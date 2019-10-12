College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey Week 2

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us. Opening week saw some sparse action, but things are kicking off in Week 2.
Here are the top 20 teams in action this weekend. All times listed are Eastern and the USCHO.com rankings are listed.
SCORES: Follow scores from around college hockey
Saturday, October 12
No. 1 Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass-Lowell — 8:07 p.m.
No. 2 Denver vs. Lake Superior St. — 7:07 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota State vs. Arizona State — 7:07 p.m.
No. 7 St. Cloud vs. Bemidji State — 7:07 p.m.
No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. American International — 7:05 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson vs. Michigan — 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Penn State vs. Sacred Heart — 4:30 p.m.
No. 15 Northeastern vs. Union — 4:00 p.m.
No. 16 Wisconsin vs. Merrimack — 7:00 p.m.
No. 18 North Dakota vs. Canisius — 8:07 p.m.
Sunday, October 13
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Air Force — 3:05 p.m.
No. 10 Boston College vs. Colgate — 4:00 p.m.
Friday, October 11
UMass-Lowell 3, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2
No. 2 Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1
No. 3 Minnesota State 4, Arizona State 1
No. 4 Massachusetts 5, RPI 3
Holy Cross 3, No. 6 Providence 2 (OT)
No. 7 St. Cloud 4, Bemidji State 4 (Tie)
No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3
No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 1
No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3
No. 11 Clarkson 1, Michigan 1 (Tie)
No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2 (Tie)
No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2
No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1
No. 17 Bowling Green 3, RIT 2 (OT)
No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0
AWARD SEASON: 3 preseason candidates for the Mike Richter award | 3 candidates for Hobey Baker
Past results
Sunday, October 6
No. 2 Denver 3, Alaska 0
No. 17 Bowling Green 7, Miami (Ohio) 4
No. 20 Arizona State 6, Mercyhurst 4
Exhibition Games
No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Alberta 2
No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Brock 4
No. 9 Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 Team 2
No. 12 Ohio State 5, Western 2
No. 13 Penn State 5, Ottawa 0
Saturday, October 5
No. 2 Denver 4, Alaska 3
No. 7 Providence 7, Maine 0
Mercyhurst 3, No. 20 Arizona State 2
Exhibition Games
Alberta 5, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3
No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Mount Royal 2
No. 10 Clarkson 7, Royal Military 0
No. 11 Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2
No. 14 Western Michigan 6, No. Alberta IT 1
No. 18 North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1
College hockey polls
Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Minnesota Duluth (39)
|0-0-0
|978
|1
|2
|Denver (10)
|2-0-0
|927
|2
|3
|Minnesota State (1)
|0-0-0
|844
|3
|4
|Massachusetts
|0-0-0
|767
|4
|5
|Cornell
|0-0-0
|747
|5
|6
|Providence
|1-0-0
|651
|7
|7
|St. Cloud
|0-0-0
|630
|6
|8
|Notre Dame
|0-0-0
|550
|9
|9
|Quinnipiac
|0-0-0
|528
|8
|10
|Boston College
|0-0-0
|522
|11
|11
|Clarkson
|0-0-0
|510
|10
|12
|Ohio State
|0-0-0
|460
|12
|13
|Penn State
|0-0-0
|436
|13
|14
|Western Michigan
|0-0-0
|375
|14
|15
|Northeastern
|0-0-0
|302
|15
|16
|Wisconsin
|0-0-0
|286
|16
|17
|Bowling Green
|1-0-0
|258
|17
|18
|North Dakota
|0-0-0
|153
|18
|19
|Harvard
|0-0-0
|114
|19
|20
|Boston University
|1-0-0
|95
|NR