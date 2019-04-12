Cale Makar of UMass named 2019 winner of Hobey Baker Award

Cale Makar has been named as the 2019 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner. It was announced at the "Friday Night at the Frozen Four" awards ceremony.
Makar, a sophomore defenseman at the University of Massachusetts, has had an unprecedented season of success as he helped lead the Minutemen to a series of program firsts, including a Hockey East regular season title and a No. 1 national ranking. As a player, Makar has recorded great personal success. He is tied with Harvard’s Adam Fox -- a fellow Hobey Baker nominee -- for third in the nation in scoring, marking 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 39 games.
Makar has stood out as one of the most successful offensive-defensemen within the Hockey East conference and the NCAA. He is the first defensemen in 20 years to lead Hockey East in scoring and was named conference Player of the Year. Makar is third in the nation in assists and his plus-minus of +32 ranks second in the country.
FROZEN FOUR: Scores, schedule and updates for the 2019 tournament
Makar is a sport management major and earned a gold medal for Canada in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was drafted in the first round, fourth overall, by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL entry draft.
As a member of the UMass hockey program, Makar will join his team this Saturday competing for the NCAA DI men’s hockey national championship. Should the Minutemen win the title, Makar will be the seventh player to win the Hobey Baker and the national championship in the same year.
MEET THE CHAMPS: A history of the tournament
The national championship game will take place Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. It can be watched live on ESPN.
The other 2019 Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalists were Harvard University’s Adam Fox and St. Cloud State University’s Jimmy Schuldt.
While skill on the ice and stats are important, winners of the award must also exhibit strength and character off the ice, a contribution to the integrity of the team, scholastic achievement and sportsmanship. It is the most coveted award in college hockey.
CHAMPIONSHIP IN BUFFALO: Find all the Frozen Four info right here
The man for which the award is named after, Hobey Baker, played hockey at Princeton and fought in World War I.
Here's a list of each winner since the award was founded in 1981:
|
YEAR
|
WINNER
|
POSITION
|
CLASS
|
SCHOOL
|
2018
|
Adam Gaudette
|
F
|
Jr.
|
Northeastern
|
2017
|
Will Butcher-*
|
D
|
Sr.
|
Denver
|
2016
|
Jimmy Vesey
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Harvard
|
2015
|
Jack Eichel
|
F
|
Fr.
|
Boston University
|
2014
|
Johnny Gaudreau
|
F
|
Jr.
|
Boston College
|
2013
|
Drew LeBlanc
|
F
|
Sr.
|
St. Cloud State
|
2012
|
Jack Connolly
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Minnesota-Duluth
|
2011
|
Andy Miele
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Miami
|
2010
|
Blake Geoffrion
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Wisconsin
|
2009
|
Matt Gilroy-*
|
D
|
Sr.
|
Boston University
|
2008
|
Kevin Porter
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Michigan
|
2007
|
Ryan Duncan
|
F
|
So.
|
North Dakota
|
2006
|
Matt Carle
|
D
|
Jr.
|
Denver
|
2005
|
Marty Sertich
|
F
|
Jr.
|
Colorado College
|
2004
|
Junior Lessard
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Minnesota-Duluth
|
2003
|
Peter Sejna
|
F
|
Jr.
|
Colorado College
|
2002
|
Jordan Leopold-*
|
D
|
Sr.
|
Minnesota
|
2001
|
Ryan Miller
|
G
|
So.
|
Michigan State
|
2000
|
Mike Mottau
|
D
|
Sr.
|
Boston College
|
1999
|
Jason Krog
|
F
|
Sr.
|
New Hampshire
|
1998
|
Chris Drury
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Boston University
|
1997
|
Brendan Morrison
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Michigan
|
1996
|
Brian Bonin
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Minnesota
|
1995
|
Brian Holzinger
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Bowling Green
|
1994
|
Chris Marinucci
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Minnesota-Duluth
|
1993
|
Paul Kariya-*
|
F
|
Fr.
|
Maine
|
1992
|
Scott Pellerin
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Maine
|
1991
|
David Emma
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Boston College
|
1990
|
Kip Miller
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Michigan State
|
1989
|
Lane MacDonald-*
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Harvard
|
1988
|
Robb Stauber
|
G
|
So.
|
Minnesota
|
1987
|
Tony Hrkac-*
|
F
|
Jr.
|
North Dakota
|
1986
|
Scott Fusco
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Harvard
|
1985
|
Bill Watson
|
F
|
Jr.
|
Minnesota-Duluth
|
1984
|
Tom Kurvers
|
D
|
Sr.
|
Minnesota-Duluth
|
1983
|
Mark Fusco
|
D
|
Sr.
|
Harvard
|
1982
|
George McPhee
|
F
|
Sr.
|
Bowling Green
|
1981
|
Neal Broten
|
F
|
Jr.
|
Minnesota
* - won National Championship that year.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: 71 facts about the Frozen Four
Cale Makar of UMass is seeking to become just the 7th player all-time to win both the Hobey Baker Award and National Championship in the same season. pic.twitter.com/hjPJ48s6i9— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) April 11, 2019