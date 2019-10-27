College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores, results for DI men's hockey

The men's college hockey season continues this week. Check out the Top 20 rankings schedule and scores below.
USCHO.com rankings are listed. All games will be updated with final scores as they happen.
College hockey: Top 20 rankings schedule, scores for DI men's hockey
Friday, November 1
No. 18 Bowling Green 3, No. 2 Minnesota State 2 (OT)
No. 3 Massachusetts 6, No. 10 Northeastern 3
No. 4 Cornell 3, Michigan State 2
No. 5 Notre Dame 2, Minnesota 2 (2OT) Tie
No. 12 Penn State 4, No. 7 Wisconsin 2
No. 8 Providence 3, Colgate 3 (OT) Tie
No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. Arizona State 9 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson 4, vs. St. Lawrence 3 (OT)
No. 13 Ohio State 3, Michigan 2
New Hampshire 1, No. 15 Boston College 0 (OT)
Princeton 5, No. 16 St. Cloud 3
No. 17 UMass Lowell 2, vs. Vermont 1
No. 20 Northern Michigan 5, Alabama Huntsville 3
Saturday, November 2
No. 1 Denver vs. Niagara 9:07 p.m.
No. 2 Minnesota State vs. No. 18 Bowling Green 7:07 p.m.
No. 3 Massachusetts vs. No. 10 Northeastern 8 p.m.
No. 4 Cornell vs. Michigan State 7 p.m.
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Minnesota 5 p.m.
No. 8 Providence vs. No. 15 Boston College 7 p.m.
No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. Arizona State 9 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson vs. St. Lawrence 7 p.m.
No. 13 Ohio State vs. Michigan 5 p.m.
No. 16 St. Cloud vs. Princeton 7:07 p.m.
No. 17 UMass Lowell vs. Vermont 7 p.m.
No. 20 Northern Michigan vs. Alabama Huntsville 6 p.m.
Past scores, results
Sunday, October 27
Friday, October 25
No. 2 Minnesota State 5, at Alabama Huntsville 1
No. 3 UMass 4, AIC 1
No. 5 Notre Dame 5, Lake Superior State 2
No. 13 Clarkson 4, No. 6 Wisconsin 0
No. 7 Providence 6, No. 10 Boston College 2
No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 5, No. 20 Minnesota 2
No. 11 Northeastern 4, No. 14 St. Cloud State 1
No. 12 Penn State 2, Robert Morris 1
No. 15 Ohio State 7, Mercyhurst 2
No. 16 North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT)
No. 17 Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 1
Michigan 4, No. 18 Western Michigan 0
Saturday, October 26
No. 2 Minnesota State 4, at Alabama Huntsville 1
No. 5 Notre Dame 6, Lake Superior State 4
No. 6 Wisconsin 4, No. 13 Clarkson 3
UMass Lowell 3, No. 7 Providence 2 (OT)
No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 20 Minnesota 0
No. 14 St. Cloud State, No. 11 Northeastern 1
No. 15 Ohio State 3, at Mercyhurst 1
No. 16 North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 0
Michigan Tech 4, No. 17 Bowling Green 2
No. 18 Western Michigan 4, Michigan 1
Saturday, October 19
No. 1 Denver 6, No. 6 Boston College 4
No. 2 Minnesota State 2, No. 16 North Dakota 1
No. 17 Wisconsin 3 No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 1
No. 4 Massachusetts 5, Union (NY) 0
No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3
No. 13 Providence 4 , No. 10 Clarkson 2
Omaha 3, No. 12 Ohio State 2
Bowling Green 2, No. 14 Western Michigan vs.
No. 18 UMass Lowell, Colgate (TIE 0-0)
Northern Michigan 4, No. 20 Boston 3
Friday, October 18
No. 1 Denver 3, No. 6 Boston College
No. 2 Minnesota State 4, No. 16 North Dakota 4 (Tie)
No. 17 Wisconsin 6, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2
No. 4 Massachusetts 6, Union (NY) 0
Maine 4 , No. 8 Quinnipiac 2
Alaska 4, No. 9 Penn State 0
No. 10 Clarkson 3, Vermont 2
No. 12 Ohio State 3, Omaha 2
No. 13 Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0
Bowling Green 2, No. 14 Western Michigan
Colgate 4, No. 18 UMass Lowell 3 .
No. 20 Boston 4, Northern Michigan 4 (TIE)
Thursday, October 17
Sunday, October 13
No. 8 Notre Dame 6, Air Force 1
No. 10 Boston College 3, Colgate 0
Friday, October 11
UMass-Lowell 3, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2
No. 2 Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1
No. 3 Minnesota State 4, Arizona State 1
No. 4 Massachusetts 5, RPI 3
Holy Cross 3, No. 6 Providence 2 (OT)
No. 7 St. Cloud 4, Bemidji State 4 (Tie)
No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3
No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 1
No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3
No. 11 Clarkson 1, Michigan 1 (Tie)
No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2 (Tie)
No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2
No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1
RIT 3, No. 17 Bowling Green 2, (OT)
No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0
Saturday, October 12
No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2, UMass-Lowell 1
No. 2 Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3
No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Arizona State 0
No. 7 St. Cloud 2, Bemidji State 2 (Tie)
No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
No. 11 Clarkson 3, Michigan 1
No. 13 Penn State 4, Sacred Heart 0
No. 15 Northeastern 2, Union 1
No. 16 Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5
No. 18 North Dakota 8, Canisius 1
Sunday, October 6
No. 2 Denver 3, Alaska 0
No. 17 Bowling Green 7, Miami (Ohio) 4
No. 20 Arizona State 6, Mercyhurst 4
Exhibition Games
No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Alberta 2
No. 8 Quinnipiac 4, Brock 4
No. 9 Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 Team 2
No. 12 Ohio State 5, Western 2
No. 13 Penn State 5, Ottawa 0
Saturday, October 5
No. 2 Denver 4, Alaska 3
No. 7 Providence 7, Maine 0
Mercyhurst 3, No. 20 Arizona State 2
Exhibition Games
Alberta 5, No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3
No. 3 Minnesota State 5, Mount Royal 2
No. 10 Clarkson 7, Royal Military 0
No. 11 Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2
No. 14 Western Michigan 6, No. Alberta IT 1
No. 18 North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1
College hockey polls
Here’s a look at the full top 20 poll from USCHO.com:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Denver (46)
|6-0-0
|996
|1
|2
|Minnesota State (4)
|5-0-1
|952
|2
|3
|Massachusetts
|4-1-0
|861
|3
|4
|Cornell
|0-0-0
|778
|4
|5
|Notre Dame
|4-0-0
|768
|5
|6
|Minnesota Duluth
|3-3-0
|670
|8
|7
|Wisconsin
|4-2-0
|653
|6
|8
|Providence
|4-2-0
|641
|7
|9
|Quinnipiac
|4-1-0
|594
|9
|10
|Northeastern
|4-1-1
|562
|11
|11
|Clarkson
|3-2-1
|454
|13
|12
|Penn State
|4-1-0
|449
|12
|13
|Ohio State
|4-1-1
|418
|15
|14
|North Dakota
|4-1-1
|359
|16
|15
|Boston College
|2-3-0
|329
|10
|16
|St. Cloud
|1-1-2
|285
|14
|17
|UMass Lowell
|4-2-2
|136
|NR
|18
|Bowling Green
|4-3-0
|125
|17
|19
|Harvard
|0-0-0
|120
|19
|20
|Northern Michigan
|4-1-1
|118
|NR