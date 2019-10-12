College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey Week 2

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us. Opening week saw some sparse action, but things are kicking off in Week 2.

Here are the top 20 teams in action this weekend. All times listed are Eastern and the USCHO.com rankings are listed.

Saturday, October 12

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass-Lowell — 8:07 p.m.

No. 2 Denver vs. Lake Superior St. — 7:07 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota State vs. Arizona State — 7:07 p.m.

No. 7 St. Cloud vs. Bemidji State — 7:07 p.m.

No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. American International — 7:05 p.m.

No. 11 Clarkson vs. Michigan — 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Sacred Heart — 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Northeastern vs. Union — 4:00 p.m.

No. 16 Wisconsin vs. Merrimack — 7:00 p.m.

No. 18 North Dakota vs. Canisius — 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Air Force — 3:05 p.m.

No. 10 Boston College vs. Colgate — 4:00 p.m.

Friday, October 11

UMass-Lowell 3, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 2 Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1

No. 3 Minnesota State 4, Arizona State 1

No. 4 Massachusetts 5, RPI 3

Holy Cross 3, No. 6 Providence 2 (OT)

No. 7 St. Cloud 4, Bemidji State 4 (Tie)

No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3

No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 1

No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3

No. 11 Clarkson 1, Michigan 1 (Tie)

No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2 (Tie)

No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2

No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1

No. 17 Bowling Green 3, RIT 2 (OT)

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0

Past results

Sunday, October 6

No. 2 Denver 3, Alaska 0

No. 17 Bowling Green 7, Miami (Ohio) 4

No. 20 Arizona State 6, Mercyhurst 4

Exhibition Games

No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Alberta 2

No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Brock 4

No. 9 Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 Team 2

No. 12 Ohio State 5, Western 2

No. 13 Penn State 5, Ottawa 0

Saturday, October 5

No. 2 Denver 4, Alaska 3

No. 7 Providence 7, Maine 0

Mercyhurst 3, No. 20 Arizona State 2

Exhibition Games

Alberta 5, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3

No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Mount Royal 2

No. 10 Clarkson 7, Royal Military 0

No. 11 Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2

No. 14 Western Michigan 6, No. Alberta IT 1

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1

College hockey polls

