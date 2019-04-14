CHAMPS:

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | April 15, 2019

NCAA hockey Frozen Four 2019 : Minnesota Duluth shuts out UMass to repeat as national champion

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

Minnesota Duluth is the 2019 NCAA men's ice hockey national champion after winning the Frozen Four in Buffalo. The Bulldogs defeated Massachusetts 3-0 on Saturday to earn a second-straight national title in its third-straight national championship game. 

In the first semifinal, Minnesota Duluth beat Providence 4-1 to advance to the title game. In the Thursday's second game, Massachusetts held off a Denver comeback that forced overtime to advance to the Minutemen's first-ever title game appearance.

The official tournament bracket, schedule and scores are below. 

Recap all the action from our on-site blog, below. 

 

Click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the tournament bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. To view the live interactive active bracket, click here.

2019 NCAA tournament bracket

Final bracket

2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores

Game Live Stats Time (ET) TV  Site
First Round, Friday, March 29        
Denver 2, Ohio State 0 NCAA.com 4 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
AIC 2, St. Cloud State 1 NCAA.com 7:30 p.m. ESPN3/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
UMass 4, Harvard 0 NCAA.com 3 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2 (OT) NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
First Round, Saturday, March 30        
Providence 6, Minnesota State 3 NCAA.com 1 p.m. ESPNews/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
Cornell 5, Northeastern 1 NCAA.com 4:30 p.m. ESPNews/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
UMD 2, Bowling Green 1 (OT) NCAA.com 4 p.m.  ESPNU/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Quinnipiac 2, Arizona State 1 NCAA.com 7:30 p.m. ESPN3/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Quarterfinals, Saturday, March 30        

Denver 3, AIC 0
West Regional Championship

 NCAA.com 9 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND
UMass 4, Notre Dame 0
Northeast Regional Championship		 NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
Quarterfinals, Sunday, March 31        
Providence 4, Cornell 0 
East Regional Championship		 NCAA.com 4 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, RI
Minnesota Duluth 3, Quinnipiac 1  
Midwest Regional Championship		 NCAA.com 6:30 p.m. ESPNU/WatchESPN PPL Center, Allentown, PA
Semifinals, Thursday, April 11        
Minnesota Duluth 4, Providence 1 NCAA.com 5 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
UMass 4, Denver 3, OT NCAA.com 8:30 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
National Championship, Saturday, April 13        
Minnesota Duluth 3, UMass 0 NCAA.com 8 p.m. ESPN2/WatchESPN KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification: 

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International
Big Ten Conference – Notre Dame
ECAC Hockey – Clarkson
Hockey East Association – Northeastern 
National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth
Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Minnesota State 

These are all the teams competing in the tournament:

St. Cloud State (No. 1 overall)
Minnesota Duluth (No. 2 overall)
Minnesota State (No. 3 overall)
Massachusetts (No. 4 overall)
Northeastern
Quinnipiac
Clarkson
Denver
Cornell
Arizona State 
Notre Dame
Ohio St.
Providence
Bowling Green
Harvard
American International

