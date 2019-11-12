College hockey: Cornell's Morgan Barron leads this week's three stars

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI men's college ice hockey. Let's take a look at the three stars for the week of Nov. 5 - Nov. 11.

1 – Morgan Barron, Cornell

The Halifax, Nova Scotia native helped keep the Big Red undefeated on the season as they swept a pair of ECAC Hockey foes at home. On Friday, they knocked off Brown, 4-1 behind a goal and an assist by Barron. On Saturday, the junior forward had a hat trick, which included the game-winner, and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Yale. For the weekend, he totaled six points on four goals and two assists in addition to 10 shots on goal and a +3 rating. He holds the team lead in scoring with 10 points on five goals and five assists.

2 – David Farrance, Boston University

The junior defenseman led the nation with five goals in a home-and-home series with Providence. On Friday at home he had two goals, including one with less than three minutes remaining in the game to give the Terriers a 3-3 tie with the Friars. On Saturday, the Victor, New York native added four points on a hat trick and an assist as BU narrowly fell, 6-5 in Providence. He finished the weekend with six points on five goals and an assist while adding 15 shots on goal and a +1 rating.

3 – Jordan Kawaguchi, North Dakota

The Abbotsford, British Columbia native led the Fighting Hawks to a sweep of Miami University in NCHC action. In Friday’s 7-1 victory he had three assists, including one on the game-winner. On Saturday, he added three more points on a goal and two assists, including one of which was again on the game-winner in a 5-4 win against the RedHawks. The junior forward finished the weekend with six points on a goal and five assists to go along with six shots on goal and a +4 rating.