Clarification to video review rule approved in ice hockey

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Wednesday approved a rule that all video reviews in men’s and women’s ice hockey for offsides or too-many-players-on-the-ice infractions leading to a goal in the regular season be reviewed by coach’s challenges only.

Previously, these potential infractions were reviewed by a coach’s challenge or at the on-ice officials’ discretion in the last 10 minutes of a game or in the overtime period. NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee members recommended the change.

Committee members think the pace and flow of the game will be enhanced because there should be fewer stoppages in play. In all other instances in which video review is allowed, reviews may be initiated by a coach’s challenge or at the discretion of the on-ice official.

Overtime

The panel approved a rule that all regular-season tournament games must be played in the same manner as regular-season games, with an additional option. If the game is tied after regulation play, a five-minute 5-on-5 sudden-death overtime period must be played. If the game remains tied following this period, regular-season tournaments have the option of using one of the following formats: