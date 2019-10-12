COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

icehockey-men-d1 flag

Dan McDonald | NCAA.com | October 12, 2019

College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey Week 2

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us. Opening week saw some sparse action, but things are kicking off in Week 2.

Here are the top 20 teams in action this weekend. All times listed are Eastern and the USCHO.com rankings are listed.

SCORES: Follow scores from around college hockey

Saturday, October 12

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass-Lowell — 8:07 p.m.

No. 2 Denver vs. Lake Superior St. — 7:07 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota State vs. Arizona State — 7:07 p.m.

No. 7 St. Cloud vs. Bemidji State — 7:07 p.m.

No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. American International — 7:05 p.m.

No. 11 Clarkson vs. Michigan — 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Sacred Heart — 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Northeastern vs. Union — 4:00 p.m.

No. 16 Wisconsin vs. Merrimack — 7:00 p.m.

No. 18 North Dakota vs. Canisius — 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Air Force — 3:05 p.m.

No. 10 Boston College vs. Colgate — 4:00 p.m.

Friday, October 11

UMass-Lowell 3, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 2 Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1

No. 3 Minnesota State 4, Arizona State 1

No. 4 Massachusetts 5, RPI 3

Holy Cross 3, No. 6 Providence 2 (OT)

No. 7 St. Cloud 4, Bemidji State 4 (Tie)

No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3

No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 1

No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3

No. 11 Clarkson 1, Michigan 1 (Tie)

No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2 (Tie)

No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2

No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1

No. 17 Bowling Green 3, RIT 2 (OT)

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0

AWARD SEASON: 3 preseason candidates for the Mike Richter award | 3 candidates for Hobey Baker

Past results

Sunday, October 6

No. 2 Denver 3, Alaska 0

No. 17 Bowling Green 7, Miami (Ohio) 4

No. 20 Arizona State 6, Mercyhurst 4

Exhibition Games

No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Alberta 2

No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Brock 4

No. 9 Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 Team 2

No. 12 Ohio State 5, Western 2

No. 13 Penn State 5, Ottawa 0

Saturday, October 5

No. 2 Denver 4, Alaska 3

No. 7 Providence 7, Maine 0

Mercyhurst 3, No. 20 Arizona State 2

Exhibition Games

Alberta 5, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3

No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Mount Royal 2

No. 10 Clarkson 7, Royal Military 0

No. 11 Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2

No. 14 Western Michigan 6, No. Alberta IT 1

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1

College hockey polls

Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:

Through Games OCT. 7, 2019

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Minnesota Duluth (39) 0-0-0 978 1
2 Denver (10) 2-0-0 927 2
3 Minnesota State (1) 0-0-0 844 3
4 Massachusetts 0-0-0 767 4
5 Cornell 0-0-0 747 5
6 Providence 1-0-0 651 7
7 St. Cloud 0-0-0 630 6
8 Notre Dame 0-0-0 550 9
9 Quinnipiac 0-0-0 528 8
10 Boston College 0-0-0 522 11
11 Clarkson 0-0-0 510 10
12 Ohio State 0-0-0 460 12
13 Penn State 0-0-0 436 13
14 Western Michigan 0-0-0 375 14
15 Northeastern 0-0-0 302 15
16 Wisconsin 0-0-0 286 16
17 Bowling Green 1-0-0 258 17
18 North Dakota 0-0-0 153 18
19 Harvard 0-0-0 114 19
20 Boston University 1-0-0 95 NR

