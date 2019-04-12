AHCA announces 2019 All-Americans for men's ice hockey at Frozen Four

On Friday at the Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York, the American Hockey Coaches Association announced their first and second team All-American's for Division I men's ice hockey.
Represented on the teams are players from 19 different Division I hockey-playing schools. St. Cloud State had four All-American's, while UMass, Minnesota-Duluth and Northeastern each had two.
There are 12 U.S. states represented, as well as Canada and Germany. There are six players listed who call the state of Minnesota home.
No freshmen were named to the teams, but six sophomores, 13 juniors and six seniors are featured. Regarding conferences, Hockey East and the NCHC lead the way, each with six selections.
First Team
|
Player
|
Class
|
School
|
Position
|
Division
|
Cayden Primeau
|
SO
|
Northeastern
|
Goalie
|
East
|
Hunter Shepard
|
JR
|
Minnesota-Duluth
|
Goalie
|
West
|
Adam Fox
|
JR
|
Harvard
|
Defense
|
East
|
Quinn Hughes
|
SO
|
Michigan
|
Defense
|
West
|
Cale Makar
|
SO
|
UMass
|
Defense
|
East
|
Jimmy Schuldt
|
SR
|
St. Cloud State
|
Defense
|
West
|
Mitchell Chaffee
|
SO
|
UMass
|
Forward
|
East
|
Taro Hirose
|
JR
|
Michigan State
|
Forward
|
West
|
Ryan Kuffner
|
SR
|
Princeton
|
Forward
|
East
|
Patrick Newell
|
SR
|
St. Cloud State
|
Forward
|
West
|
Nico Sturm
|
JR
|
Clarkson
|
Forward
|
East
|
Rem Pitlick
|
JR
|
Minnesota
|
Forward
|
West
Second Team
|
Player
|
Class
|
School
|
Position
|
Division
|
Andrew Shortridge
|
JR
|
Quinnipiac
|
Goalie
|
East
|
Joey Daccord
|
JR
|
Arizona State
|
Goalie
|
West
|
Jeremy Davies
|
JR
|
Northeastern
|
Defense
|
East
|
Jack Ahcan
|
JR
|
St. Cloud State
|
Defense
|
West
|
Joseph Duszak
|
JR
|
Mercyhurst
|
Defense
|
East
|
Bobby Nardella
|
SR
|
Notre Dame
|
Defense
|
West
|
Scott Perunovich
|
SO
|
Minnesota-Duluth
|
Defense
|
West
|
Blake Christensen
|
JR
|
American International
|
Forward
|
East
|
Mason Jobst
|
SR
|
Ohio State
|
Forward
|
West
|
David Cotton
|
JR
|
Boston College
|
Forward
|
East
|
Blake Lizotte
|
SO
|
St. Cloud State
|
Forward
|
West
|
Josh Wilkins
|
JR
|
Providence
|
Forward
|
East
|
Troy Loggins
|
SR
|
Northern Michigan
|
Forward
|
West
