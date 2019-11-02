New Hampshire earns thrilling overtime win against No. 15 Boston College

DURHAM, N.H. — Sophomore Angus Crookshank (North Vancouver, British Columbia) netted the game-winning goal in overtime and junior Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) posted his first shutout of the season as the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team defeated No. 15 Boston College, 1-0, in the home opener on Friday at the Whittemore Center. The Wildcats now improve to 3-2-1 (2-1-0 HEA) on the season, while the Eagles fall to 2-4-0 (0-2-0 HEA).

UP NEXT: The Wildcats will host Dartmouth in a Granite State showdown on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

RANKINGS: New USCHO poll | Scoreboard

How it happened

After the first period, BC outshot UNH 10-4.

During the second period, UNH and BC each tallied nine shots. Both teams went 0-2 on the power play.

At 1:08 of the third period, Robinson kept the game 0-0 after a shot by the Eagles snuck past his head, but he managed to keep it from crossing the goal line with a kick save off the back of his skate.

At 7:10 of the third period, Robinson made another key save after BC's Marshall Warren sent a close-range rocket from the slot.

The score remained 0-0 as the game went into overtime.

At 2:15 of overtime, Crookshank deflected a shot by junior Max Gildon (Plano, Texas) right past the goal line as he netted the game-winning goal. Senior captain Anthony Wyse (Newton, Mass.) recorded an assist on the goal as well.

Inside the numbers

Robinson made 28 saves while Knight posted 23.

BC outshot UNH by a 28-24 margin.

The Wildcats went 0-2 on the power play and the Eagles finished 0-3.

Beyond the boxscore