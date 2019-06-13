Boston College now has more names on the Stanley Cup than any other school

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

BOSTON — Former Boston College forward Zach Sanford gave Boston College its NCAA record 20th name on the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Sanford netted his first career playoff goal in the third period to give the Blues a 4-0 lead.

Born in Salem, Massachusetts, Sanford becomes the 12th different former Eagle to hoist the Cup. It also marks the fourth consecutive season that an Eagle has won the Cup, joining Brooks Orpik with Washington in 2018 and Brian Dumoulin in both 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh.

Sanford skated in the final five games of the Stanley Cup Final and saw his ice time increase in each game. He posted a point in four of those five contests and his debut in Game 3 of the series in St. Louis marked his 100th career NHL game. The winger played in 60 regular season games for the Blues with eight goals and 12 assists.

During his two years on the Heights, Sanford skated in 79 career games with 20 goals and 43 assists for 63 points. He registered 39 points in 41 games as a sophomore in 2015-16 and helped Boston College reach the Frozen Four.

Sanford was originally a second round pick of the Washington Capitals (61st overall) in 2013.