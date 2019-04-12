Cale Makar of UMass named 2019 winner of Hobey Baker Award

Cale Makar has been named as the 2019 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner. It was announced at the "Friday Night at the Frozen Four" awards ceremony.

Makar, a sophomore defenseman at the University of Massachusetts, has had an unprecedented season of success as he helped lead the Minutemen to a series of program firsts, including a Hockey East regular season title and a No. 1 national ranking. As a player, Makar has recorded great personal success. He is tied with Harvard’s Adam Fox -- a fellow Hobey Baker nominee -- for third in the nation in scoring, marking 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 39 games.

Makar has stood out as one of the most successful offensive-defensemen within the Hockey East conference and the NCAA. He is the first defensemen in 20 years to lead Hockey East in scoring and was named conference Player of the Year. Makar is third in the nation in assists and his plus-minus of +32 ranks second in the country.

Makar is a sport management major and earned a gold medal for Canada in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was drafted in the first round, fourth overall, by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL entry draft.

As a member of the UMass hockey program, Makar will join his team this Saturday competing for the NCAA DI men’s hockey national championship. Should the Minutemen win the title, Makar will be the seventh player to win the Hobey Baker and the national championship in the same year.

The national championship game will take place Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. It can be watched live on ESPN.

The other 2019 Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalists were Harvard University’s Adam Fox and St. Cloud State University’s Jimmy Schuldt.

While skill on the ice and stats are important, winners of the award must also exhibit strength and character off the ice, a contribution to the integrity of the team, scholastic achievement and sportsmanship. It is the most coveted award in college hockey.

The man for which the award is named after, Hobey Baker, played hockey at Princeton and fought in World War I.

Here's a list of each winner since the award was founded in 1981:

YEAR WINNER POSITION CLASS SCHOOL 2018 Adam Gaudette F Jr. Northeastern 2017 Will Butcher-* D Sr. Denver 2016 Jimmy Vesey F Sr. Harvard 2015 Jack Eichel F Fr. Boston University 2014 Johnny Gaudreau F Jr. Boston College 2013 Drew LeBlanc F Sr. St. Cloud State 2012 Jack Connolly F Sr. Minnesota-Duluth 2011 Andy Miele F Sr. Miami 2010 Blake Geoffrion F Sr. Wisconsin 2009 Matt Gilroy-* D Sr. Boston University 2008 Kevin Porter F Sr. Michigan 2007 Ryan Duncan F So. North Dakota 2006 Matt Carle D Jr. Denver 2005 Marty Sertich F Jr. Colorado College 2004 Junior Lessard F Sr. Minnesota-Duluth 2003 Peter Sejna F Jr. Colorado College 2002 Jordan Leopold-* D Sr. Minnesota 2001 Ryan Miller G So. Michigan State 2000 Mike Mottau D Sr. Boston College 1999 Jason Krog F Sr. New Hampshire 1998 Chris Drury F Sr. Boston University 1997 Brendan Morrison F Sr. Michigan 1996 Brian Bonin F Sr. Minnesota 1995 Brian Holzinger F Sr. Bowling Green 1994 Chris Marinucci F Sr. Minnesota-Duluth 1993 Paul Kariya-* F Fr. Maine 1992 Scott Pellerin F Sr. Maine 1991 David Emma F Sr. Boston College 1990 Kip Miller F Sr. Michigan State 1989 Lane MacDonald-* F Sr. Harvard 1988 Robb Stauber G So. Minnesota 1987 Tony Hrkac-* F Jr. North Dakota 1986 Scott Fusco F Sr. Harvard 1985 Bill Watson F Jr. Minnesota-Duluth 1984 Tom Kurvers D Sr. Minnesota-Duluth 1983 Mark Fusco D Sr. Harvard 1982 George McPhee F Sr. Bowling Green 1981 Neal Broten F Jr. Minnesota

* - won National Championship that year.

