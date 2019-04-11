NCAA hockey Frozen Four 2019 : Live updates, scores and schedule for the men's tournament

UMass isn't just happy to be here

UMass isn't just happy to be here

The 2019 NCAA men's ice hockey tournament Frozen Four will resume on Saturday, April 13 with the national championship game at 8 p.m. It will be aired on ESPN.

In the first semifinal, Minnesota Duluth beat Providence 4-1 to advance to the title game. In the night's second game, Massachusetts held off a Denver comeback that forced overtime to advance to the Minutemen's first-ever title game appearance.

The official bracket, schedule and scores are below.

Recap the semifinal games and stay connected to all the action with live updates from our on-site blog, below.

Click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the tournament bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. To view the live interactive active bracket, click here.

2019 NCAA tournament bracket

Click here for a printable bracket.

2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International

Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame

ECAC Hockey – Clarkson

Hockey East Association – Northeastern

National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth

Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State

These are all the teams competing in the tournament:

St. Cloud State (No. 1 overall)

Minnesota Duluth (No. 2 overall)

Minnesota State (No. 3 overall)

Massachusetts (No. 4 overall)

Northeasterm

Quinnipiac

Clarkson

Denver

Cornell

Arizona State

Notre Dame

Ohio St.

Providence

Bowling Green

Harvard

American International

Check out the past winners of the NCAA men's hockey tournament.

To purchase tickets for all the regional sites and the Frozen Four in addition to all information about the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour.