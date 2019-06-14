These are the college hockey teams with the most Stanley Cup winners

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

When St. Louis Blues winger Zach Sanford lifted the Stanley Cup with his record-breaking team on Wednesday night, he made history, both for his franchise and his alma mater. The former Boston College star helped bring the first Stanley Cup championship to St. Louis, and his win also elevated Boston College to the top of the list of schools with the most Stanley Cups. For the 20th time, an Eagle had his name etched into the heralded trophy.

Twelve different players have combined for the 20 Boston College championships with Brooks Orpik, Kevin Stevens, Rob Scuderi, Bill Guerin, Doug Brown and Brian Dumoulin each winning the cup twice.

The Eagles lead all schools with 20 Stanley Cups, and Wisconsin follows in a close second with 19. North Dakota, Michigan and Boston University round out the top five with 17, 16 and 11 cups respectively. Here is the full list of the schools where each of the Stanley Cup champions played college hockey.

(12 different players) Brooks Orpik, Brian Dumoulin, Ben Smith, Bill Guerin, Rob Scuderi, Ryan Shannon, Brian Gionta, Doug Brown, Brian Leetch, Kevin Stevens, Joe Mullen, Zach Sanford Wisconsin 19 (13 different players) Justin Schultz, Chris Chelios, Davis Drewiske, Adam Burish, Brian Rafalski, Steve Reinprecht, Bruce Driver, Mike Richter, Sean Hill, Paul Stanton, Gary Suter, David Maley, Brian Engblom North Dakota 17 (11 different players) T.J. Oshie, Carter Rowney, Jonathan Toews, Matt Greene, Mike Commodore, Brad Bombardir, Craig Ludwig, Ed Belfour, Tony Hrkac, Jay Caufield, Geoff Smith Michigan 16 (9 different players) Kevin Porter, Carl Hagelin, John Madden, Aaron Ward, Blake Sloan, Mike Knuble, Pat Hughes, Red Berenson, John Sherf Boston University 11 (9 different players) Alex Chiasson, Nick Bonino, Joe DiPenta, Jay Pandolfo, Chris Drury, Scott Young, Ed Ronan, Shawn McEachern, Scott Young Minnesota Duluth 11 (7 different players) Matt Niskanen, Brett Hull, Shjon Podein, Derek Plante, Tom Kurvers, Dave Langevin, Glenn Resch Notre Dame 11 (6 different players) Ian Cole, Bryan Rust, Mark Eaton, Brett Lebda, Don Jackson, Bill Nyrop Michigan State 11 (7 different players) Duncan Keith, Drew Miller, Rod Brind'Amour, Andrew Hutchinson, Danton Cole, Joe Murphy, Craig Simpson, Mackenzie MacEachern Minnesota 10 (9 different players) Phil Kessel, Nick Leddy, Alex Goligoski, Ben Clymer, Neal Broten, Tom Chorske, Chris McAlpine, Frank Pietrangelo, Mike Polich Cornell 9 (2 different players) Joe Niewendyk, Ken Dryden Denver 8 (3 different players) Glenn Anderson, John MacMillan, Tyler Bozak Vermont 8 (6 different players) Patrick Sharp, Viktor Stalberg, Tim Thomas, Martin St. Louis, Eric Perrin, John LeClair Bowling Green 7 (4 different players) Rob Blake, Greg de Vries, Brian MacLellan, Ken Morrow New Hampshire 7 (6 different players) Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bryan Muir, Kevin Dean, Normand Lacombe, Dave Lumley, Rod Langway Clarkson 6 (5 different players) Willie Mitchell, Todd Marchant, Kent Huskins, Erik Cole, Colin Patterson Providence 6 (4 different players) Hal Gill, Chris Terreri, Peter Taglianetti, Steve Rooney St. Cloud State 6 (4 different players) Matt Cullen, Joe Motzko, Bret Hedican, Frank Brimsek UMass Lowell 6 (3 different players) Ron Hainsey, Scott Wilson, Craig MacTavish Miami 5 (4 different players) Jeff Zatkoff, Kevyn Adams, Dan Boyle, Alec Martinez Michigan Tech 5 (3 different players) Randy McKay, Bob Lorimer, Tony Esposito Ferris State 4 Chris Kunitz Lake Superior State 4 (Four different players) Doug Weight, John Grahame, Jim Dowd, Brian Rolston Massachusetts 4 (Two different players) Conor Sheary, Jonathan Quick Alaska-Fairbanks 3 (Two different players) Jordan Hendry, Shawn Chambers Harvard 3 (Two different players) Craig Adams, George Owen Maine 3 (Two different players) Scott Darling, Dustin Penner Alaska-Anchorage 2 (Two different players) Jay Beagle, Mike Peluso Dartmouth 2 (Two different players) Ben Lovejoy, Myles Lane Ohio State 2 Jamie Macoun Omaha 2 (Two different players) Josh Archibald, Jake Guentzel Princeton 2 (Two different players) Kevin Westgarth, George Parros St. Lawrence 2 (Two different players) Brandon Bollig, Rich Peverley Western Michigan 2 (Two different players) Glenn Healy, Jamal Mayers Army 1 Dan Hinote Bemidji State 1 Joel Otto Colgate 1 Andy McDonald Colorado College 2 (Two different players) Jaden Schwartz, Doug Lidster Gonzaga 1 Frank McCool Minnesota State 1 Ryan Carter Northeastern 1 Chris Nilan Northern Michigan 1 Dallas Drake Rensselaer 1 Mike McPhee

*Data from College Hockey Inc.