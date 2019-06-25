TRENDING:

Boston College Athletics | June 25, 2019

Boston College hockey coach Jerry York elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Minnesota Duluth wins back-to-back hockey titles

TORONTO — Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach Jerry York, the winningest coach in college hockey history, has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The 2019 Induction Celebration will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. 

York becomes the fifth NCAA coach to earn the honor, joining Lou Lamoriello (2009), Herb Brooks (2006), Bob Johnson (1992) and John Mariucci (1985). York will be inducted along with five other honorees: Guy Carbonneau, Hayley Wickenheiser, Sergei Zubov, Vaclav Nedomansky and Jim Rutherford.

York has won five national titles and posted 1,067 victories in his nearly five decades as a Division I head coach at Clarkson, Bowling Green and Boston College. This past season, he won his 600th game at BC, becoming just the fifth Division I coach to win 600 games at the same institution. 

In 25 seasons at his alma mater, York has led the Eagles to four NCAA titles, 12 Frozen Fours and nine Hockey East Tournament championships. The all-time leader in NCAA tournament victories with 41, York collected his fourth Hockey East Coach of the Year Award in 2018.

MEN'S HOCKEY HISTORY: The full list of NCAA men's ice hockey champions

He has seen 18 of his players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, including a program-record three last weekend in Vancouver. His former players have combined to win 10 Stanley Cups, and forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Cam Atkinson were both named NHL All-Stars this past season.

