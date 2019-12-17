College hockey: Ferris State's Marshall Moise headlines the latest men's three stars

Every week, NCAA.com examines the top performers throughout DI men's college hockey. Here are our three stars from Dec. 11 through Dec. 16.

1. Marshall Moise, Ferris State

The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native led the Bulldogs to a sweep of Alabama Huntsville in WCHA action. Moise scored both goals in Friday’s 2-2 tie and then added two more goals in Saturday’s 3-1 victory. For the weekend, the junior forward finished with four goals on seven shots on goal and a +2 rating. He now has 11 points on the season on seven goals and four assists.

2. Aidan McDonough, Northeastern

The freshman forward had a huge outing in a non-conference victory over Dartmouth. He scored two goals and added two assists, including one on the game-winner in the Huskies’ 6-4 win. The Milton, Massachusetts native now has 15 points on the season on seven goals and eight assists.

3. Trevin Kozlowski, Army West Point

Kozlowski led the first place Black Knights to a win and tie over third-place Robert Morris on the road in Atlantic Hockey action. On Friday, the junior netminder made 25 saves without allowing a goal in his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory. The Valencia, California native registered 32 stops in a 1-1 tie. He improved his season averages to a .921 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average.