slater, Colgate

1991 Rick Comley, Northern Michigan 1992 Ron Mason, Michigan State

1993 George Gwozdecky, Miami

1994 Don Lucia, Colorado College

1995 Shawn Walsh, Maine

1996 Bruce Crowder, UMass Lowell

1997 Dean Blais, North Dakota

1998 Tim Taylor, Yale

1999 Richard Umile, New Hampshire 2000 Joe Marsh, St. Lawrence

2001 Dean Blais, North Dakota

2002 Tim Whitehead, Maine

2003 Bob Daniels, Ferris State

2004 Scott Sandelin, Minnesota Duluth 2005 George Gwozdecky, Denver

2006 Enrico Blasi, Miami

2007 Jeff Jackson, Notre Dame

2008 Red Berenson, Michigan

2009 Jack Parker, Boston University

2010 Wayne Wilson, RIT

2011 Nate Leaman, Union

2012 Bob Daniels, Ferris State

2013 Norm Bazin, UMass Lowell

2014 Rick Bennett, Union

2015 Mike Hastings, Minnesota State 2016 Rand Pecknold, Quinnipiac

2017 Jim Montgomery, Denver

2018 Jeff Jackson, Notre Dame