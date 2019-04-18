NCAA announces DI men’s ice hockey regional sites for 2020 and 2021

The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the host sites for the 2020 and 2021 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship regionals.

For 2020, the East regional has been awarded to the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and will be hosted by ECAC Hockey on March 28-29, while the Northeast regional will be held March 27-28 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, with Holy Cross serving as the host. The Midwest regional will be hosted by Penn State on March 28-29 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while Denver will be the host school for the West regional March 27-28 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

In 2021, Scared Heart and Yale will co-host the East regional March 26-27 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, while New Hampshire will host the Northeast regional March 27-28 at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Midwest regional will be March 26-27 at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota, with North Dakota serving as the host, while the West regional will be at the Budweiser Events Center on March 27-28 in Loveland, Colorado, with Denver serving as the host school.

“This is a great mix of regional sites,” said Steve Metcalf, chair of the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee and deputy director of athletics at New Hampshire. “We have some venues that have hosted many times, some that haven’t hosted in a while, and one that will be hosting for the first time. All of them are great hockey facilities, and will provide our student-athletes with a tremendous experience.”

The Times Union Center will be hosting an NCAA hockey event for the 12th time, but it will be the first time back in the venue since 2016. The DCU Center has hosted more NCAA regional games than any other site in the country, as this will be the 16th time the Division I men’s ice hockey tournament will be held in the building. The PPL Center will be hosting the Midwest regional for the third straight year after becoming the first arena in the state to host an NCAA hockey regional in 2018. NCAA hockey will be making its first appearance at the Budweiser Events Center, and in fact, it marks the first time an NCAA tournament event has been held in the state of Colorado since the 2008 Men’s Frozen Four was at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Webster Bank Arena will be hosting for the sixth time in building history, while the SNHU Arena in 2021 will be hosting its ninth regional, third most of any building. Scheels Arena will be hosting its fourth regional in a seven-year span when the regionals come calling in 2021.

For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championships, log on to ncaa.com/frozenfour.