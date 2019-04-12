The greatest individual and team performances in Frozen Four history

Hat tricks, furious rallies and 10-goal periods. Since Michigan won the first NCAA men's ice hockey title in 1948, there have been seemingly countless memorable moments.
In 2009, Boston University scored twice in the final minute to force overtime and eventually win the title against Miami (Ohio). In 1954, Minnesota's John Mayasich registered seven points in a win against Boston College. The Gophers scored 14 points as a team to tie an NCAA record that still stands.
Here are some of the greatest performances in Frozen Four history, both from teams and individual players.
Greatest performances by a team in Frozen Four history
If you want the most, travel back to the 1950s. Michigan and Minnesota both scored 14 goals to set a Frozen Four record. The Wolverines hit the mark against Boston University in 1953. Minnesota then reached the milestone the next year against Boston College. Three teams have scored 13 goals in a game, including Colorado College twice in the 1950s. Michigan Tech then scored 13 goals against St. Lawrence in 1960.
Most goals in a Frozen Four game:
- 14 — Michigan vs. Boston University; March 13, 1953
- 14 — Minnesota vs. Boston College; March 11, 1954
- 13 — Colorado College vs. Boston University; March 18, 1950
- 13 — Colorado College vs. Michigan; March 16, 1957
- 13 — Michigan Tech vs. St. Lawrence; March 17, 1960
In 1950, Colorado College has a record that still stands: 10 goals in one period. Colorado College scored 10 in the third period against Boston University on March 18, 1950. Michigan Tech scored eight goals against St. Lawrence on March 17, 1960. Colorado College is the only other team to score more than 6, as it finished with seven goals in the third period against Michigan on March 16, 1957.
Largest margin overcome to win:
Two teams have rallied from four-goal deficits to win at the Frozen Four:
- Wisconsin vs. Cornell on March 16, 1973; trailed 4-0, won 6-5 in OT
- Boston vs. New Hampshire on March 26, 1977; trailed 5-1, won 6-5
Four teams have rallied from down three and still won:
- Colorado College vs. Yale on March 14, 1952; trailed 3-0, won 4-3
- Minnesota vs. Harvard on March 19, 1971; trailed 4-1, won 6-5 in OT
- Michigan Tech vs. Harvard on March 15, 1974; trailed 3-0, won 6-5 OT
- Minnesota vs. Harvard on March 13, 1975; trailed 4-1, won 6-4
FROZEN FOUR FINEST: The bracket for the greatest team
Longest Frozen Four games:
Only one Frozen Four game has latest 100 minutes: Maine beat Michigan 4-3 on March 30, 1995 in three overtimes at 100:28. The longest title game was between Bowling Green and Minnesota Duluth in 1984. The Falcons beat UMD 5-4 in four overtimes at 97:11.
- 100:28 — Maine 4, Michigan 3 (3OT); March 30, 1995
- 97:11 — Bowling Green 5, Minnesota Duluth 4 (4OT); March 24, 1984
- 89:31 — Colorado College 4, Vermont 3 (2OT); March 28, 1996
- 85:45 — Rensselaer 6, Minnesota Duluth 5 (3OT); March 29, 1985
- 81:57 — Northern Michigan 8, Boston University 7 (3OT); March 30, 1991
Fastest consecutive goals
Two of the six quickest instances of consecutive goals have been done by one player. In 1953, Michigan's Bert Dunn scored two goals in 13 seconds against Boston University. In 2002, Minnesota's Grant Potulny scored twice in 13 seconds against Michigan.
But the record belongs to Boston University, which scored two goals in four seconds against Providence on April 11, 2015.
- 0:04 — Boston University (Ahti Oksanen and Danny O'Regan) vs. Providence; April 11, 2015
- 0:05 — Michigan (Gordon McMillan and Wally Gacek) vs. Dartmouth; March 20, 1948
- 0:12 — Colorado College (Harry Whitworth and Carl Lawrence) vs. Boston University; March 18, 1950
- 0:13 — Michigan (both by Bert Dunn) vs. Boston University; March 13, 1953
- 0:13 — Michigan Tech (Al Raymond and Don Lauriente) vs. St. Lawrence; March 17, 1960
- 0:13 — Minnesota (both by Grant Potulny) vs. Michigan; April 4, 2002
Greatest performances by an individual player in Frozen Four history
Two players have scored 5 goals in a single Frozen Four game: Carl Lawrence (Colorado College) in 1950 and Gil Burford for Michigan, also in 1950. Doug Smail is the most recent player to tally four goals in a Frozen Four game. On March 29, 1980, Smail scored four times for North Dakota vs. Northern Michigan.
