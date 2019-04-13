Frozen Four gear: How to buy 2019 Minnesota Duluth hockey national championship gear

Minnesota Duluth hockey is national champion for the second straight year, and the third time in program history, after shutting out UMass 3-0 in the 2019 Frozen Four finals.

Fans can commemorate the Bulldogs' repeat run to the 2019 title with official championship gear, now available from Fanatics.

The Fanatics selection includes the official championship T-shirts and hats handed out to UMD players and coaches following their championship win, in addition to other various team-specific and general Frozen Four items.

To browse more available gear from all NCAA championships, visit shopncaasports.com. Here's a closer look at the top available items from the 2019 Frozen Four:

Available in: Men's T-shirt | Women's T-shirt

Available in: Men's T-shirt | Women's T-shirt