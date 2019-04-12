AHCA announces 2019 All-Americans for men's ice hockey at Frozen Four

On Friday at the Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York, the American Hockey Coaches Association announced their first and second team All-American's for Division I men's ice hockey.

Represented on the teams are players from 19 different Division I hockey-playing schools. St. Cloud State had four All-American's, while UMass, Minnesota-Duluth and Northeastern each had two.

FROZEN FOUR: Scores, schedule and updates for the 2019 tournament

There are 12 U.S. states represented, as well as Canada and Germany. There are six players listed who call the state of Minnesota home.

MEET THE CHAMPS: A history of the tournament

No freshmen were named to the teams, but six sophomores, 13 juniors and six seniors are featured. Regarding conferences, Hockey East and the NCHC lead the way, each with six selections.

First Team

Player Class School Position Division Cayden Primeau SO Northeastern Goalie East Hunter Shepard JR Minnesota-Duluth Goalie West Adam Fox JR Harvard Defense East Quinn Hughes SO Michigan Defense West Cale Makar SO UMass Defense East Jimmy Schuldt SR St. Cloud State Defense West Mitchell Chaffee SO UMass Forward East Taro Hirose JR Michigan State Forward West Ryan Kuffner SR Princeton Forward East Patrick Newell SR St. Cloud State Forward West Nico Sturm JR Clarkson Forward East Rem Pitlick JR Minnesota Forward West

Second Team

Player Class School Position Division Andrew Shortridge JR Quinnipiac Goalie East Joey Daccord JR Arizona State Goalie West Jeremy Davies JR Northeastern Defense East Jack Ahcan JR St. Cloud State Defense West Joseph Duszak JR Mercyhurst Defense East Bobby Nardella SR Notre Dame Defense West Scott Perunovich SO Minnesota-Duluth Defense West Blake Christensen JR American International Forward East Mason Jobst SR Ohio State Forward West David Cotton JR Boston College Forward East Blake Lizotte SO St. Cloud State Forward West Josh Wilkins JR Providence Forward East Troy Loggins SR Northern Michigan Forward West

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: 71 facts about the Frozen Four

The full list of All-American's is available here.