Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | August 22, 2019

Arizona State hockey enlists NHL star Auston Matthews to debut 'Gold Heritage' uniforms

Watch how Minnesota Duluth hockey went back-to-back

To debut its new threads, Arizona State imported a local flavor from Toronto.

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews sported a gold sweater with maroon pants and bucket as he skated around Oceanside Ice Arena, dangling a puck down the ice. A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, he grew up 15 minutes from the Sun Devils' current hockey home.

Adidas named the uniform the "Gold Heritage adizero jersey," a moniker that plays off of the Sun Devils' colors. For Matthews, there's an added sense of in-state pride as the sport gains popularity in the Valley.

Opened in 1974, ASU's facility has a capacity of 747 seats. It's since seen the Sun Devils go from an ACHA program to an NCAA DI varsity program.

That is until Matthews was selected No. 1 overall in 2016, the same year ASU completed its first hockey season in Division I.

Since then, Matthews has been named an All-Star in each of his three professional seasons while the Sun Devils reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in the program's brief history, becoming the first independent team to make the postseason field in 27 years.

Arizona State opens its 2019-20 season with a two-game series at home against Mercyhurst on October 5 and 6.

READ MORE

READ MORE