Most goals by an individual in a Frozen Four game:
- 5 — Carl Lawrence (Colorado College) vs. Boston College; March 16, 1950
- 5 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Boston College; March 18, 1950
- 4 — Joe Riley (Dartmouth) vs. Colorado College; March 18, 1948
- 4 — Chris Ray (Colorado College) vs. Boston University; March 18, 1950
- 4 — Abbie Moore (Rensselaer) vs. Boston University; March 14, 1953
- 4 — Dick Dougherty (Minnesota) vs. Boston College; March 11, 1954
- 4 — Ron Stenlund (Michigan Tech) vs. Boston College; March 15, 1956
- 4 — Bob McCusker (Colorado College) vs. Michigan; March 16, 1957
- 4 — Bob Van Lammers (Clarkson) vs. Harvard; March 15, 1958
- 4 — Murray Heatley (Wisconsin) vs. Michigan; March 21, 1970
- 4 — Dave Westerner (Cornell) vs. Denver; March 17, 1972
- 4 — Doug Smail (North Dakota) vs. Northern Michigan; March 29, 1980
Most points in a Frozen Four game:
- 7 — John Mayasich (Minnesota) vs. Boston College (3 goals, 4 assists); March 11, 1954
- 6 — Wally Gacek (Michigan) vs. Dartmouth (3 goals, 3 assists); March 20, 1948
- 6 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Colorado College (2 goals, 4 assists); March 19, 1949
- 6 — Chris Gay (Colorado College) vs. Boston University (4 goals, 2 assists); March 18, 1950
- 6 — Dick Dougherty (Minnesota) vs. Boston College (4 goals, 2 assists); March 11, 1954
- 6 — Gene Campbell (Minnesota) vs. Boston College (3 goals, 3 assists); March 11, 1954
- 6 — Bob McCusker (Colorado College) vs. Michigan (4 goals, 2 assists); March 16, 1957
- 6 — Bob Poffenroth (Wisconsin) vs. Michigan Tech (1 goal, 5 assists); March 21, 1970
- 6 (vacated) — Peter McNab (Denver) vs. Boston College (3 goals, 3 assists); March 15, 1973
Most saves in a Frozen Four game:
- 62 — Chris Terreri (Providence) vs. Boston College (3OT); March 28, 1985
- 55 — Eddie MacDonald (Clarkson) vs. Colorado College; March 14, 1957
- 55 — Rick Kosti (Minnesota Duluth) vs. Bowling Green (4OT); March 24, 1984
- 52 — Chris Terreri (Providence) vs. Minnesota; March 26, 1983
- 52 — Marty Turco (Michigan) vs. Maine (3OT); March 30, 1995
Providence goalie Chris Terreri had a busy night on March 28, 1985. He set a Frozen Four record for most saves in a game with 62 as the Friars beat Boston College 4-3 in a three-overtime thriller. Terreri is the only player to make at least 60 saves in a game — and he also had 52 saves against Minnesota on March 26, 1983. Marty Turco is the most recent player to make at least 52 saves, when he had 52 stops for Michigan against Maine on March 30, 1995.
Fastest to get a hat trick? Three have done it in less than 5 minutes. Minnesota's Warren Miller has the record, needing only 4:20 against Harvard on March 13, 1975. Maine's Jim Montgomery has the record for quickest hat trick in title game history, getting his in only 4:35 against Lake Superior State on April 3, 1993.
