Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation Announces 2020 nominees during 25th anniversary celebration

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced 13 nominees for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The award, which is celebrating its 25th year, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
MORE: 2020 Frozen Four dates, times
The following are this year’s nominees:
|NAME
|CLASS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|HOMETOWN
|Matt Beck
|Junior
|Goaltender
|Vermont
|Westport, Conn
|Davis Bunz
|Junior
|Defender
|Providence
|Middleton,Wis.
|Cal Burke *
|Senior
|Forward
|Notre Dame
|Boxborough, Mass.
|Devin Brosseau *
|Senior
|Forward
|Clarkson
|Saint-Lambert, Quebec
|Amanda Conger
|Senior
|Forward
|Saint Anselm
|Swanton, Vt.
|Catherine Crawley
|Senior
|Forward
|Connecticut
|Washingtonville, N.Y.
|Jordan Keeley
|Sophomore
|Goaltender
|St. Mary's
|St. Peter, Minn
|Conlan Keenan
|Senior
|Forward
|SUNY Geneseo
|Rochester, N. Y.
|Dakota Keene
|Senior
|Forward
|UMass Boston
|Poland, Maine
|Jimmy Poreda
|Senior
|Goaltender
|SUNY Plattsburgh
|Tonawanda, N.Y.
|Lucas Smith
|Senior
|Defender
|Post
|Calgary, Alta
|James Varney *
|Senior
|Forward
|Stonehill
|Smithfield,Maine
|Delaney Wolf
|Junior
|Defender
|St. Mary's
|Bismarck, N.D.
* Repeat nominee
Finalists for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2020 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 10th as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Detroit, Michigan.
The group of nominees includes nine seniors, three juniors and one sophomore, along with nine male (4 Div. I) and four female (2 Div. I) candidates. The list includes seven forwards, three defenseman and three goaltenders.