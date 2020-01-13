Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation Announces 2020 nominees during 25th anniversary celebration

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced 13 nominees for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The award, which is celebrating its 25th year, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

The following are this year’s nominees:

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL HOMETOWN Matt Beck Junior Goaltender Vermont Westport, Conn Davis Bunz Junior Defender Providence Middleton,Wis. Cal Burke * Senior Forward Notre Dame Boxborough, Mass. Devin Brosseau * Senior Forward Clarkson Saint-Lambert, Quebec Amanda Conger Senior Forward Saint Anselm Swanton, Vt. Catherine Crawley Senior Forward Connecticut Washingtonville, N.Y. Jordan Keeley Sophomore Goaltender St. Mary's St. Peter, Minn Conlan Keenan Senior Forward SUNY Geneseo Rochester, N. Y. Dakota Keene Senior Forward UMass Boston Poland, Maine Jimmy Poreda Senior Goaltender SUNY Plattsburgh Tonawanda, N.Y. Lucas Smith Senior Defender Post Calgary, Alta James Varney * Senior Forward Stonehill Smithfield,Maine Delaney Wolf Junior Defender St. Mary's Bismarck, N.D.

* Repeat nominee

Finalists for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2020 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 10th as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Detroit, Michigan.

The group of nominees includes nine seniors, three juniors and one sophomore, along with nine male (4 Div. I) and four female (2 Div. I) candidates. The list includes seven forwards, three defenseman and three goaltenders.