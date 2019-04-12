CHAMPS:

WATCH LIVE

NC Bowling championship

Frozen Four updates

One Shining Moment

MBK: Early 2019-20 rankings

Baylor wins WBK title

icehockey-men-d1 flag

NCAA staff | April 13, 2019

AHCA announces 2019 All-Americans for men's ice hockey at Frozen Four

What chicken wing reigns supreme at Frozen Four?

On Friday at the Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York, the American Hockey Coaches Association announced their first and second team All-American's for Division I men's ice hockey.

Represented on the teams are players from 19 different Division I hockey-playing schools. St. Cloud State had four All-American's, while UMass, Minnesota-Duluth and Northeastern each had two.

FROZEN FOUR: Scores, schedule and updates for the 2019 tournament

There are 12 U.S. states represented, as well as Canada and Germany. There are six players listed who call the state of Minnesota home.

MEET THE CHAMPS: A history of the tournament

No freshmen were named to the teams, but six sophomores, 13 juniors and six seniors are featured. Regarding conferences, Hockey East and the NCHC lead the way, each with six selections.

First Team

Player

Class

School

Position

Division

Cayden Primeau

SO

Northeastern

Goalie

East

Hunter Shepard

JR

Minnesota-Duluth

Goalie

West

Adam Fox

JR

Harvard

Defense

East

Quinn Hughes

SO

Michigan

Defense

West

Cale Makar

SO

UMass

Defense

East

Jimmy Schuldt

SR

St. Cloud State

Defense

West

Mitchell Chaffee

SO

UMass

Forward

East

Taro Hirose

JR

Michigan State

Forward

West

Ryan Kuffner

SR

Princeton

Forward

East

Patrick Newell

SR

St. Cloud State

Forward

West

Nico Sturm

JR

Clarkson

Forward

East

Rem Pitlick

JR

Minnesota

Forward

West

Second Team

Player

Class

School

Position

Division

Andrew Shortridge

JR

Quinnipiac

Goalie

East

Joey Daccord

JR

Arizona State

Goalie

West

Jeremy Davies

JR

Northeastern

Defense

East

Jack Ahcan

JR

St. Cloud State

Defense

West

Joseph Duszak

JR

Mercyhurst

Defense

East

Bobby Nardella

SR

Notre Dame

Defense

West

Scott Perunovich

SO

Minnesota-Duluth

Defense

West

Blake Christensen

JR

American International

Forward

East

Mason Jobst

SR

Ohio State

Forward

West

David Cotton

JR

Boston College

Forward

East

Blake Lizotte

SO

St. Cloud State

Forward

West

Josh Wilkins

JR

Providence

Forward

East

Troy Loggins

SR

Northern Michigan

Forward

West

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: 71 facts about the Frozen Four 

The full list of All-American's is available here.