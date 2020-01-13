COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF:

🎉 LSU wins national title over Clemson

Final stats: Burrow breaks single-season TD record

🏆 Full championship history
icehockey-men-d3 flag

Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation | January 13, 2020

Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation Announces 2020 nominees during 25th anniversary celebration

Wisconsin-Stevens Point captures 2019 DIII men's Ice Hockey Title

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced 13 nominees for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The award, which is celebrating its 25th year, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

MORE: 2020 Frozen Four dates, times

The following are this year’s nominees:

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL HOMETOWN
Matt Beck Junior Goaltender Vermont Westport, Conn
Davis Bunz Junior Defender Providence Middleton,Wis.
Cal Burke * Senior Forward Notre Dame Boxborough, Mass.
Devin Brosseau * Senior Forward Clarkson Saint-Lambert, Quebec
Amanda Conger Senior Forward Saint Anselm Swanton, Vt.
Catherine Crawley Senior Forward Connecticut Washingtonville, N.Y.
Jordan Keeley Sophomore Goaltender St. Mary's St. Peter, Minn
Conlan Keenan Senior Forward SUNY Geneseo Rochester, N. Y.
Dakota Keene Senior Forward UMass Boston Poland, Maine
Jimmy Poreda Senior Goaltender SUNY Plattsburgh Tonawanda, N.Y.
Lucas Smith Senior Defender Post Calgary, Alta
James Varney * Senior Forward Stonehill Smithfield,Maine
Delaney Wolf Junior Defender St. Mary's Bismarck, N.D.

* Repeat nominee

Finalists for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2020 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 10th as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Detroit, Michigan.

The group of nominees includes nine seniors, three juniors and one sophomore, along with nine male (4 Div. I) and four female (2 Div. I) candidates. The list includes seven forwards, three defenseman and three goaltenders.

5 college hockey teams that could win their first national championship

Minnesota Duluth can become the second program to win three straight NCAA hockey titles. But if they don't, here are five schools who could claim their first national championship this season.
READ MORE

Men's college hockey: The stock report for January 2020

Here is the latest men's college hockey stock report for January 2020.
READ MORE

Men's ice hockey: No. 7 Denver pulls off sweep over No. 9 UMass in top 10 weekend series with 4-3 win

Denver went 7/8 on the penalty kill and scored three second-period goals to secure the sweep over UMass in its two-game weekend top-10 series.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners