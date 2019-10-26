Men's college hockey: UMass Lowell shocks No. 7 Providence 3-2 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior goalie Tyler Wall (Leamington, Ont.) tied a career-high with 40 saves to help the UMass Lowell Hockey team earn a 3-2 road victory against No. 7 ranked Providence College on Saturday night in Hockey East play at Schneider Arena.



Freshman forward Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) scored the game-clinching goal with 39.7 seconds left in the extra session to give the River Hawks the victory.



"It was an exciting game, I thought we came out well," said UMass Lowell Head Coach Norm Bazin. "I thought there was a stretch in the second period that was a span of 10 minutes that wasn't us, in the sense that we weren't at our best. In the third period we were definitely the better team and I thought we took it to them in the third period."

The River Hawks improve to 4-2-2 overall (1-0-1 Hockey East), while the Friars fall to 4-2-0 overall (2-1-0 Hockey East). It marked the fourth straight overtime game for the River Hawks, which is the longest such stretch in program history.



Freshman forward Zach Kaiser (Orangeville, Ont.) scored his second career goal to give the River Hawks a 2-1 lead, but it wouldn't last long as PC's Patrick Moynihan tied the game at 2-2 less than a minute later.

Zach Kaiser gives the #RiverHawks a 2-1 lead at 3:47 of the 2nd period for his 2nd career goal pic.twitter.com/eoDDG0lGDg — UMass Lowell Hockey (@RiverHawkHockey) October 27, 2019

Freshman forward Matt Brown (Wood Ridge, N.J.) tied the game at 1-1 for the River Hawks with a power play tally of his own with 5:24 left in the opening stanza for his third career goal. Brown registered a game-high seven shots on goal for UMass Lowell.Tyce Thompson opened the scoring in the game on the power play to give Providence a 1-0 lead with 11 minutes to play in the opening frame of a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Wall amassed 10 saves in the first period and 12 in the second frame, to go along with 18 stops in the third and overtime. PC's Michael Lackey recorded 29 stops for the Friars in the loss.



The River Hawks outshot the Friars, 19-13 in the third stanza.



Sophomore forward Lucas Condotta (Georgetown, Ont.) won a team-high 13 face-offs in the victory.



UMass Lowell returns to action on Friday, November 1. at Vermont. Game time from Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, VT is 7 p.m.