Three finalists for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award announced

The three finalists were selected from the initial list of top 10 candidates by the 29-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan balloting to determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner. Criteria for the award includes: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

This year’s Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced Friday, April 12, 2019, from the KeyBank Rink at The Rinks at Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY, during the NCAA Frozen Four. The 39th annual announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network at 6 p.m. ET and streamed at www.hobeybaker.com.

Here is more on this year’s three finalists:

Adam Fox, Harvard

Harvard Athletics

Junior defensemen

Completed his season with 9 goals, 39 assists for 48 points in 33 games

Calgary draft (3rd round), rights traded to Carolina (2018) — 1.45 points per game average

Psychology major — active participant in initiatives assisting children with cancer

Cale Makar, UMass

UMass Athletics

Sophomore defensemen

Has 16 goals, 32 assists for 48 points in 39 games - his plus-minus of +32 is third in the nation — assistant captain — is seventh in the nation in points per game at 1.23

Colorado draft (4th overall) — won gold medal at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Sport Management major — is active in a variety of UMass community events

Jimmy Schuldt, St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State Athletics

Senior defensemen

Completed his season with 10 goals, 25 assists for 35 points in 39 games — was +24

Finance major (3.66 GPA) — four-time NCHC Scholar-Athlete Award winner

Active in the community with Special Olympics; coaches Dynomites inner-city hockey

