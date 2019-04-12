CHAMPS:

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | April 12, 2019

Cale Makar of UMass named 2019 winner of Hobey Baker Award

Cale Makar has been named as the 2019 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner. It was announced at the "Friday Night at the Frozen Four" awards ceremony.

Makar, a sophomore defenseman at the University of Massachusetts, has had an unprecedented season of success as he helped lead the Minutemen to a series of program firsts, including a Hockey East regular season title and a No. 1 national ranking. As a player, Makar has recorded great personal success. He is tied with Harvard’s Adam Fox -- a fellow Hobey Baker nominee -- for third in the nation in scoring, marking 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 39 games.

Makar has stood out as one of the most successful offensive-defensemen within the Hockey East conference and the NCAA. He is the first defensemen in 20 years to lead Hockey East in scoring and was named conference Player of the Year. Makar is third in the nation in assists and his plus-minus of +32 ranks second in the country.

Makar is a sport management major and earned a gold medal for Canada in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was drafted in the first round, fourth overall, by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL entry draft.

As a member of the UMass hockey program, Makar will join his team this Saturday competing for the NCAA DI men’s hockey national championship. Should the Minutemen win the title, Makar will be the seventh player to win the Hobey Baker and the national championship in the same year.

The national championship game will take place Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. It can be watched live on ESPN.

The other 2019 Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalists were Harvard University’s Adam Fox and St. Cloud State University’s Jimmy Schuldt.

While skill on the ice and stats are important, winners of the award must also exhibit strength and character off the ice, a contribution to the integrity of the team, scholastic achievement and sportsmanship. It is the most coveted award in college hockey.

The man for which the award is named after, Hobey Baker, played hockey at Princeton and fought in World War I.

Here's a list of each winner since the award was founded in 1981:

YEAR

WINNER

POSITION

CLASS

SCHOOL

2018

Adam Gaudette

F

Jr.

Northeastern

2017

Will Butcher-*

D

Sr.

Denver

2016

Jimmy Vesey

F

Sr.

Harvard

2015

Jack Eichel

F

Fr.

Boston University

2014

Johnny Gaudreau

F

Jr.

Boston College

2013

Drew LeBlanc

F

Sr.

St. Cloud State

2012

Jack Connolly

F

Sr.

Minnesota-Duluth

2011

Andy Miele

F

Sr.

Miami

2010

Blake Geoffrion

F

Sr.

Wisconsin

2009

Matt Gilroy-*

D

Sr.

Boston University

2008

Kevin Porter

F

Sr.

Michigan

2007

Ryan Duncan

F

So.

North Dakota

2006

Matt Carle

D

Jr.

Denver

2005

Marty Sertich

F

Jr.

Colorado College

2004

Junior Lessard

F

Sr.

Minnesota-Duluth

2003

Peter Sejna

F

Jr.

Colorado College

2002

Jordan Leopold-*

D

Sr.

Minnesota

2001

Ryan Miller

G

So.

Michigan State

2000

Mike Mottau

D

Sr.

Boston College

1999

Jason Krog

F

Sr.

New Hampshire

1998

Chris Drury

F

Sr.

Boston University

1997

Brendan Morrison

F

Sr.

Michigan

1996

Brian Bonin

F

Sr.

Minnesota

1995

Brian Holzinger

F

Sr.

Bowling Green

1994

Chris Marinucci

F

Sr.

Minnesota-Duluth

1993

Paul Kariya-*

F

Fr.

Maine

1992

Scott Pellerin

F

Sr.

Maine

1991

David Emma

F

Sr.

Boston College

1990

Kip Miller

F

Sr.

Michigan State

1989

Lane MacDonald-*

F

Sr.

Harvard

1988

Robb Stauber

G

So.

Minnesota

1987

Tony Hrkac-*

F

Jr.

North Dakota

1986

Scott Fusco

F

Sr.

Harvard

1985

Bill Watson

F

Jr.

Minnesota-Duluth

1984

Tom Kurvers

D

Sr.

Minnesota-Duluth

1983

Mark Fusco

D

Sr.

Harvard

1982

George McPhee

F

Sr.

Bowling Green

1981

Neal Broten

F

Jr.

Minnesota

* - won National Championship that year.

