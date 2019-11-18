TRENDING:

🗣 Podcast: Cole Anthony talks UNC-Duke, his dad and more

1 thing to know about every DI men's soccer tournament team

📊 Upsets stir up wrestling poll

icehockey-men-d1 flag

Boston College Athletics | November 18, 2019

Boston College hockey: Jerry York to be enshrined into Hockey Hall of Fame

Minnesota State's Dryden McKay talks famous name, personal growth and upcoming college hockey season

TORONTO – Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach Jerry York, the winningest coach in college hockey history, will be formally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame at the Induction Celebration on Monday (Nov. 18) in Toronto. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. and will air live on NHL Network in the U.S. and TSN2 in Canada.

York will become only the fifth NCAA coach to earn the honor, joining Lou Lamoriello (2009), Herb Brooks (2006), Bob Johnson (1992) and John Mariucci (1985). York will be inducted along with five other honorees: Guy Carbonneau, Hayley Wickenheiser, Sergei Zubov, Vaclav Nedomansky and Jim Rutherford.
 

York has won five national titles and posted 1,074 victories in his nearly five decades as a Division I head coach at Clarkson, Bowling Green and Boston College. Last season he won his 600th game at BC, becoming just the fifth Division I coach to win 600 games at the same institution. 


In 25 seasons at his alma mater, York has led the Eagles to four NCAA titles, 12 Frozen Fours and nine Hockey East Tournament championships. The all-time leader in NCAA Tournament victories with 41, York collected his fourth Hockey East Coach of the Year Award in 2018.

TOP 20: Check out the latest USCHO men's hockey rankings

He has seen 18 of his players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, including a program-record three last weekend in Vancouver. His former players have combined to win 10 Stanley Cups, and 58 of his former players have played at least 50 NHL games.

Women's college hockey three stars

Jaycee Gebhard scored a women's ice hockey nation-leading five goals last weekend in a sweep of Penn State. Her heroics earn her top star in this week's three stars.
READ MORE

Men's soccer: Boston College upsets No. 3 Wake Forest, 2-1

The Boston College men's soccer team handed No. 3 Wake Forest its first ACC loss of the season in a 2-1 victory on Friday, Oct. 4.
READ MORE

See where these 2019 first-round NHL draft picks are playing college hockey

Nine incoming freshmen were drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft and will go on to play college hockey this year before turning professional.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners