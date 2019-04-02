CHAMPS:

Men's Final Four preview

View bracket

Roads to the Final Four

Get ready for Women's Final Four

Frozen Four set

icehockey-men-d1 flag

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | April 3, 2019

NCAA hockey: Bracket, scores, schedule for the 2019 men's tournament

UMass heads to first ever Frozen Four

The 2019 NCAA DI men's hockey tournament continues with the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 11. Providence, Minnesota Duluth, Denver and UMass make up the field.

The official bracket, schedule and scores are below. 

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the tournament bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. To view the live interactive active bracket, click here.

2019 NCAA tournament bracket

Click here for a printable bracket.

2019 Frozen Four

2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores

Game Live Stats Time (ET) TV  Site
First Round, Friday, March 29        
Denver 2, Ohio State 0 NCAA.com 4 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
AIC 2, St. Cloud State 1 NCAA.com 7:30 p.m. ESPN3/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
UMass 4, Harvard 0 NCAA.com 3 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2 (OT) NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
First Round, Saturday, March 30        
Providence 6, Minnesota State 3 NCAA.com 1 p.m. ESPNews/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
Cornell 5, Northeastern 1 NCAA.com 4:30 p.m. ESPNews/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
UMD 2, Bowling Green 1 (OT) NCAA.com 4 p.m.  ESPNU/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Quinnipiac 2, Arizona State 1 NCAA.com 7:30 p.m. ESPN3/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Quarterfinals, Saturday, March 30        

Denver 3, AIC 0
West Regional Championship

 NCAA.com 9 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
UMass 4, Notre Dame 0
Northeast Regional Championship		 NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
Quarterfinals, Sunday, March 31        
Providence 4, Cornell 0 
East Regional Championship		 NCAA.com 4 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
Minnesota Duluth 3, Quinnipiac 1  
Midwest Regional Championship		 NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Semifinals, Thursday, April 11        
Denver vs. UMass NCAA.com TBD ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
Providence vs. Minnesota Duluth NCAA.com TBD ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
National Championship, Saturday, April 13        
TBD vs. TBD NCAA.com 8 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification: 

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International
Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame
ECAC Hockey – Clarkson
Hockey East Association – Northeastern 
National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth
Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State 

These are all the teams competing in the tournament:

St. Cloud State (No. 1 overall)
Minnesota Duluth (No. 2 overall)
Minnesota State (No. 3 overall)
Massachusetts (No. 4 overall)
Northeasterm
Quinnipiac
Clarkson
Denver
Cornell
Arizona State 
Notre Dame
Ohio St.
Providence
Bowling Green
Harvard
American International

Check out the past winners of the NCAA men's hockey tournament.

To purchase tickets for all the regional sites and the Frozen Four in addition to all information about the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour. 