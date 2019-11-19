Trending:

New

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia remain in top 4 in latest CFP rankings

🗣 Podcast: Cole Anthony talks Carolina-Duke rivalry, his dad and more

icehockey-men-d1 flag

Mark Bedics | NCAA.com | November 19, 2019

Men's hockey: Dartmouth's Drew O'Connor leads this week's three stars

Minnesota State's Dryden McKay talks famous name, personal growth and upcoming college hockey season

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI men's college ice hockey. Let's spotlight the three stars for the week of Nov. 12-18. 

1. Drew O’Connor, Dartmouth

Dartmouth's Drew O'Connor

The sophomore forward led the Big Green to a sweep of ECAC Hockey competition on the road this past weekend.

In Friday’s 4-3 victory over Yale, the Chatham, New Jersey native registered three points on a goal and two assists. On Saturday, he added two goals, including the game-winner in a 4-1 victory against the Brown Bears in Providence.

TOP 20: View the latest USCHO men's hockey poll right here

He finished the weekend with six points on three goals and three assists in addition to eight shots on goal and a +5 rating. O’Connor now has nine points on the season on three goals and six assists.

2. Adam Scheel, North Dakota

ND goalie

The Lakewood, Ohio native backstopped the Fighting Hawks to a win and a tie on the road against No. 1 ranked Denver. He made 30 saves in Friday’s 1-1 tie and then made 27 more saves in Saturday’s 4-1 upset victory.

CAN'T MISS: No. 9 North Dakota notches 4-1 upset win over No. 2 Denver

The games marked the first two times all season that Denver had not scored more than one goal in a game. The sophomore netminder improved his season averages to a 1.53 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

3. John Lethemon, Michigan State

Sparty goalie

The senior goalie came through with two big-time performances as the Spartans swept in-state rival Michigan in a home-and-home Big Ten series. On Thursday in Ann Arbor he made 38 saves, including several of the spectacular variety in Michigan State’s 4-3 victory.

The Northville, Michigan native stopped all 35 Wolverine shots on Saturday in a 3-0 win, marking the first time all year Michigan had failed to get on the scoreboard. For the season, Lethemon's goals-against average dropped to 2.31 while his save percentage improved to .936.

WOMEN'S 3 STARS: Wisconsin's Abby Roque headlines this week's top performers

WATCH: Dartmouth beats Harvard 9-6 on last-second Hail Mary

The Dartmouth Big Green defeated the Harvard Crimson 9-6 on a 43-yard Hail Mary.
READ MORE

FCS football rankings: Four top-10 losses shake up Coaches' Poll

The latest FCS Coaches' Poll was released Monday, Oct. 14. Here were the biggest movers after four top-10 teams lost in Week 7.
READ MORE

15 brothers playing together on top hockey teams you should know about this season

Some of the best athletes grew up playing with their siblings outside of organized practices, so it’s no wonder many of them choose the same sport to pursue. Here are the top men’s hockey teams with brothers you should know about this season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners