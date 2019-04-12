The greatest individual and team performances in Frozen Four history

Hat tricks, furious rallies and 10-goal periods. Since Michigan won the first NCAA men's ice hockey title in 1948, there have been seemingly countless memorable moments.

In 2009, Boston University scored twice in the final minute to force overtime and eventually win the title against Miami (Ohio). In 1954, Minnesota's John Mayasich registered seven points in a win against Boston College. The Gophers scored 14 points as a team to tie an NCAA record that still stands.

Here are some of the greatest performances in Frozen Four history, both from teams and individual players.

Greatest performances by a team in Frozen Four history

If you want the most, travel back to the 1950s. Michigan and Minnesota both scored 14 goals to set a Frozen Four record. The Wolverines hit the mark against Boston University in 1953. Minnesota then reached the milestone the next year against Boston College. Three teams have scored 13 goals in a game, including Colorado College twice in the 1950s. Michigan Tech then scored 13 goals against St. Lawrence in 1960.

Most goals in a Frozen Four game:

14 — Michigan vs. Boston University; March 13, 1953

14 — Minnesota vs. Boston College; March 11, 1954

13 — Colorado College vs. Boston University; March 18, 1950

13 — Colorado College vs. Michigan; March 16, 1957

13 — Michigan Tech vs. St. Lawrence; March 17, 1960

In 1950, Colorado College has a record that still stands: 10 goals in one period. Colorado College scored 10 in the third period against Boston University on March 18, 1950. Michigan Tech scored eight goals against St. Lawrence on March 17, 1960. Colorado College is the only other team to score more than 6, as it finished with seven goals in the third period against Michigan on March 16, 1957.

Largest margin overcome to win:

Two teams have rallied from four-goal deficits to win at the Frozen Four:

Wisconsin vs. Cornell on March 16, 1973; trailed 4-0, won 6-5 in OT

Boston vs. New Hampshire on March 26, 1977; trailed 5-1, won 6-5

Four teams have rallied from down three and still won:

Colorado College vs. Yale on March 14, 1952; trailed 3-0, won 4-3

Minnesota vs. Harvard on March 19, 1971; trailed 4-1, won 6-5 in OT

Michigan Tech vs. Harvard on March 15, 1974; trailed 3-0, won 6-5 OT

Minnesota vs. Harvard on March 13, 1975; trailed 4-1, won 6-4

FROZEN FOUR FINEST: The bracket for the greatest team

Longest Frozen Four games:

Only one Frozen Four game has latest 100 minutes: Maine beat Michigan 4-3 on March 30, 1995 in three overtimes at 100:28. The longest title game was between Bowling Green and Minnesota Duluth in 1984. The Falcons beat UMD 5-4 in four overtimes at 97:11.

100:28 — Maine 4, Michigan 3 (3OT); March 30, 1995

97:11 — Bowling Green 5, Minnesota Duluth 4 (4OT); March 24, 1984

89:31 — Colorado College 4, Vermont 3 (2OT); March 28, 1996

85:45 — Rensselaer 6, Minnesota Duluth 5 (3OT); March 29, 1985

81:57 — Northern Michigan 8, Boston University 7 (3OT); March 30, 1991

Fastest consecutive goals

Two of the six quickest instances of consecutive goals have been done by one player. In 1953, Michigan's Bert Dunn scored two goals in 13 seconds against Boston University. In 2002, Minnesota's Grant Potulny scored twice in 13 seconds against Michigan.

But the record belongs to Boston University, which scored two goals in four seconds against Providence on April 11, 2015.

0:04 — Boston University (Ahti Oksanen and Danny O'Regan) vs. Providence; April 11, 2015

0:05 — Michigan (Gordon McMillan and Wally Gacek) vs. Dartmouth; March 20, 1948

0:12 — Colorado College (Harry Whitworth and Carl Lawrence) vs. Boston University; March 18, 1950

0:13 — Michigan (both by Bert Dunn) vs. Boston University; March 13, 1953

0:13 — Michigan Tech (Al Raymond and Don Lauriente) vs. St. Lawrence; March 17, 1960

0:13 — Minnesota (both by Grant Potulny) vs. Michigan; April 4, 2002

Greatest performances by an individual player in Frozen Four history

Two players have scored 5 goals in a single Frozen Four game: Carl Lawrence (Colorado College) in 1950 and Gil Burford for Michigan, also in 1950. Doug Smail is the most recent player to tally four goals in a Frozen Four game. On March 29, 1980, Smail scored four times for North Dakota vs. Northern Michigan.

