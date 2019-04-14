NCAA hockey Frozen Four 2019 : Minnesota Duluth shuts out UMass to repeat as national champion

Minnesota Duluth is the 2019 NCAA men's ice hockey national champion after winning the Frozen Four in Buffalo. The Bulldogs defeated Massachusetts 3-0 on Saturday to earn a second-straight national title in its third-straight national championship game.
In the first semifinal, Minnesota Duluth beat Providence 4-1 to advance to the title game. In the Thursday's second game, Massachusetts held off a Denver comeback that forced overtime to advance to the Minutemen's first-ever title game appearance.
The official tournament bracket, schedule and scores are below.
2019 NCAA tournament bracket
2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores
|Game
|Live Stats
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Site
|First Round, Friday, March 29
|Denver 2, Ohio State 0
|NCAA.com
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
|AIC 2, St. Cloud State 1
|NCAA.com
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN3/WatchESPN
|Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
|UMass 4, Harvard 0
|NCAA.com
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
|Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2 (OT)
|NCAA.com
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
|First Round, Saturday, March 30
|Providence 6, Minnesota State 3
|NCAA.com
|1 p.m.
|ESPNews/WatchESPN
|Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
|Cornell 5, Northeastern 1
|NCAA.com
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPNews/WatchESPN
|Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
|UMD 2, Bowling Green 1 (OT)
|NCAA.com
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|PPL Center, Allentown, PA
|Quinnipiac 2, Arizona State 1
|NCAA.com
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN3/WatchESPN
|PPL Center, Allentown, PA
|Quarterfinals, Saturday, March 30
|
Denver 3, AIC 0
|NCAA.com
|9 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
|UMass 4, Notre Dame 0
Northeast Regional Championship
|NCAA.com
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
|Quarterfinals, Sunday, March 31
|Providence 4, Cornell 0
East Regional Championship
|NCAA.com
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
|Minnesota Duluth 3, Quinnipiac 1
Midwest Regional Championship
|NCAA.com
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU/WatchESPN
|PPL Center, Allentown, PA
|Semifinals, Thursday, April 11
|Minnesota Duluth 4, Providence 1
|NCAA.com
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
|UMass 4, Denver 3, OT
|NCAA.com
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
|National Championship, Saturday, April 13
|Minnesota Duluth 3, UMass 0
|NCAA.com
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
|KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:
Atlantic Hockey Association – American International
Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame
ECAC Hockey – Clarkson
Hockey East Association – Northeastern
National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth
Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State
These are all the teams competing in the tournament:
St. Cloud State (No. 1 overall)
Minnesota Duluth (No. 2 overall)
Minnesota State (No. 3 overall)
Massachusetts (No. 4 overall)
Northeastern
Quinnipiac
Clarkson
Denver
Cornell
Arizona State
Notre Dame
Ohio St.
Providence
Bowling Green
Harvard
American International
Check out the past winners of the NCAA men's hockey tournament.
