College hockey: Minnesota Duluth's Scott Perunovich leads this week's three stars

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI men's college ice hockey. Let's spotlight the three stars for the week of Nov. 19-26.

1. Scott Perunovich, Minnesota Duluth

The Hibbing, Minnesota, native led Minnesota Duluth to a sweep of Colorado College with NCAA-leading seven assists on the weekend, two of which were on the game-winners. In Friday’s 4-3 victory, the junior defenseman had an assist on all four goals. On Saturday, he had three more assists in the 5-0 shutout win. He is now second in the nation with 18 assists on the season and has 69 in his three year-career.

2. Tyler Madden, Northeastern

The sophomore forward increased his nation’s leading goal scoring total to 11 with a hat trick in Northeastern’s sweep of Maine in Hockey East action. The Deerfield Beach, Florida, native scored four points, including the three goals in Friday’s 5-2 victory over the Black Bears. He added an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win to keep his point-scoring streak alive at five games. On the weekend, he totaled five points on three goals and two assists in addition to 13 shots on goal and a +3 rating.

3. Jack Billings, Niagara

The Oak Lawn, Illinois, native had a breakout weekend for the Purple Eagles as they swept Mercyhurst in a home-and-home series. He scored four points on the weekend, which was more than he had in the previous 10 to start the season. He had two goals and an assist in Friday’s 5-0 victory at Mercyhurst. The sophomore forward followed that up with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 home victory. He finished the weekend with four points on three goals and an assist to go along with seven shots on goal and a +4 rating. For the season, he is second on the team with seven points on five goals and two assists.