College hockey: Army West Point's Zach Evancho highlights this week's three stars

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI men's college ice hockey. Let's spotlight the three stars for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 2.

1. Zach Evancho, Army West Point

Army West Point Athletics

The Buffalo, New York native led the Black Knights to a three-game sweep of Atlantic Hockey competition last week. On Tuesday, the senior forward scored a goal in a 4-1 victory at American International. On Friday, he scored another goal and added three assists, including one on the game-winner as Army West Point defeated Canisius, 4-3. On Saturday, he scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in a 3-2 victory in Buffalo against the Golden Griffins. For the week, he totaled seven points on three goals and four assists in addition to 11 shots on goal and a +6 rating. He is now the Black Knights' leading scorer with 12 points on six goals and six assists.

2. Ryan Shea, Northeastern

Northeastern Athletics

The senior defenseman earned Most Outstanding Player honors of the Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland after leading Northeastern to the team title. In the semifinals last Friday, he scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in a 4-0 victory over New Hampshire. He also scored the game-winner in the 4-3 championship title game against Colgate on Saturday. He finished the weekend with five points on two goals and three assists to go along with six shots on goal and a +2 rating. The two goals were the first of the season for the Milton, Massachusetts native as he now has 15 points on the season.

3. Dryden McKay, Minnesota State

Minnesota State Athletics

Dryden McKay turned in two stellar performances between the pipes as he led the Mavericks to a sweep of eighth-ranked Minnesota Duluth at UMD’s Amsoil Arena. The Downers Grove, Illinois native made 27 stops during Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Bulldogs and then tallied 37 more saves in Saturday’s 3-1 victory. For the weekend, he had a .970 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average. The sophomore netminder leads the nation with a 1.14 goals-against average on the season and is second with a .954 save percentage.