Most goals by an individual in a Frozen Four game:

5 — Carl Lawrence (Colorado College) vs. Boston College; March 16, 1950

5 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Boston College; March 18, 1950

4 — Joe Riley (Dartmouth) vs. Colorado College; March 18, 1948

4 — Chris Ray (Colorado College) vs. Boston University; March 18, 1950

4 — Abbie Moore (Rensselaer) vs. Boston University; March 14, 1953

4 — Dick Dougherty (Minnesota) vs. Boston College; March 11, 1954

4 — Ron Stenlund (Michigan Tech) vs. Boston College; March 15, 1956

4 — Bob McCusker (Colorado College) vs. Michigan; March 16, 1957

4 — Bob Van Lammers (Clarkson) vs. Harvard; March 15, 1958

4 — Murray Heatley (Wisconsin) vs. Michigan; March 21, 1970

4 — Dave Westerner (Cornell) vs. Denver; March 17, 1972

4 — Doug Smail (North Dakota) vs. Northern Michigan; March 29, 1980

Most points in a Frozen Four game:

7 — John Mayasich (Minnesota) vs. Boston College (3 goals, 4 assists); March 11, 1954

6 — Wally Gacek (Michigan) vs. Dartmouth (3 goals, 3 assists); March 20, 1948

6 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Colorado College (2 goals, 4 assists); March 19, 1949

6 — Chris Gay (Colorado College) vs. Boston University (4 goals, 2 assists); March 18, 1950

6 — Dick Dougherty (Minnesota) vs. Boston College (4 goals, 2 assists); March 11, 1954

6 — Gene Campbell (Minnesota) vs. Boston College (3 goals, 3 assists); March 11, 1954

6 — Bob McCusker (Colorado College) vs. Michigan (4 goals, 2 assists); March 16, 1957

6 — Bob Poffenroth (Wisconsin) vs. Michigan Tech (1 goal, 5 assists); March 21, 1970

6 (vacated) — Peter McNab (Denver) vs. Boston College (3 goals, 3 assists); March 15, 1973

Most saves in a Frozen Four game:

62 — Chris Terreri (Providence) vs. Boston College (3OT); March 28, 1985

55 — Eddie MacDonald (Clarkson) vs. Colorado College; March 14, 1957

55 — Rick Kosti (Minnesota Duluth) vs. Bowling Green (4OT); March 24, 1984

52 — Chris Terreri (Providence) vs. Minnesota; March 26, 1983

52 — Marty Turco (Michigan) vs. Maine (3OT); March 30, 1995

Providence goalie Chris Terreri had a busy night on March 28, 1985. He set a Frozen Four record for most saves in a game with 62 as the Friars beat Boston College 4-3 in a three-overtime thriller. Terreri is the only player to make at least 60 saves in a game — and he also had 52 saves against Minnesota on March 26, 1983. Marty Turco is the most recent player to make at least 52 saves, when he had 52 stops for Michigan against Maine on March 30, 1995.

Fastest to get a hat trick? Three have done it in less than 5 minutes. Minnesota's Warren Miller has the record, needing only 4:20 against Harvard on March 13, 1975. Maine's Jim Montgomery has the record for quickest hat trick in title game history, getting his in only 4:35 against Lake Superior State on April 3, 1993.

Fastest hat trick in Frozen Four history:

4:20 — Warren Miller (Minnesota) vs. Harvard; March 13, 1975

4:35 — Jim Montgomery (Maine) vs. Lake Superior State; April 3, 1993

4:52 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Boston College; March 18, 1950

5:35 — Jon Anderson (Minnesota) vs. Maine; March 31, 1989

7:14 — Dan Lodboa (Cornell) vs. Clarkson; March 21, 1970

Fastest game-opening goal

0:07 — Al Karlander (Michigan Tech) vs. Cornell; March 14, 1969

0:18 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Dartmouth; March 17, 1949

0:20 — Luc St. Jean (Clarkson) vs. Cornell; March 21, 1970

0:21 — Sean Collins (New Hampshire) vs. Maine; April 4, 2002

0:22 — George McNanama (Harvard) vs. Michigan Tech; March 15, 1969

Greatest moments in Frozen Four history

2009: Boston University vs. Miami (Ohio)

Perhaps the wildest rally was in 2009, when Boston University trailed Miami (Ohio) by two with about one minute to play. The Terriers scored twice (59:00 and 59:42) late to force OT and then won on a Colby Cohen goal.

Denver's Jarid Lukosevicius scores two goals in 16 seconds in 2017

Sixteen seconds. That's it. Lukosevicius scored two goals on his way to a hat trick, setting a record for fastest consecutive goals in Frozen Four title game history.

