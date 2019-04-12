Frozen Four: History and team records

The 2019 Frozen Four will determine the national champion of men's college ice hockey this weekend. Here is your guide to the history and records of the Frozen Four, the championship for college men's ice hockey.
What is the Frozen Four?
The Frozen Four is the semifinals and finals of the college men's ice hockey tournament. The final two rounds of that tournament take place on one weekend in April after the field has been whittled down from 16 to four.
The Frozen Four only refers to the semifinals, but the tournament consists of four rounds that cut the field in half from 16 to The selection committee grants the four No. 1 seeds in order, but does not officially release seed lines for the other 12 teams. This tournament setup requires the national champion to win four tournament games in a row to claim the national championship crown.
History of the Frozen Four
The Frozen Four started in 1948, with Michigan taking the title over Dartmouth. It was just called the NCAA men's ice hockey championship until 1999, when it was re-branded as the Frozen Four.
The first 10 Frozen Fours were held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before moving to a new location every season. Of course, some locations have hosted multiple times. Minneapolis, Denver, Utica, N.Y, Chestnut Hill, Ma.; Providence, Syracuse, Duluth, Minn. are among the locations that have hosted the Frozen Four.
Boston has hosted six times, including three years in a row from 1973 to 1973.
Coach Vic Heyliger's Michigan teams won six of the first nine national championships, and was the runner-up in each of those three when they didn't win. The Wolverines added another title in 1964, then had to wait 30 years for their next one.
Boston College is the leader in championships since 2000 with four. Denver has three. Minnesota has two.
After every Frozen Four, the NCAA names a Most Outstanding Player and an All-Tournament Team.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
|Scott Sandelin
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2017
|Denver (33-7-4)
|Jim Montgomery
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|Chicago
|2016
|North Dakota (34-6-4)
|Brad Berry
|5-1
|Quinnipiac
|Tampa
|2015
|Providence (26-13-2)
|Nate Leaman
|4-3
|Boston University
|Boston
|2014
|Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4)
|Rick Bennett
|7-4
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|2013
|Yale (22-12-3)
|Keith Allain
|4-0
|Quinnipiac
|Pittsburgh
|2012
|Boston College (33-10-1)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Ferris State
|Tampa, Fla.
|2011
|Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-2 (ot)
|Michigan
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2010
|Boston College (29-10-3)
|Jerry York
|5-0
|Wisconsin
|Detroit
|2009
|Boston University (35-6-4)
|Jack Parker
|4-3 (ot)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Washington D.C.
|2008
|Boston College (25-11-8)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Notre Dame
|Denver
|2007
|Michigan State (26-13-3)
|Rick Comley
|3-1
|Boston College
|St. Louis
|2006
|Wisconsin (30-10-3)
|Mike Eaves
|2-1
|Boston College
|Milwaukee
|2005
|Denver (32-9-2)
|George Gwozdecky
|4-1
|North Dakota
|Columbus, Ohio
|2004
|Denver (27-12-5)
|George Gwozdecky
|1-0
|Maine
|Boston
|2003
|Minnesota (30-8-9)
|Don Lucia
|5-1
|New Hampshire
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2002
|Minnesota (32-8-4)
|Don Lucia
|4-3 (ot)
|Maine
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2001
|Boston College (33-8-2)
|Jerry York
|3-2 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Albany, N.Y.
|2000
|North Dakota (31-8-5)
|Dean Blais
|4-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1999
|Maine (31-6-4)
|Shawn Walsh
|3-2 (ot)
|New Hampshire
|Anaheim, Calif.
|1998
|Michigan (32-11-1)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Boston College
|Boston
|1997
|North Dakota (31-10-2)
|Dean Blais
|6-4
|Boston University
|Milwaukee
|1996
|Michigan (33-7-2)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Colorado College
|Cincinnati
|1995
|Boston University (31-6-3)
|Jack Parker
|6-2
|Maine
|Providence, R.I.
|1994
|Lake Superior State (31-10-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|9-1
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1993
|Maine (42-1-2)
|Shawn Walsh
|5-4
|Lake Superior State
|Milwaukee
|1992
|Lake Superior State (30-9-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|5-3
|#Wisconsin
|Albany, N.Y.
|1991
|Northern Michigan (38-5-4)
|Rick Comley
|8-7 (3ot)
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Wisconsin (36-9-1)
|Jeff Sauer
|7-3
|Colgate
|Detroit
|1989
|Harvard (31-3)
|Bill Cleary
|4-3 (ot)
|Minnesota
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1988
|Lake Superior State (33-7-6)
|Frank Anzalone
|4-3 (ot)
|St. Lawrence
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1987
|North Dakota (40-8)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-3
|Michigan State
|Detroit
|1986
|Michigan State (34-9-2)
|Ron Mason
|6-5
|Harvard
|Providence, R.I.
|1985
|Rensselaer (35-2-1)
|Mike Addesa
|2-1
|Providence
|Detroit
|1984
|Bowling Green (34-8-2)
|Jerry York
|5-4 (4ot)
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1983
|Wisconsin (33-10-4)
|Jeff Sauer
|6-2
|Harvard
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1982
|North Dakota (35-12)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Wisconsin
|Providence, R.I.
|1981
|Wisconsin (27-14-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-3
|Minnesota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1980
|North Dakota (31-8-1)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Northern Michigan
|Providence, R.I.
