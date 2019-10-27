Men's Soccer:

NEW

Committee reveals top 16 teams

😱 Must-watch plays of the week

Scores

Schedule

🏆 2019 College Cup info

icehockey-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | November 1, 2019

College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for DI men's hockey

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

The men's college hockey season continues this week. Check out the Top 20 rankings schedule and scores below.

USCHO.com rankings are listed. All games will be updated with final scores as they happen.

College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores for DI men's hockey

 

FULL SCOREBOARD: Follow scores from around college hockey

Friday, November 1

No. 1 Denver 6, Niagara 2

No. 18 Bowling Green 3, No. 2 Minnesota State 2 (OT)

No. 3 Massachusetts 6, No. 10 Northeastern 3

No. 4 Cornell 3, Michigan State 2

No. 5 Notre Dame 2, Minnesota 2 (2OT) Tie

No. 12 Penn State 4, No. 7 Wisconsin 2

No. 8 Providence 3, Colgate 3 (OT) Tie

No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. Arizona State 9 p.m.

No. 11 Clarkson 4, vs. St. Lawrence 3 (OT)

No. 13 Ohio State 3, Michigan 2

New Hampshire 1, No. 15 Boston College 0 (OT)

Princeton 5, No. 16 St. Cloud 3

No. 17 UMass Lowell 2, vs. Vermont 1

No. 19 Harvard 7, Dartmouth 3

No. 20 Northern Michigan 5, Alabama Huntsville 3

Saturday, November 2

No. 1 Denver vs. Niagara 9:07 p.m.

No. 2 Minnesota State vs. No. 18 Bowling Green 7:07 p.m.

No. 3 Massachusetts vs. No. 10 Northeastern 8 p.m.

No. 4 Cornell vs. Michigan State 7 p.m.

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Minnesota 5 p.m.

No. 8 Providence vs. No. 15 Boston College 7 p.m.

No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. Arizona State 9 p.m.

No. 11 Clarkson vs. St. Lawrence 7 p.m.

No. 13 Ohio State vs. Michigan 5 p.m.

No. 16 St. Cloud vs. Princeton 7:07 p.m.

No. 17 UMass Lowell vs. Vermont 7 p.m.

No. 20 Northern Michigan vs. Alabama Huntsville 6 p.m.

Past scores, results

Sunday, October 27

No. 9 Quinnipiac 4, Vermont 0

Friday, October 25

No. 2 Minnesota State 5, at Alabama Huntsville 1

No. 3 UMass 4, AIC 1

No. 5 Notre Dame 5, Lake Superior State 2

No. 13 Clarkson 4, No. 6 Wisconsin 0

No. 7 Providence 6, No. 10 Boston College 2

No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 5, No. 20 Minnesota 2

No. 11 Northeastern 4, No. 14 St. Cloud State 1

No. 12 Penn State 2, Robert Morris 1

No. 15 Ohio State 7, Mercyhurst 2

No. 16 North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT)

No. 17 Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 1

Michigan 4, No. 18 Western Michigan 0

Saturday, October 26

No. 2 Minnesota State 4, at Alabama Huntsville 1

No. 5 Notre Dame 6, Lake Superior State 4

No. 6 Wisconsin 4, No. 13 Clarkson 3

UMass Lowell 3, No. 7 Providence 2 (OT)

No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 20 Minnesota 0

No. 14 St. Cloud State, No. 11 Northeastern 1

No. 15 Ohio State 3, at Mercyhurst 1

No. 16 North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 0

Michigan Tech 4, No. 17 Bowling Green 2

No. 18 Western Michigan 4, Michigan 1

Saturday, October 19

No. 1 Denver 6, No. 6 Boston College 4

No. 2 Minnesota State 2, No. 16 North Dakota 1

No. 17 Wisconsin 3  No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 1

No. 4 Massachusetts 5, Union (NY) 0

No. 8 Quinnipiac  4, Maine 3

No. 13 Providence 4 , No. 10 Clarkson 2

Omaha 3, No. 12 Ohio State 2

Bowling Green 2, No. 14 Western Michigan vs.

No. 18 UMass Lowell, Colgate (TIE 0-0)

Northern Michigan 4, No. 20 Boston 3

Friday, October 18

Thursday, October 17

No. 9 Penn State 7, Alaska 0

Sunday, October 13

No. 8 Notre Dame 6, Air Force 1

No. 10 Boston College 3, Colgate 0

Friday, October 11

UMass-Lowell 3, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 2 Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1

No. 3 Minnesota State 4, Arizona State 1

No. 4 Massachusetts 5, RPI 3

Holy Cross 3, No. 6 Providence 2 (OT)

No. 7 St. Cloud 4, Bemidji State 4 (Tie)

No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3

No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 1

No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3

No. 11 Clarkson 1, Michigan 1 (Tie)

No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2 (Tie)

No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2

No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1

RIT 3, No. 17 Bowling Green 2, (OT)

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0

Saturday, October 12

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2, UMass-Lowell 1

No. 2 Denver 4,  Lake Superior St. 3

No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Arizona State 0

No. 7 St. Cloud 2, Bemidji State 2 (Tie)

No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

No. 11 Clarkson 3, Michigan 1

No. 13 Penn State 4, Sacred Heart 0

No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1

No. 16 Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5

No. 18 North Dakota 8, Canisius 1

Sunday, October 6

No. 2 Denver 3, Alaska 0

No. 17 Bowling Green 7, Miami (Ohio) 4

No. 20 Arizona State 6, Mercyhurst 4

Exhibition Games

No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Alberta 2

No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Brock 4

No. 9 Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 Team 2

No. 12 Ohio State 5, Western 2

No. 13 Penn State 5, Ottawa 0

Saturday, October 5

No. 2 Denver 4, Alaska 3

No. 7 Providence 7, Maine 0

Mercyhurst 3, No. 20 Arizona State 2

Exhibition Games

Alberta 5, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3

No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Mount Royal 2

No. 10 Clarkson 7, Royal Military 0

No. 11 Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2

No. 14 Western Michigan 6, No. Alberta IT 1

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1

College hockey polls

Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:

Through Games OCT. 27, 2019

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Denver (46) 6-0-0 996 1
2 Minnesota State (4) 5-0-1 952 2
3 Massachusetts 4-1-0 861 3
4 Cornell 0-0-0 778 4
5 Notre Dame 4-0-0 768 5
6 Minnesota Duluth 3-3-0 670 8
7 Wisconsin 4-2-0 653 6
8 Providence 4-2-0 641 7
9 Quinnipiac 4-1-0 594 9
10 Northeastern 4-1-1 562 11
11 Clarkson 3-2-1 454 13
12 Penn State 4-1-0 449 12
13 Ohio State 4-1-1 418 15
14 North Dakota 4-1-1 359 16
15 Boston College 2-3-0 329 10
16 St. Cloud 1-1-2 285 14
17 UMass Lowell 4-2-2 136 NR
18 Bowling Green 4-3-0 125 17
19 Harvard 0-0-0 120 19
20 Northern Michigan 4-1-1 118 NR

How to buy 2020 Frozen Four tickets

Here's how to buy official tickets for the 2020 Frozen Four, which will be played April 9 -11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. 
READ MORE

Men's college hockey: UMass Lowell shocks No. 7 Providence 3-2 in OT

The UMass Lowell men's hockey team upset the No. 7 Providence Friars 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, Oct. 26.
READ MORE

College hockey: No. 17 Wisconsin sweeps defending champion No. 3 Minnesota Duluth

An early goal from Minnesota Duluth wasn't enough for the Bulldogs, as Wisconsin was able to complete the sweep of the defending champs Saturday.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners