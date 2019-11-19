Men's hockey: Dartmouth's Drew O'Connor leads this week's three stars

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI men's college ice hockey. Let's spotlight the three stars for the week of Nov. 12-18.

1. Drew O’Connor, Dartmouth

The sophomore forward led the Big Green to a sweep of ECAC Hockey competition on the road this past weekend.

In Friday’s 4-3 victory over Yale, the Chatham, New Jersey native registered three points on a goal and two assists. On Saturday, he added two goals, including the game-winner in a 4-1 victory against the Brown Bears in Providence.

He finished the weekend with six points on three goals and three assists in addition to eight shots on goal and a +5 rating. O’Connor now has nine points on the season on three goals and six assists.

2. Adam Scheel, North Dakota

The Lakewood, Ohio native backstopped the Fighting Hawks to a win and a tie on the road against No. 1 ranked Denver. He made 30 saves in Friday’s 1-1 tie and then made 27 more saves in Saturday’s 4-1 upset victory.

The games marked the first two times all season that Denver had not scored more than one goal in a game. The sophomore netminder improved his season averages to a 1.53 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

3. John Lethemon, Michigan State

The senior goalie came through with two big-time performances as the Spartans swept in-state rival Michigan in a home-and-home Big Ten series. On Thursday in Ann Arbor he made 38 saves, including several of the spectacular variety in Michigan State’s 4-3 victory.

The Northville, Michigan native stopped all 35 Wolverine shots on Saturday in a 3-0 win, marking the first time all year Michigan had failed to get on the scoreboard. For the season, Lethemon's goals-against average dropped to 2.31 while his save percentage improved to .936.