Fastest hat trick in Frozen Four history:
- 4:20 — Warren Miller (Minnesota) vs. Harvard; March 13, 1975
- 4:35 — Jim Montgomery (Maine) vs. Lake Superior State; April 3, 1993
- 4:52 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Boston College; March 18, 1950
- 5:35 — Jon Anderson (Minnesota) vs. Maine; March 31, 1989
- 7:14 — Dan Lodboa (Cornell) vs. Clarkson; March 21, 1970
Fastest game-opening goal
- 0:07 — Al Karlander (Michigan Tech) vs. Cornell; March 14, 1969
- 0:18 — Gil Burford (Michigan) vs. Dartmouth; March 17, 1949
- 0:20 — Luc St. Jean (Clarkson) vs. Cornell; March 21, 1970
- 0:21 — Sean Collins (New Hampshire) vs. Maine; April 4, 2002
- 0:22 — George McNanama (Harvard) vs. Michigan Tech; March 15, 1969
Greatest moments in Frozen Four history
2009: Boston University vs. Miami (Ohio)
Perhaps the wildest rally was in 2009, when Boston University trailed Miami (Ohio) by two with about one minute to play. The Terriers scored twice (59:00 and 59:42) late to force OT and then won on a Colby Cohen goal.
Denver's Jarid Lukosevicius scores two goals in 16 seconds in 2017
Sixteen seconds. That's it. Lukosevicius scored two goals on his way to a hat trick, setting a record for fastest consecutive goals in Frozen Four title game history.
Boston College ends 52-year drought in 2001
It look like fate intervened and would deny BC its first title in 52 years when North Dakota tied the game with less than a minute to play at the 2001 Frozen Four.
It was just some added drama.
Krys Kolanos scored the title-winning goal in the first overtime to give BC its long-awaited championship.
Frozen Four: Appearances
Here are the teams with the most Frozen Four appearances. Totals do not include vacated years:
- Boston College — 25
- Michigan — 24
- Boston University — 22
- North Dakota — 22
- Minnesota — 21
- Denver — 16
- Harvard — 13
- Michigan State — 11
- Maine — 11
- Wisconsin — 11
- Michigan Tech — 10
- Colorado College — 10
- St. Lawrence — 9
Frozen Four: Most championships
- Michigan — 9
- North Dakota — 8
- Denver — 8
- Wisconsin — 6
- Boston College — 5
- Boston University — 5
- Minnesota — 5
- Lake Superior State — 3
- Michigan State — 3
- Michigan Tech — 3
- Colorado College — 2
- Cornell — 2
- Maine — 2
- Minnesota Duluth — 2
- Rensselaer — 2
Frozen Four: History, winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
|Scott Sandelin
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2017
|Denver (33-7-4)
|Jim Montgomery
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|Chicago
|2016
|North Dakota (34-6-4)
|Brad Berry
|5-1
|Quinnipiac
|Tampa
|2015
|Providence (26-13-2)
|Nate Leaman
|4-3
|Boston University
|Boston
|2014
|Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4)
|Rick Bennett
|7-4
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|2013
|Yale (22-12-3)
|Keith Allain
|4-0
|Quinnipiac
|Pittsburgh
|2012
|Boston College (33-10-1)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Ferris State
|Tampa, Fla.
|2011
|Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-2 (ot)
|Michigan
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2010
|Boston College (29-10-3)
|Jerry York
|5-0
|Wisconsin
|Detroit
|2009
|Boston University (35-6-4)
|Jack Parker
|4-3 (ot)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Washington D.C.
|2008
|Boston College (25-11-8)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Notre Dame
|Denver
|2007
|Michigan State (26-13-3)
|Rick Comley
|3-1
|Boston College
|St. Louis
|2006
|Wisconsin (30-10-3)
|Mike Eaves
|2-1
|Boston College
|Milwaukee
|2005
|Denver (32-9-2)
|George Gwozdecky
|4-1
|North Dakota
|Columbus, Ohio
|2004
|Denver (27-12-5)
|George Gwozdecky
|1-0
|Maine
|Boston
|2003
|Minnesota (30-8-9)
|Don Lucia
|5-1
|New Hampshire
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2002
|Minnesota (32-8-4)
|Don Lucia
|4-3 (ot)
|Maine
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2001
|Boston College (33-8-2)
|Jerry York
|3-2 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Albany, N.Y.
|2000
|North Dakota (31-8-5)
|Dean Blais
|4-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1999
|Maine (31-6-4)
|Shawn Walsh
|3-2 (ot)
|New Hampshire
|Anaheim, Calif.
|1998
|Michigan (32-11-1)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Boston College
|Boston
|1997
|North Dakota (31-10-2)
|Dean Blais
|6-4
|Boston University
|Milwaukee
|1996
|Michigan (33-7-2)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Colorado College
|Cincinnati
|1995
|Boston University (31-6-3)
|Jack Parker
|6-2
|Maine
|Providence, R.I.
