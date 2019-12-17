COLLEGE HOOPS:

Lessons from the NET rankings

📊 This metric identifies Final Four contenders

⬆️⬇️ Kansas leads Power 36

Louisville climbs women's AP poll
icehockey-men-d1 flag

Mark Bedics, NCAA.com | December 17, 2019

College hockey: Ferris State's Marshall Moise headlines the latest men's three stars

A terrific UConn goal tops the hockey plays of the week

Every week, NCAA.com examines the top performers throughout DI men's college hockey. Here are our three stars from Dec. 11 through Dec. 16.

POLL: North Dakota tops the latest USCHO rankings

1. Marshall Moise, Ferris State

Moise more than doubled his season goal total against Alabama Huntsville

The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native led the Bulldogs to a sweep of Alabama Huntsville in WCHA action. Moise scored both goals in Friday’s 2-2 tie and then added two more goals in Saturday’s 3-1 victory. For the weekend, the junior forward finished with four goals on seven shots on goal and a +2 rating. He now has 11 points on the season on seven goals and four assists.

2. Aidan McDonough, Northeastern

Aidan McDonough had four points in Northeastern's win over Dartmouth

The freshman forward had a huge outing in a non-conference victory over Dartmouth. He scored two goals and added two assists, including one on the game-winner in the Huskies’ 6-4 win. The Milton, Massachusetts native now has 15 points on the season on seven goals and eight assists.

3. Trevin Kozlowski, Army West Point

Trevin Kozlowski earned his first shutout of 2019

Kozlowski led the first place Black Knights to a win and tie over third-place Robert Morris on the road in Atlantic Hockey action. On Friday, the junior netminder made 25 saves without allowing a goal in his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory. The Valencia, California native registered 32 stops in a 1-1 tie. He improved his season averages to a .921 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average.

2019 Army-Navy Game: Score, live updates, how to watch

No. 23 Navy defeated Army by a score of 31-7 on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.
READ MORE

Army-Navy football: Memorable moments, all-time history

It’s been more than 129 years since the first Army vs. Navy football game. Here are key moments from their rivalry and an all-time history of the series.
READ MORE

College hockey: Army West Point's Zach Evancho highlights this week's three stars

Army West Point's Zach Evancho highlights this week's three stars in men's college hockey.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners