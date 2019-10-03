NEED TO KNOW:

Dan McDonald | NCAA.com | October 3, 2019

College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey opening weekend

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us.

While many of the top teams will not officially get their season started until next week as they take on exhibition opponents, several will look to tally their first win of the season.

Here are the top 20 teams in action this weekend. All times listed are Eastern and the USCHO.com rankings are listed.

Saturday, October 5

No. 2 Denver at Alaska | 11:07 p.m.

No. 7 Providence vs. Maine | 4 p.m.

No. 20 Arizona State vs. Mercyhurst | 9:05 p.m.

Exhibition Games

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth vs Alberta | 8:07 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota State vs Mount Royal

No. 10 Clarkson vs Royal Military | 7 p.m.

No. 11 Boston College vs New Brunswick | 2 p.m.

No. 14 Western Michigan vs No. Alberta IT | 7:07 p.m.

No. 18 North Dakota vs Manitoba | 8 :07 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

No. 2 Denver at Alaska | 11:07 p.m.

No. 17 Bowling Green at Miami | 7:05 p.m.

No. 20 Arizona State vs. Mercyhurst | 5:05 p.m.

Exhibition Games

No. 6 St. Cloud vs Alberta | 6:07 p.m.

No. 8 Quinnipiac vs Brock | 4 p.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame at US Under-18 Team

No. 12 Ohio State vs Western | 5 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs Ottawa

College hockey polls

Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:

Games through SEP. 30, 2019

RANK

TEAM

2018-19 RECORD

POINTS
1 Minnesota Duluth (49) 29-11-2 996
2 Denver 24-12-5 891
3 Minnesota State (1) 32-8-2 788
4 Massachusetts 31-10-0 737
5 Cornell 21-11-4 673
6 St. Cloud 30-6-3 566
7 Providence 24-12-6 550
8 Quinnipiac 26-10-2 526
9 Notre Dame 23-14-3 509
10 Clarkson 26-11-2 500
11 Boston College 14-22-3 466
12 Ohio State 20-11-5 449
13 Penn State 22-15-2 406
14 Western Michigan 21-15-1 371
15 Northeastern 27-11-1 359
16 Wisconsin 14-18-5 300
17 Bowling Green 25-11-5 283
18 North Dakota 18-17-2 211
19 Harvard 19-11-3 195
20 Arizona State 21-13-1 181

The college hockey careers of these 5 NHL captains in 2019

When the 2019-20 NHL season begins this week, just five teams will have captains who played college hockey. Here's a quick look back at the highlights of their careers.
READ MORE

College hockey: 3 preseason candidates for the Mike Richter Award

Four of five finalists for the 2019 Mike Richter Award are on to the NHL. With the spotlight waiting to be commanded, we looked at three goaltenders who could compete for the hardware this season.
READ MORE

A history of college hockey's Hobey Baker Award

Known as the most prestigious award in college hockey, the Hobey Baker Memorial award annually recognizes the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player in the country. Take a dive into the history and selection process of the award.
READ MORE

