COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

Texas Tech eliminates Florida State, Mike Martin

Martin's legacy

Vandy's Rocker is on fire

Watch all CWS highlights

icehockey-men-d1 flag

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | June 14, 2019

These are the college hockey teams with the most Stanley Cup winners

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

When St. Louis Blues winger Zach Sanford lifted the Stanley Cup with his record-breaking team on Wednesday night, he made history, both for his franchise and his alma mater. The former Boston College star helped bring the first Stanley Cup championship to St. Louis, and his win also elevated Boston College to the top of the list of schools with the most Stanley Cups. For the 20th time, an Eagle had his name etched into the heralded trophy. 

Twelve different players have combined for the 20 Boston College championships with Brooks Orpik, Kevin Stevens, Rob Scuderi, Bill Guerin, Doug Brown and Brian Dumoulin each winning the cup twice. 

STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Sanford becomes Boston College's 20th alumnus to win the Stanley Cup

The Eagles lead all schools with 20 Stanley Cups, and Wisconsin follows in a close second with 19. North Dakota, Michigan and Boston University round out the top five with 17, 16 and 11 cups respectively. Here is the full list of the schools where each of the Stanley Cup champions played college hockey. 

COLLEGE COUNT PLAYERS
Boston College 20
(12 different players)

Brooks Orpik, Brian Dumoulin, Ben Smith, Bill Guerin, Rob Scuderi, Ryan Shannon, Brian Gionta, Doug Brown, Brian Leetch, Kevin Stevens, Joe Mullen, Zach Sanford
Wisconsin 19 (13 different players)

Justin Schultz, Chris Chelios, Davis Drewiske, Adam Burish, Brian Rafalski, Steve Reinprecht, Bruce Driver, Mike Richter, Sean Hill, Paul Stanton, Gary Suter, David Maley, Brian Engblom
North Dakota 17 (11 different players)

T.J. Oshie, Carter Rowney, Jonathan Toews, Matt Greene, Mike Commodore, Brad Bombardir, Craig Ludwig, Ed Belfour, Tony Hrkac, Jay Caufield, Geoff Smith
Michigan 16 (9 different players)

Kevin Porter, Carl Hagelin, John Madden, Aaron Ward, Blake Sloan, Mike Knuble, Pat Hughes, Red Berenson, John Sherf
Boston University 11 (9 different players)

Alex Chiasson, Nick Bonino, Joe DiPenta, Jay Pandolfo, Chris Drury, Scott Young, Ed Ronan, Shawn McEachern, Scott Young
Minnesota Duluth 11 (7 different players) 

Matt Niskanen, Brett Hull, Shjon Podein, Derek Plante, Tom Kurvers, Dave Langevin, Glenn Resch
Notre Dame 11 (6 different players)

Ian Cole, Bryan Rust, Mark Eaton, Brett Lebda, Don Jackson, Bill Nyrop
Michigan State 11 (7 different players)

Duncan Keith, Drew Miller, Rod Brind'Amour, Andrew Hutchinson, Danton Cole, Joe Murphy, Craig Simpson, Mackenzie MacEachern
Minnesota 10 (9 different players) 

Phil Kessel, Nick Leddy, Alex Goligoski, Ben Clymer, Neal Broten, Tom Chorske, Chris McAlpine, Frank Pietrangelo, Mike Polich
Cornell 9 (2 different players)

Joe Niewendyk, Ken Dryden
Denver 8 (3 different players)

Glenn Anderson, John MacMillan, Tyler Bozak
Vermont 8 (6 different players)

Patrick Sharp, Viktor Stalberg, Tim Thomas, Martin St. Louis, Eric Perrin, John LeClair
Bowling Green 7 (4 different players) 

Rob Blake, Greg de Vries, Brian MacLellan, Ken Morrow
New Hampshire 7 (6 different players)

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bryan Muir, Kevin Dean, Normand Lacombe, Dave Lumley, Rod Langway
Clarkson 6 (5 different players)

Willie Mitchell, Todd Marchant, Kent Huskins, Erik Cole, Colin Patterson
Providence 6 (4 different players)

Hal Gill, Chris Terreri, Peter Taglianetti, Steve Rooney
St. Cloud State 6 (4 different players)

Matt Cullen, Joe Motzko, Bret Hedican, Frank Brimsek
UMass Lowell 6 (3 different players) 

Ron Hainsey, Scott Wilson, Craig MacTavish
Miami 5 (4 different players)

Jeff Zatkoff, Kevyn Adams, Dan Boyle, Alec Martinez
Michigan Tech 5 (3 different players)

Randy McKay, Bob Lorimer, Tony Esposito
Ferris State 4

Chris Kunitz
Lake Superior State 4 (Four different players)

Doug Weight, John Grahame, Jim Dowd, Brian Rolston
Massachusetts 4 (Two different players)

Conor Sheary, Jonathan Quick
Alaska-Fairbanks 3  (Two different players)

Jordan Hendry, Shawn Chambers
Harvard 3 (Two different players)

Craig Adams, George Owen
Maine 3 (Two different players)

Scott Darling, Dustin Penner
Alaska-Anchorage 2 (Two different players)

Jay Beagle, Mike Peluso
Dartmouth 2 (Two different players)

Ben Lovejoy, Myles Lane
Ohio State 2

Jamie Macoun
Omaha 2 (Two different players)

Josh Archibald, Jake Guentzel
Princeton 2 (Two different players)

Kevin Westgarth, George Parros
St. Lawrence 2 (Two different players)

Brandon Bollig, Rich Peverley
Western Michigan 2 (Two different players)

Glenn Healy, Jamal Mayers
Army 1

Dan Hinote
Bemidji State 1 Joel Otto
Colgate 1

Andy McDonald
Colorado College 2 (Two different players)

Jaden Schwartz, Doug Lidster
Gonzaga 1 Frank McCool
Minnesota State 1

Ryan Carter
Northeastern 1

Chris Nilan
Northern Michigan 1

Dallas Drake
Rensselaer 1

Mike McPhee

*Data from College Hockey Inc. 

Boston College now has more names on the Stanley Cup than any other school

Former Boston College forward Zach Sanford gave Boston College its NCAA record 20th name on the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Sanford netted his first career playoff goal in the third period to give the Blues a 4-0 lead.
READ MORE

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse championship: 5 reasons Maryland-BC is a great matchup

The 2019 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship pits Maryland against Boston College on Sunday, March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland. The tournament champion will be crowned after a Sunday battle between two teams that have had their sights on the title all season.
READ MORE

Maryland women's lacrosse beats Boston College to win 2019 national championship

The Maryland Terrapins won their 14th national championship with a 12-10 win over Boston College Sunday.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners