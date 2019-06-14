These are the college hockey teams with the most Stanley Cup winners

When St. Louis Blues winger Zach Sanford lifted the Stanley Cup with his record-breaking team on Wednesday night, he made history, both for his franchise and his alma mater. The former Boston College star helped bring the first Stanley Cup championship to St. Louis, and his win also elevated Boston College to the top of the list of schools with the most Stanley Cups. For the 20th time, an Eagle had his name etched into the heralded trophy.
The Eagles now have a @collegehockey record 20 names on the #StanleyCup after Zach Sanford added his to Lord Stanley last night with the @StLouisBlues— BC Hockey (@BCHockey) June 13, 2019
📝 https://t.co/HQy0y2u92G#WeAreBC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/0lq5wd8nM0
Twelve different players have combined for the 20 Boston College championships with Brooks Orpik, Kevin Stevens, Rob Scuderi, Bill Guerin, Doug Brown and Brian Dumoulin each winning the cup twice.
STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Sanford becomes Boston College's 20th alumnus to win the Stanley Cup
The Eagles lead all schools with 20 Stanley Cups, and Wisconsin follows in a close second with 19. North Dakota, Michigan and Boston University round out the top five with 17, 16 and 11 cups respectively. Here is the full list of the schools where each of the Stanley Cup champions played college hockey.
|COLLEGE
|COUNT
|PLAYERS
|Boston College
|20
(12 different players)
|
Brooks Orpik, Brian Dumoulin, Ben Smith, Bill Guerin, Rob Scuderi, Ryan Shannon, Brian Gionta, Doug Brown, Brian Leetch, Kevin Stevens, Joe Mullen, Zach Sanford
|Wisconsin
|19 (13 different players)
|
Justin Schultz, Chris Chelios, Davis Drewiske, Adam Burish, Brian Rafalski, Steve Reinprecht, Bruce Driver, Mike Richter, Sean Hill, Paul Stanton, Gary Suter, David Maley, Brian Engblom
|North Dakota
|17 (11 different players)
|
T.J. Oshie, Carter Rowney, Jonathan Toews, Matt Greene, Mike Commodore, Brad Bombardir, Craig Ludwig, Ed Belfour, Tony Hrkac, Jay Caufield, Geoff Smith
|Michigan
|16 (9 different players)
|
Kevin Porter, Carl Hagelin, John Madden, Aaron Ward, Blake Sloan, Mike Knuble, Pat Hughes, Red Berenson, John Sherf
|Boston University
|11 (9 different players)
|
Alex Chiasson, Nick Bonino, Joe DiPenta, Jay Pandolfo, Chris Drury, Scott Young, Ed Ronan, Shawn McEachern, Scott Young
|Minnesota Duluth
|11 (7 different players)
|
Matt Niskanen, Brett Hull, Shjon Podein, Derek Plante, Tom Kurvers, Dave Langevin, Glenn Resch
|Notre Dame
|11 (6 different players)
|
Ian Cole, Bryan Rust, Mark Eaton, Brett Lebda, Don Jackson, Bill Nyrop
|Michigan State
|11 (7 different players)
|
Duncan Keith, Drew Miller, Rod Brind'Amour, Andrew Hutchinson, Danton Cole, Joe Murphy, Craig Simpson, Mackenzie MacEachern
|Minnesota
|10 (9 different players)
|
Phil Kessel, Nick Leddy, Alex Goligoski, Ben Clymer, Neal Broten, Tom Chorske, Chris McAlpine, Frank Pietrangelo, Mike Polich
|Cornell
|9 (2 different players)
|
Joe Niewendyk, Ken Dryden
|Denver
|8 (3 different players)
|
Glenn Anderson, John MacMillan, Tyler Bozak
|Vermont
|8 (6 different players)
|
Patrick Sharp, Viktor Stalberg, Tim Thomas, Martin St. Louis, Eric Perrin, John LeClair
|Bowling Green
|7 (4 different players)
|
Rob Blake, Greg de Vries, Brian MacLellan, Ken Morrow
|New Hampshire
|7 (6 different players)
|
Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bryan Muir, Kevin Dean, Normand Lacombe, Dave Lumley, Rod Langway
|Clarkson
|6 (5 different players)
|
Willie Mitchell, Todd Marchant, Kent Huskins, Erik Cole, Colin Patterson
|Providence
|6 (4 different players)
|
Hal Gill, Chris Terreri, Peter Taglianetti, Steve Rooney
|St. Cloud State
|6 (4 different players)
|
Matt Cullen, Joe Motzko, Bret Hedican, Frank Brimsek
|UMass Lowell
|6 (3 different players)
|
Ron Hainsey, Scott Wilson, Craig MacTavish
|Miami
|5 (4 different players)
|
Jeff Zatkoff, Kevyn Adams, Dan Boyle, Alec Martinez
|Michigan Tech
|5 (3 different players)
|
Randy McKay, Bob Lorimer, Tony Esposito
|Ferris State
|4
|
Chris Kunitz
|Lake Superior State
|4 (Four different players)
|
Doug Weight, John Grahame, Jim Dowd, Brian Rolston
|Massachusetts
|4 (Two different players)
|
Conor Sheary, Jonathan Quick
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|3 (Two different players)
|
Jordan Hendry, Shawn Chambers
|Harvard
|3 (Two different players)
|
Craig Adams, George Owen
|Maine
|3 (Two different players)
|
Scott Darling, Dustin Penner
|Alaska-Anchorage
|2 (Two different players)
|
Jay Beagle, Mike Peluso
|Dartmouth
|2 (Two different players)
|
Ben Lovejoy, Myles Lane
|Ohio State
|2
|
Jamie Macoun
|Omaha
|2 (Two different players)
|
Josh Archibald, Jake Guentzel
|Princeton
|2 (Two different players)
|
Kevin Westgarth, George Parros
|St. Lawrence
|2 (Two different players)
|
Brandon Bollig, Rich Peverley
|Western Michigan
|2 (Two different players)
|
Glenn Healy, Jamal Mayers
|Army
|1
|
Dan Hinote
|Bemidji State
|1
|Joel Otto
|Colgate
|1
|
Andy McDonald
|Colorado College
|2 (Two different players)
|
Jaden Schwartz, Doug Lidster
|Gonzaga
|1
|Frank McCool
|Minnesota State
|1
|
Ryan Carter
|Northeastern
|1
|
Chris Nilan
|Northern Michigan
|1
|
Dallas Drake
|Rensselaer
|1
|
Mike McPhee
*Data from College Hockey Inc.