|1979
|Minnesota (32-11-1)
|Herb Brooks
|4-3
|North Dakota
|Detroit
|1978
|Boston University (30-2)
|Jack Parker
|5-3
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1977
|Wisconsin (37-7-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-5 (ot)
|Michigan
|Detroit
|1976
|Minnesota (28-14-2)
|Herb Brooks
|6-4
|Michigan Tech
|Denver
|1975
|Michigan Tech (32-10)
|John MacInnes
|6-1
|Minnesota
|St. Louis
|1974
|Minnesota (22-12-6)
|Herb Brooks
|4-2
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1973
|Wisconsin (29-9-2)
|Bob Johnson
|4-2
|#Denver
|Boston
|1972
|Boston University (26-4-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-0
|Cornell
|Boston
|1971
|Boston University (28-2-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-2
|Minnesota
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1970
|Cornell (29-0)
|Ned Harkness
|6-4
|Clarkson
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1969
|Denver (26-6)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-3
|Cornell
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1968
|Denver (28-5-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-0
|North Dakota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1967
|Cornell (27-1-1)
|Ned Harkness
|4-1
|Boston University
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1966
|Michigan State (16-13)
|Amo Bessone
|6-1
|Clarkson
|Minneapolis
|1965
|Michigan Tech (24-5-2)
|John MacInnes
|8-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1964
|Michigan (24-4-1)
|Allen Renfrew
|6-3
|Denver
|Denver
|1963
|North Dakota (22-7-3)
|Barry Thorndycraft
|6-5
|Denver
|Boston
|1962
|Michigan Tech (29-3)
|John MacInnes
|7-1
|Clarkson
|Utica, N.Y.
|1961
|Denver (30-1-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|12-2
|St. Lawrence
|Denver
|1960
|Denver (27-4-3)
|Murray Armstrong
|5-3
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1959
|North Dakota (20-10-1)
|Bob May
|4-3 (ot)
|Michigan State
|Troy, N.Y.
|1958
|Denver (24-10-2)
|Murray Armstrong
|6-2
|North Dakota
|Minneapolis
|1957
|Colorado College (25-5)
|Thomas Bedecki
|13-6
|Michigan
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1956
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-5
|Michigan Tech
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1955
|Michigan (18-5-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|5-3
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1954
|Rensselaer (18-5)
|Ned Harkness
|5-4 (ot)
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1953
|Michigan (17-7)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-3
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1952
|Michigan (22-4)
|Vic Heyliger
|4-1
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1951
|Michigan (22-4-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-1
|Brown
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1950
|Colorado College (18-5-1)
|Cheddy Thompson
|13-4
|Boston University
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1949
|Boston College (21-1)
|John "Snooks" Kelley
|4-3
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1948
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|8-4
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
There have been 71 Frozen Fours in NCAA history. Twelve teams have been to double-digit final fours, with Boston College and Michigan leading the way.
Here's the full leaderboard:
|Team
|Appearances
|Boston College
|25
|Michigan
|24
|Boston University
|22
|North Dakota
|22
|Minnesota
|21
|Denver
|15
|Harvard
|13
|Michigan State
|11
|Maine
|11
|Michigan Tech
|10
|Colorado College
|10
|St. Lawrence
|9
Fourteen programs have won multiple Frozen Fours. These schools account for 61 of the 71 championships in NCAA history.
|Team
|Championships
|Michigan
|9
|North Dakota
|8
|Denver
|8
|Wisconsin
|6
|Boston College
|5
|Boston University
|5
|Minnesota
|5
|Lake Superior State
|3
|Michigan State
|3
|Michigan Tech
|3
|Colorado College
|2
|Cornell
|2
|Maine
|2
|Renssselaer
|2
Guide to the 2019 Frozen Four
The 2019 Frozen Four takes place from April 11 to April 13 in Buffalo, New York. Minnesota Duluth, Providence, UMass and Denver all made the semifinals, with UMass and Minnesota Duluth advancing to the championship game.
Here's this year's bracket (click here for the PDF):
UMass and Minnesota Duluth will battle for the championship on Saturday. Minnesota Duluth, which got here as a No. 4 seed, is looking to become the first back-to-back Frozen Four champion since Denver in 2004-05.
The 2019 Frozen Four is being held at KeyBank Center, home of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
How each team got here:
UMass won the Hockey East conference with an 18-6 record in league play and a 31-9 record overall. The Minutemen made it to the Hockey East tournament semifinals before losing 3-0 to Boston College.
UMass was the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament, behind Saint Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State. The Minutemen crushed Harvard in the first round of the tournament 4-0. Brett Boeing scored two goals, while Anthony Del Gazio and John Leonard scored the others to make sure the team had no trouble making it into the second round. UMass defeated Notre Dame by that same score in the quarterfinals. Leonard had a goal in that game too, as did Olver Chau and Cale Makar. Denver gave UMass its first close game of the tournament in the Frozen Four on Thursday, but UMass survived to win in overtime on Marc Del Gazio's game-winner.
Minnesota Duluth finished third in the National Collegiate Athletic Conference in the regular season with a 13-11 league record and a 25-16 overall record. The Bulldogs defeated Omaha, Denver and Saint Cloud State to take home the NCAC Frozen Faceoff title (that's what the conference calls its tournament).
Minnesota Duluth was matched with Bowling Green in the first round, where the Bulldogs won in overtime after trailing 1-0 heading into the final period. Parker Mackay scored both goals for Minnesota Duluth, the first coming with a few minutes remaining in the game and the second in overtime. The Bulldogs' win over Quinnipiac in the quarterfinals wasn't quite so close, as Minnesota Duluth scored twice before Quinnipiac could get on the board, then added one more goal for safety. Minnesota Duluth's biggest win of the tournament came in the Frozen Four against Providence. The Bulldogs advanced to the tournament final with a three-goal third period for which Providence had no answer.
The championship pits a traditional power against a school that has is in new territory. UMass is in its first Frozen Four in program history, while Minnesota Duluth won the national title in 2011 and was the runner-up just last season.