9 Days away from the Frozen Four!

The No. 9 moment of the last 25 years features @DU_Hockey's Jarid Lukosevicius scoring a hat trick in the 2nd period of the 2017 final, which included 2 within 16 seconds, the fastest back-to-back goals by the same player in title game history. pic.twitter.com/km9VIuZA8j — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 27, 2018

Boston College ends 52-year drought in 2001

It look like fate intervened and would deny BC its first title in 52 years when North Dakota tied the game with less than a minute to play at the 2001 Frozen Four.

It was just some added drama.

Krys Kolanos scored the title-winning goal in the first overtime to give BC its long-awaited championship.

Moment No. 4!@BCHockey wins its first NCAA title in 52 years after seeing North Dakota tie the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation in 2001. pic.twitter.com/REVxw8QMdr — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 1, 2018

Frozen Four: Appearances

Here are the teams with the most Frozen Four appearances. Totals do not include vacated years:

Boston College — 25

Michigan — 24

Boston University — 22

North Dakota — 22

Minnesota — 21

Denver — 16

Harvard — 13

Michigan State — 11

Maine — 11

Wisconsin — 11

Michigan Tech — 10

Colorado College — 10

St. Lawrence — 9

Frozen Four: Most championships

Michigan — 9

North Dakota — 8

Denver — 8

Wisconsin — 6

Boston College — 5

Boston University — 5

Minnesota — 5

Lake Superior State — 3

Michigan State — 3

Michigan Tech — 3

Colorado College — 2

Cornell — 2

Maine — 2

Minnesota Duluth — 2

Rensselaer — 2

Frozen Four: History, winners

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3) Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame St. Paul, Minn. 2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago 2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa 2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston 2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia 2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh 2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla. 2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn. 2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit 2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C. 2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver 2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis 2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee 2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio 2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston 2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y. 2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn. 2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y. 2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif. 1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston 1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee 1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati 1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I. 1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee 1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y. 1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit 1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn. 1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y. 1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit 1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I. 1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit 1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D. 1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I. 1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota 1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I. 1979 Minnesota (32-11-1) Herb Brooks 4-3 North Dakota Detroit 1978 Boston University (30-2) Jack Parker 5-3 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1977 Wisconsin (37-7-1) Bob Johnson 6-5 (ot) Michigan Detroit 1976 Minnesota (28-14-2) Herb Brooks 6-4 Michigan Tech Denver 1975 Michigan Tech (32-10) John MacInnes 6-1 Minnesota St. Louis 1974 Minnesota (22-12-6) Herb Brooks 4-2 Michigan Tech Boston 1973 Wisconsin (29-9-2) Bob Johnson 4-2 #Denver Boston 1972 Boston University (26-4-1) Jack Kelley 4-0 Cornell Boston 1971 Boston University (28-2-1) Jack Kelley 4-2 Minnesota Syracuse, N.Y. 1970 Cornell (29-0) Ned Harkness 6-4 Clarkson Lake Placid, N.Y. 1969 Denver (26-6) Murray Armstrong 4-3 Cornell Colorado Springs, Colo. 1968 Denver (28-5-1) Murray Armstrong 4-0 North Dakota Duluth, Minnesota 1967 Cornell (27-1-1) Ned Harkness 4-1 Boston University Syracuse, N.Y. 1966 Michigan State (16-13) Amo Bessone 6-1 Clarkson Minneapolis 1965 Michigan Tech (24-5-2) John MacInnes 8-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1964 Michigan (24-4-1) Allen Renfrew 6-3 Denver Denver 1963 North Dakota (22-7-3) Barry Thorndycraft 6-5 Denver Boston 1962 Michigan Tech (29-3) John MacInnes 7-1 Clarkson Utica, N.Y. 1961 Denver (30-1-1) Murray Armstrong 12-2 St. Lawrence Denver 1960 Denver (27-4-3) Murray Armstrong 5-3 Michigan Tech Boston 1959 North Dakota (20-10-1) Bob May 4-3 (ot) Michigan State Troy, N.Y. 1958 Denver (24-10-2) Murray Armstrong 6-2 North Dakota Minneapolis 1957 Colorado College (25-5) Thomas Bedecki 13-6 Michigan Colorado Springs, Colo. 1956 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 7-5 Michigan Tech Colorado Springs, Colo. 1955 Michigan (18-5-1) Vic Heyliger 5-3 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo. 1954 Rensselaer (18-5) Ned Harkness 5-4 (ot) Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo. 1953 Michigan (17-7) Vic Heyliger 7-3 Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo. 1952 Michigan (22-4) Vic Heyliger 4-1 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo. 1951 Michigan (22-4-1) Vic Heyliger 7-1 Brown Colorado Springs, Colo. 1950 Colorado College (18-5-1) Cheddy Thompson 13-4 Boston University Colorado Springs, Colo. 1949 Boston College (21-1) John "Snooks" Kelley 4-3 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo. 1948 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 8-4 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo.