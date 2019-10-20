FOLLOW LIVE

icehockey-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | October 20, 2019

College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for the DI men's hockey

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

After a long summer, the college hockey season is finally upon us. Opening week saw some sparse action, but things have picked up since then.

Here were all the scores from top 20 teams in action this past weekend. USCHO.com rankings are listed.

No. 17 Wisconsin swept No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, defending national champ, to headline this weekend's results. The Badgers scored nine combined goals in the two-game series.

Saturday, Oct. 19

 
 

Past results

Friday, Oct. 18

Thursday, October 17

No. 9 Penn State 7, Alaska 0

Sunday, October 13

No. 8 Notre Dame 6, Air Force 1

No. 10 Boston College 3, Colgate 0

Friday, October 11

UMass-Lowell 3, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 2 Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1

No. 3 Minnesota State 4, Arizona State 1

No. 4 Massachusetts 5, RPI 3

Holy Cross 3, No. 6 Providence 2 (OT)

No. 7 St. Cloud 4, Bemidji State 4 (Tie)

No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3

No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 1

No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3

No. 11 Clarkson 1, Michigan 1 (Tie)

No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2 (Tie)

No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2

No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1

RIT 3, No. 17 Bowling Green 2, (OT)

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0

Saturday, October 12

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2, UMass-Lowell 1

No. 2 Denver 4,  Lake Superior St. 3

No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Arizona State 0

No. 7 St. Cloud 2, Bemidji State 2 (Tie)

No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

No. 11 Clarkson 3, Michigan 1

No. 13 Penn State 4, Sacred Heart 0

No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1

No. 16 Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5

No. 18 North Dakota 8, Canisius 1

AWARD SEASON: 3 preseason candidates for the Mike Richter award | 3 candidates for Hobey Baker

Sunday, October 6

No. 2 Denver 3, Alaska 0

No. 17 Bowling Green 7, Miami (Ohio) 4

No. 20 Arizona State 6, Mercyhurst 4

Exhibition Games

No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Alberta 2

No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Brock 4

No. 9 Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 Team 2

No. 12 Ohio State 5, Western 2

No. 13 Penn State 5, Ottawa 0

Saturday, October 5

No. 2 Denver 4, Alaska 3

No. 7 Providence 7, Maine 0

Mercyhurst 3, No. 20 Arizona State 2

Exhibition Games

Alberta 5, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3

No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Mount Royal 2

No. 10 Clarkson 7, Royal Military 0

No. 11 Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2

No. 14 Western Michigan 6, No. Alberta IT 1

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1

College hockey polls

Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:

Through Games OCT. 14, 2019

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Denver (38) 4-0-0 979 2
2 Minnesota State (8) 2-0-0 918 3
3 Minnesota Duluth (3) 1-1-0 882 1
4 Massachusetts 1-0-0 784 4
5 Cornell 0-0-0 715 5
6 Boston College 2-0-0 649 10
7 Notre Dame 2-0-0 608 8
8 Quinnipiac 2-0-0 598 9
9 Penn State (1) 2-0-0 509 13
10 Clarkson 1-0-1 506 11
11 St. Cloud 0-0-2 499 7
12 Ohio State 1-0-1 477 12
13 Providence 1-1-0 453 6
14 Western Michigan 1-0-1 401 14
15 Northeastern 2-0-0 349 15
16 North Dakota 2-0-0 278 18
17 Wisconsin 1-1-0 273 16
18 UMass Lowell 3-1-0 204 NR
19 Harvard 0-0-0 130 19
20 Boston 1-0-0 119 20

College hockey: No. 17 Wisconsin sweeps defending champion No. 3 Minnesota Duluth

An early goal from Minnesota Duluth wasn't enough for the Bulldogs, as Wisconsin was able to complete the sweep of the defending champs Saturday.
New Hampshire hockey's Kohei Soto off to a fast start by slowing down his game

Kohei Sato began his junior campaign with the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team by scoring more goals in the season's first two games than he did over his previous two years.
College hockey: No. 15 Northeastern upsets No. 4 UMass in home opener

Craig Pantano led the No.15 Northeastern to an upset victory at home over No. 4 UMass.
