Boston College hockey: Jerry York to be enshrined into Hockey Hall of Fame

TORONTO – Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach Jerry York, the winningest coach in college hockey history, will be formally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame at the Induction Celebration on Monday (Nov. 18) in Toronto. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. and will air live on NHL Network in the U.S. and TSN2 in Canada.



York will become only the fifth NCAA coach to earn the honor, joining Lou Lamoriello (2009), Herb Brooks (2006), Bob Johnson (1992) and John Mariucci (1985). York will be inducted along with five other honorees: Guy Carbonneau, Hayley Wickenheiser, Sergei Zubov, Vaclav Nedomansky and Jim Rutherford.



Coach receiving his Honoured Member blazer and Tissot watch on Sunday from @HockeyHallFame Chairman of the Board Lanny McDonald#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/0RslQJPDRU — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) November 18, 2019

York has won five national titles and posted 1,074 victories in his nearly five decades as a Division I head coach at Clarkson, Bowling Green and Boston College. Last season he won his 600th game at BC, becoming just the fifth Division I coach to win 600 games at the same institution.



In 25 seasons at his alma mater, York has led the Eagles to four NCAA titles, 12 Frozen Fours and nine Hockey East Tournament championships. The all-time leader in NCAA Tournament victories with 41, York collected his fourth Hockey East Coach of the Year Award in 2018.

TOP 20: Check out the latest USCHO men's hockey rankings



He has seen 18 of his players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, including a program-record three last weekend in Vancouver. His former players have combined to win 10 Stanley Cups, and 58 of his former players have played at least 50 NHL games.