These are the five most shocking NCAA hockey tournament first-round upsets

Two No. 1 regional seeds — St. Cloud State and Minnesota State — suffered first-round NCAA tournament losses over the weekend, joining a growing club. This tournament marked the 14th consecutive year that a No. 1 regional seed lost to a No. 4. Here are some of the biggest upsets since the tournament went to 16 teams in 2003:

#5

2009 Midwest Regional, Bemidji State 5, No. 2 overall Notre Dame 1: The Beavers carried an 18-15-1 record into Grand Rapids, Mich., and manhandled the 31-5-3 Fighting Irish as Tyler Scofield had two goals and an assist. A day later, Bemidji State beat Cornell 4-1 to secure its only Frozen Four berth.

The first class in Irish Hockey history to make four NCAA Tournaments also went to three NCAA Regional Finals, two Frozen Fours & won three B1G Championships.



A special thank you to the Class of 2019 & to our #NDFamily for the support all season long. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/8ijwIyB89N — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 31, 2019

#4

2010 East Regional, Rochester Institute of Technology 2, No. 2 overall Denver 1: The Tigers pulled off the upset of the WCHA regular-season champion Pioneers in Albany, N.Y., on the strength of 39 saves by Jared DeMichiel. RIT would beat New Hampshire 6-2 to make the Frozen Four.

#3

2015 Midwest Regional, RIT 2, No. 1 overall Minnesota State 1: The Tigers carried a 19-14-5 record into the game in South Bend against the Mavericks (29-7-3). Josh Mitchell scored the winner with 5:51 left in the third period on a goal that initially was waved off because of goaltender interference before being ruled good on a video review. To this day, that controversial call still angers Mavericks fans.

#2

2019 West Regional, American International 2, No. 1 overall St. Cloud State 1: For the second consecutive year, the Huskies were the No. 1 overall seed and were ousted by the Atlantic Hockey tournament champion. The Yellow Jackets followed Air Force's 2018 lead by dictating play against the talented and deep Huskies (30-5-3) for most of the game.

🎥 @AIC_Hockey wins their first NCAA tournament game in program history with a 2-1 victory over Saint Cloud State.#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/vdOwKIE2ai — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 30, 2019

#1

2006 West Regional, Holy Cross 4, No. 2 overall Minnesota 3 (OT): Though this isn't the biggest upset by PairWise ranking or seed (Wisconsin was the No. 1 overall seed, not the Gophers) Minnesota's stunning loss in Grand Forks, N.D., lives on. The Gophers were WCHA regular-season champs and only three years removed from back-to-back NCAA championships. Thirteen years later, you'll still see North Dakota fans wearing Holy Cross sweaters to tease Gophers fans.

