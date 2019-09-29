TRENDING:

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | September 29, 2019

The college hockey careers of these 5 NHL captains in 2019

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

The 2019-20 regular season for the National Hockey League begins Oct. 2, when the 2019 champion St. Louis Blues host the 2018 champion Washington Capitals.

Most teams have already named captains for the upcoming season and many of them share one thing in common: Their path to the NHL did not include a stop in the college ranks.

Just five captains for the upcoming season played NCAA Division I college hockey. And they were all pretty stellar.

Here’s a quick look back on the five former college hockey players who are now NHL captains in 2019.

WATCHLIST: Preseason Hobey Baker Award candidates

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres – Boston University

Eichel spent just one season at Boston University, but it was a memorable one. Over 40 games, he led the nation in scoring in the 2014-15 season with 26 goals and 45 assists. He was the scoring champ, Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year in the Hockey East and became just the second freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award, akin to the Heisman for college hockey.

LOOKING BACK: Morris wins 2018 Richter Award

In the Hockey East championship game that year, Eichel scored two goals and had an assist, leading BU to a win over UMass Lowell. In the regional semifinal of the NCAA tournament, he scored an overtime game-winner against Yale. Boston University advanced all the way to the championship game that season, but fell to Providence.

Eichel was drafted No. 2 overall by the Sabres in 2015, behind Connor McDavid.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks – North Dakota

In two seasons at North Dakota, Toews racked up 40 goals and 45 assists. The Fighting Hawks made the Frozen Four in each of Toews’ two seasons there, but fell short each time, losing to Boston College in 2006 and 2007. Toews scored in each game.

The Blackhawks have won three Stanley Cups — in 2010, 2013 and 2015 — since Toews joined the team. He’s been the team’s captain since 2008, his second year in the league.

MEN'S HOCKEY NEWS: Rankings | History

Andy Greene, New Jersey Devils – Miami (Ohio)

Before he took the ice for the Devils, Greene was a stout defenseman for the Miami Redhawks. Greene finished his career as Miami’s all-time leader in games played, appearing in 159. He was a good scorer in college too, notching 27 goals and 87 assists.

Greene helped the Redhawks appear in a pair of NCAA tournaments and was a Hobey Baker finalist in 2006. He was the first player of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association to earn both the league’s Best Offensive and Best Defenseman awards in the same season.

Greene has been the Devils’ captain since 2016.

HALL OF FAME: Boston College hockey coach Jerry York elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Anders Lee, New York Islanders – Notre Dame

According to a story on NHL.com, Lee had scholarship offers to play Division I football coming out of high school, but instead opted for a career in hockey at Notre Dame. For the Fighting Irish, Lee was a star on the ice, often leading the team in scoring. In 125 games over three seasons, he tallied 61 goals and 55 assists.

Lee helped the Irish win a conference championship in 2013, and the Irish appeared in the Frozen Four in 2011. He became the Islanders’ captain in 2018.

GOALIE GEAR: These are the coolest goalie masks in men's college hockey

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota

A Plymouth, Minnesota native, Wheeler suited up for the Gophers beginning in 2005. As a freshman, he scored 23 points in 39 games. As a sophomore, he scored the game-winning goal in the WCHA Championship game, giving the Gophers the Final Five title.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuepVP-NBrs

As a junior, Wheeler scored 35 points in 44 games. The Gophers made the NCAA tournament each year he was there.

After signing with the Boston Bruins in 2009, Wheeler was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in 2011. The Thrashers then moved to Winnipeg and became the Jets that offseason. Wheeler has been the captain since 2016.

FROZEN FOUR 2020: Dates, schedule for the men's ice hockey championship

2019 NHL captains:

Team Captain College
Anaheim Ducks Ryan Getzlaf none
Arizona Coyotes Oliver Ekman-Larsson none
Boston Bruins Zdeno Chara none
Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel Boston University
Calgary Flames Mark Giordano none
Carolina Hurricanes -- --
Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews North Dakota
Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog none
Columbus Blue Jackets Nick Foligno none
Dallas Stars Jamie Benn none
Detroit Red Wings -- --
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid none
Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov none
L.A. Kings Anze Kopitar none
Minnesota Wild Mikko Koivu none
Montreal Canadiens Shea Weber none
Nashville Predators Roman Josi none
New Jersey Devils Andy Greene Miami (Ohio)
New York Islanders Anders Lee Notre Dame
New York Rangers -- --
Ottawa Senators -- --
Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux none
Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby none
San Jose Sharks Logan Couture none
St. Louis Blues Alex Pietrangelo none
Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos none
Toronto Maple Leafs -- --
Vancouver Canucks -- --
Vegas Golden Knights -- --
Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin none
Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler Minnesota