|1994
|Lake Superior State (31-10-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|9-1
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1993
|Maine (42-1-2)
|Shawn Walsh
|5-4
|Lake Superior State
|Milwaukee
|1992
|Lake Superior State (30-9-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|5-3
|#Wisconsin
|Albany, N.Y.
|1991
|Northern Michigan (38-5-4)
|Rick Comley
|8-7 (3ot)
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Wisconsin (36-9-1)
|Jeff Sauer
|7-3
|Colgate
|Detroit
|1989
|Harvard (31-3)
|Bill Cleary
|4-3 (ot)
|Minnesota
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1988
|Lake Superior State (33-7-6)
|Frank Anzalone
|4-3 (ot)
|St. Lawrence
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1987
|North Dakota (40-8)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-3
|Michigan State
|Detroit
|1986
|Michigan State (34-9-2)
|Ron Mason
|6-5
|Harvard
|Providence, R.I.
|1985
|Rensselaer (35-2-1)
|Mike Addesa
|2-1
|Providence
|Detroit
|1984
|Bowling Green (34-8-2)
|Jerry York
|5-4 (4ot)
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1983
|Wisconsin (33-10-4)
|Jeff Sauer
|6-2
|Harvard
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1982
|North Dakota (35-12)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Wisconsin
|Providence, R.I.
|1981
|Wisconsin (27-14-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-3
|Minnesota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1980
|North Dakota (31-8-1)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Northern Michigan
|Providence, R.I.
|1979
|Minnesota (32-11-1)
|Herb Brooks
|4-3
|North Dakota
|Detroit
|1978
|Boston University (30-2)
|Jack Parker
|5-3
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1977
|Wisconsin (37-7-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-5 (ot)
|Michigan
|Detroit
|1976
|Minnesota (28-14-2)
|Herb Brooks
|6-4
|Michigan Tech
|Denver
|1975
|Michigan Tech (32-10)
|John MacInnes
|6-1
|Minnesota
|St. Louis
|1974
|Minnesota (22-12-6)
|Herb Brooks
|4-2
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1973
|Wisconsin (29-9-2)
|Bob Johnson
|4-2
|#Denver
|Boston
|1972
|Boston University (26-4-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-0
|Cornell
|Boston
|1971
|Boston University (28-2-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-2
|Minnesota
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1970
|Cornell (29-0)
|Ned Harkness
|6-4
|Clarkson
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1969
|Denver (26-6)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-3
|Cornell
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1968
|Denver (28-5-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-0
|North Dakota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1967
|Cornell (27-1-1)
|Ned Harkness
|4-1
|Boston University
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1966
|Michigan State (16-13)
|Amo Bessone
|6-1
|Clarkson
|Minneapolis
|1965
|Michigan Tech (24-5-2)
|John MacInnes
|8-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1964
|Michigan (24-4-1)
|Allen Renfrew
|6-3
|Denver
|Denver
|1963
|North Dakota (22-7-3)
|Barry Thorndycraft
|6-5
|Denver
|Boston
|1962
|Michigan Tech (29-3)
|John MacInnes
|7-1
|Clarkson
|Utica, N.Y.
|1961
|Denver (30-1-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|12-2
|St. Lawrence
|Denver
|1960
|Denver (27-4-3)
|Murray Armstrong
|5-3
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1959
|North Dakota (20-10-1)
|Bob May
|4-3 (ot)
|Michigan State
|Troy, N.Y.
|1958
|Denver (24-10-2)
|Murray Armstrong
|6-2
|North Dakota
|Minneapolis
|1957
|Colorado College (25-5)
|Thomas Bedecki
|13-6
|Michigan
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1956
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-5
|Michigan Tech
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1955
|Michigan (18-5-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|5-3
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1954
|Rensselaer (18-5)
|Ned Harkness
|5-4 (ot)
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1953
|Michigan (17-7)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-3
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1952
|Michigan (22-4)
|Vic Heyliger
|4-1
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1951
|Michigan (22-4-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-1
|Brown
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1950
|Colorado College (18-5-1)
|Cheddy Thompson
|13-4
|Boston University
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1949
|Boston College (21-1)
|John "Snooks" Kelley
|4-3
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1948
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|8-4
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.