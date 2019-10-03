College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey opening weekend

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us.

While many of the top teams will not officially get their season started until next week as they take on exhibition opponents, several will look to tally their first win of the season.

Here are the top 20 teams in action this weekend. All times listed are Eastern and the USCHO.com rankings are listed.

Saturday, October 5

No. 2 Denver at Alaska | 11:07 p.m.

No. 7 Providence vs. Maine | 4 p.m.

No. 20 Arizona State vs. Mercyhurst | 9:05 p.m.

Exhibition Games

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth vs Alberta | 8:07 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota State vs Mount Royal

No. 10 Clarkson vs Royal Military | 7 p.m.

No. 11 Boston College vs New Brunswick | 2 p.m.

No. 14 Western Michigan vs No. Alberta IT | 7:07 p.m.

No. 18 North Dakota vs Manitoba | 8 :07 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

No. 2 Denver at Alaska | 11:07 p.m.

No. 17 Bowling Green at Miami | 7:05 p.m.

No. 20 Arizona State vs. Mercyhurst | 5:05 p.m.

Exhibition Games

No. 6 St. Cloud vs Alberta | 6:07 p.m.

No. 8 Quinnipiac vs Brock | 4 p.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame at US Under-18 Team

No. 12 Ohio State vs Western | 5 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs Ottawa

College hockey polls

Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:

