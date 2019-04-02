NCAA hockey: Bracket, scores, schedule for the 2019 men's tournament

UMass heads to first ever Frozen Four

UMass heads to first ever Frozen Four

The 2019 NCAA DI men's hockey tournament continues with the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 11. Providence, Minnesota Duluth, Denver and UMass make up the field.

The official bracket, schedule and scores are below.

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the tournament bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. To view the live interactive active bracket, click here.

2019 NCAA tournament bracket

2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International

Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame

ECAC Hockey – Clarkson

Hockey East Association – Northeastern

National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth

Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State

These are all the teams competing in the tournament:

St. Cloud State (No. 1 overall)

Minnesota Duluth (No. 2 overall)

Minnesota State (No. 3 overall)

Massachusetts (No. 4 overall)

Northeasterm

Quinnipiac

Clarkson

Denver

Cornell

Arizona State

Notre Dame

Ohio St.

Providence

Bowling Green

Harvard

American International

