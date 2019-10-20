College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us. Opening week saw some sparse action, but things have picked up since then.
Here were all the scores from top 20 teams in action this past weekend. USCHO.com rankings are listed.
No. 17 Wisconsin swept No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, defending national champ, to headline this weekend's results. The Badgers scored nine combined goals in the two-game series.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 2 Minnesota State 2, No. 16 North Dakota 1
No. 17 Wisconsin 3 No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 1
No. 4 Massachusetts 5, Union (NY) 0
No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3
No. 13 Providence 4 , No. 10 Clarkson 2
Omaha 3, No. 12 Ohio State 2
Bowling Green 2, No. 14 Western Michigan vs.
No. 18 UMass Lowell, Colgate (TIE 0-0)
Northern Michigan 4, No. 20 Boston 3.
Past results
Friday, Oct. 18
No. 2 Minnesota State 4, No. 16 North Dakota 4 (Tie)
No. 17 Wisconsin 6, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2
No. 4 Massachusetts 6, Union (NY) 0
Maine 4 , No. 8 Quinnipiac 2
Alaska 4, No. 9 Penn State 0
No. 10 Clarkson 3, Vermont 2
No. 12 Ohio State 3, Omaha 2
No. 13 Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0
Bowling Green 2, No. 14 Western Michigan
Colgate 4, No. 18 UMass Lowell 3 .
No. 20 Boston 4, Northern Michigan 4 (TIE)
Thursday, October 17
Sunday, October 13
No. 8 Notre Dame 6, Air Force 1
No. 10 Boston College 3, Colgate 0
Friday, October 11
UMass-Lowell 3, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2
No. 2 Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1
No. 3 Minnesota State 4, Arizona State 1
No. 4 Massachusetts 5, RPI 3
Holy Cross 3, No. 6 Providence 2 (OT)
No. 7 St. Cloud 4, Bemidji State 4 (Tie)
No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3
No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 1
No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3
No. 11 Clarkson 1, Michigan 1 (Tie)
No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2 (Tie)
No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2
No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1
RIT 3, No. 17 Bowling Green 2, (OT)
No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0
Saturday, October 12
No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2, UMass-Lowell 1
No. 2 Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3
No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Arizona State 0
No. 7 St. Cloud 2, Bemidji State 2 (Tie)
No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
No. 11 Clarkson 3, Michigan 1
No. 13 Penn State 4, Sacred Heart 0
No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1
No. 16 Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5
No. 18 North Dakota 8, Canisius 1
Sunday, October 6
No. 2 Denver 3, Alaska 0
No. 17 Bowling Green 7, Miami (Ohio) 4
No. 20 Arizona State 6, Mercyhurst 4
Exhibition Games
No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Alberta 2
No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Brock 4
No. 9 Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 Team 2
No. 12 Ohio State 5, Western 2
No. 13 Penn State 5, Ottawa 0
Saturday, October 5
No. 2 Denver 4, Alaska 3
No. 7 Providence 7, Maine 0
Mercyhurst 3, No. 20 Arizona State 2
Exhibition Games
Alberta 5, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3
No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Mount Royal 2
No. 10 Clarkson 7, Royal Military 0
No. 11 Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2
No. 14 Western Michigan 6, No. Alberta IT 1
No. 18 North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1
College hockey polls
Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Denver (38)
|4-0-0
|979
|2
|2
|Minnesota State (8)
|2-0-0
|918
|3
|3
|Minnesota Duluth (3)
|1-1-0
|882
|1
|4
|Massachusetts
|1-0-0
|784
|4
|5
|Cornell
|0-0-0
|715
|5
|6
|Boston College
|2-0-0
|649
|10
|7
|Notre Dame
|2-0-0
|608
|8
|8
|Quinnipiac
|2-0-0
|598
|9
|9
|Penn State (1)
|2-0-0
|509
|13
|10
|Clarkson
|1-0-1
|506
|11
|11
|St. Cloud
|0-0-2
|499
|7
|12
|Ohio State
|1-0-1
|477
|12
|13
|Providence
|1-1-0
|453
|6
|14
|Western Michigan
|1-0-1
|401
|14
|15
|Northeastern
|2-0-0
|349
|15
|16
|North Dakota
|2-0-0
|278
|18
|17
|Wisconsin
|1-1-0
|273
|16
|18
|UMass Lowell
|3-1-0
|204
|NR
|19
|Harvard
|0-0-0
|130
|19
|20
|Boston
|1-0-0
|119
|20