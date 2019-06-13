COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

icehockey-men-d1 flag

Boston College Athletics | June 13, 2019

Boston College now has more names on the Stanley Cup than any other school

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

BOSTON — Former Boston College forward Zach Sanford gave Boston College its NCAA record 20th name on the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Sanford netted his first career playoff goal in the third period to give the Blues a 4-0 lead.

MEN'S HOCKEY HISTORY: The full list of NCAA men's ice hockey champions

Born in Salem, Massachusetts, Sanford becomes the 12th different former Eagle to hoist the Cup. It also marks the fourth consecutive season that an Eagle has won the Cup, joining Brooks Orpik with Washington in 2018 and Brian Dumoulin in both 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh.

Sanford skated in the final five games of the Stanley Cup Final and saw his ice time increase in each game. He posted a point in four of those five contests and his debut in Game 3 of the series in St. Louis marked his 100th career NHL game. The winger played in 60 regular season games for the Blues with eight goals and 12 assists. 

NCAA in the NHL: UMass star Cale Makar scores playoff goal in NHL debut for Colorado Avalanche

During his two years on the Heights, Sanford skated in 79 career games with 20 goals and 43 assists for 63 points. He registered 39 points in 41 games as a sophomore in 2015-16 and helped Boston College reach the Frozen Four. 

Sanford was originally a second round pick of the Washington Capitals (61st overall) in 2013.

Player Team Year
Zach Sanford St. Louis 2019
Brooks Orpik Washington 2018
Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 2017
Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 2016
Ben Smith Chicago 2013
Rob Scuderi Los Angeles 2012
Bill Guerin Pittsburgh 2009
Brooks Orpik Pittsburgh 2009
Rob Scuderi Pittsburgh 2009
Ryan Shannon Anaheim 2007
Brian Gionta New Jersey 2003
Doug Brown Detroit 1998
Doug Brown Detroit 1997
Bill Guerin New Jersey 1995
Brian Leetch New York Rangers 1994
Kevin Stevens Pittsburgh 1992
Joe Mullen Pittsburgh 1992
Kevin Stevens Pittsburgh 1991

These are the college hockey teams with the most Stanley Cup winners

Boston University, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan and Boston University lead all colleges and universities with the most Stanley Cup champion alumni.
READ MORE

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse championship: 5 reasons Maryland-BC is a great matchup

The 2019 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship pits Maryland against Boston College on Sunday, March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland. The tournament champion will be crowned after a Sunday battle between two teams that have had their sights on the title all season.
READ MORE

Maryland women's lacrosse beats Boston College to win 2019 national championship

The Maryland Terrapins won their 14th national championship with a 12-10 win over Boston College Sunday.
READ MORE

