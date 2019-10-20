FOLLOW LIVE

Wisconsin Athletics | October 20, 2019

College hockey: No. 17 Wisconsin sweeps defending champion No. 3 Minnesota Duluth

MADISON, Wis. — Consider this test passed. The No. 17 Wisconsin men's hockey team took on reigning two-time national champion and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth Saturday in front of over 13,000 fans at the Kohl Center and finished off a weekend sweep with a 3-1 victory.

The Bulldogs (1-3-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) came back for redemption in the second series game but ended with only one goal on the board, while the Badgers (3-1-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) held strong as freshman Alex Turcotte, junior Ty Pelton-Byce and senior Sean Dhooghe netted goals for Wisconsin.

After a scoreless first period, Turcotte took honors for the first goal of the night on a power play five minutes into the second, posting a pass by Wyatt Kalynuk and Linus Weissbach top shelf.

Pelton-Byce converted a breakaway for the game-winning goal off a pass down the ice by Dhooghe to give UW a two-goal lead.

UMD snuck one in at the end of the second but UW held its defensive stature as the teams exchanged power plays and penalty kills into the third.

Dhooghe sealed the game with 36 seconds left on the clock to tally his first goal of the season — an empty-netter off a pass from Dylan Holloway.

