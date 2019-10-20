College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us. Opening week saw some sparse action, but things have picked up since then.

Here were all the scores from top 20 teams in action this past weekend. USCHO.com rankings are listed.

No. 17 Wisconsin swept No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, defending national champ, to headline this weekend's results. The Badgers scored nine combined goals in the two-game series.