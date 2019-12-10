CRAZY NIGHT OF HOOPS:

Mark Bedics | NCAA.com | December 10, 2019

College hockey: Colorado College's Chris Wilkie headlines this week's three stars

Minnesota State's Dryden McKay talks famous name, personal growth and upcoming college hockey season

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI men's college ice hockey. Let's spotlight the three stars for the week of Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.

TOP 20: Check out the latest USCHO men's hockey rankings

1. Chris Wilkie, Colorado College

Colorado College Athletics Colorado College's Chris Wilkie

The Omaha, Nebraska native led the Tigers to a sweep of Princeton in non-conference action. On Friday, he scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-2 victory. On Saturday, he scored both goals, including the game-winner 19 seconds into overtime as Colorado College came away with a 2-1 win. The senior forward finished the weekend with five points on four goals and an assist to go along with seven shots on goal and a +5 rating. He now leads Colorado College in scoring with 16 points on nine goals and seven assists.

 

2 – Patrick Harper, Boston University

Boston University Athletics Boston's Patrick Harper

The senior forward had a big offensive weekend as he led the Terriers to a sweep of future Beanpot opponents. He had a goal and two assists in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory against Harvard, and then followed that up with two more goals in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Northeastern. He finished the week with five points on three goals and two assists in addition to nine shots on goal and a +5 rating. The New Canaan, Connecticut native is second on the team in scoring with 21 points on eight goals and 13 assists.

 

3 – David Cotton, Boston College

Boston College Athletics Boston College's David Cotton

The Parker, Texas native assisted on both game-winning goals as Boston College put together two victories over Notre Dame in a home-and-home series with its former Hockey East rival. On Friday at home, he had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory. On Sunday in South Bend, the senior forward had a goal and two more assists as the Eagles won 6-1.For the weekend, he totaled five points on two goals and three assists while also taking five shots on goal and compiling a +2 rating. He now leads the team in scoring with 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists.

