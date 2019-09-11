An early look at 3 players who could win the Hobey Baker Award

With the return of college hockey inching closer, take note of three notable departures from a season ago.

Defensemen Cale Makar (Massachusetts), Adam Fox (Harvard) and Jimmy Schuldt (St. Cloud State) all signed with NHL teams in the offseason. This blue-line triumvirate was better known around the college hockey spectrum as finalists for the Hobey Baker award — given to the top overall player in Division I men's hockey. Makar won the award in 2019 as a sophomore.

The absence of the 2019 finalists make way for new contenders to take home the hardware. Here are three names to keep an eye on in 2019-20.

Alex Limoges – Penn State

Limoges took massive strides between his freshman and sophomore years at University Park. After finishing eighth on the team in points in 2017-18, Limoges was vaulted onto the Nittany Lions' top line — a move that paid tremendous dividends.

He became the catalyst of Penn State's offense, a unit that managed 177 goals last season at a rate of more than 4.5 per game. The next closest team, St. Cloud State, scored 21 less goals and averaged one-half goal fewer.

Limoges registered 16 multi-point games, setting the program-record for single-season points (50) and goals (23). His 27 assists were the second-most in a single-season in Penn State's history while his plus-23 was sixth.

But for possible breakthrough, Limoges and Penn State will likely need to reach the NCAA tournament. The most recent finalists all competed in the postseason, a tournament the Nittany Lions fell just short of last year.

Penn State won 22 games a year ago. Despite a sub-.500 record in league play, Limoges's nine points in the Big Ten tournament propelled PSU to the cusp of a postseason berth. However, Notre Dame kept him pointless in a 3-2 loss and Ohio State garnered an at-large bid for the conference, leaving the Nittany Lions on the outside looking in.

Limoges got his name into Penn State's record book as a sophomore. As a junior, similar production in addition to a postseason appearance might warrant an even greater honor.

Mitchell Chaffee – Massachusetts

Massachusetts came within a game of the program's first-ever national championship in 2019, ultimately falling to Minnesota-Duluth in the finals. Gone from a year ago are Hobey Baker winner Cale Makar and Jacob Pritchard, the top-two point producers for the Minutemen.

However, Mitchell Chaffee returns after a 42-point season and can expect to be the go-to offensive threat for UMass in 2019-20. Chaffee — a first-line right winger — and Makar were both named ACHA First-Team All-Americans to culminate the team's best season in program history.

The Minutemen won 31 games last year, a program record and a far cry from the 5-29-2 mark in coach Greg Carvel's first season.

Improvements by Chaffee among others aided the program's swift turnaround. The rising junior nearly doubled his point total from 24 to 42 with a dozen multi-point games.

Like Limoges, Chaffee's plus/minus took a staggering turn for the better. He was -5 as a freshman before finishing his sophomore campaign at +23. To elevate his case for the Hobey Baker this season, Chaffee's postseason performances will likely need a boost.

His lone point in the NCAA tournament came in the Minutemen's Frozen Four win over Denver. By comparison, Makar registered a point in three of four postseason games.

Last season, UMass was a bit of a surprise. If the Minutemen replicate their team success with Chaffee leading the charge, it'll be hard not to include the junior's name in the Hobey Baker conversation.

Scott Perunovich – Minnesota-Duluth

With all three 2019 finalists residing on the blue line, it only feels right to include a defenseman on our preseason watch list. What better place to look than the defending national champions.

Minnesota Duluth allowed under two goals per game last season, the third-lowest mark in Division I and Perunovich was key to the success of the Bulldog's stifling defense and their second consecutive title.

.@UMDMensHockey's Perunovich, Richards and Shepard Among Major NCHC Award Winners for 2018-19. https://t.co/zq0n4pFoIE pic.twitter.com/EbPoep7g4J — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 22, 2019

Statistically, his numbers were lower than his freshman year. The 2018 second-round draft pick took a dip in his goal production in addition to his plus/minus. Perunovich tallied 11 goals as a freshman, down to three as a sophomore while his plus-22 dropped to plus-10.

However, he was still recognized as the top offensive defenseman in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and was named an All-American for the second time in as many years.

Should Perunovich rediscover the goal-scoring ability that made him one of the most tantalizing two-way defenders as a freshman, not only will Minnesota-Duluth compete for a third consecutive national championship, but another defender might come away with the Hobey Baker Award.