Here's where the 2020 NHL All-Stars played college hockey

The 2020 NHL All-Star game is Jan. 25 in St. Louis. The game will consist of three 3-on-3 matches broken down into two semifinals and then a final. Each division, the Atlantic Division, Metropolitan Division, Central Division and Pacific Division will compete in the semifinals with their All-Star lineups. The winners of each semi-final will advance to the final.

Eight players participating in the mini-tournament were also stars at the collegiate level. Here are all the players who previously played ice hockey at the NCAA level that will take the ice on All-Star weekend.

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres — Boston University (2014-2015)

Jack Eichel will be participating in his third NHL All-Star game. Prior to becoming a staple for the Buffalo Sabres, Eichel got his start at Boston University. The former Terrier played one season and was the only the third freshman in league history to claim both the Hockey East Player of the Year award and Rookie of the Year award. Eichel also lit up the stat sheet during his time in Boston, leading the nation in points (51) and assists (45).

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators — Boston University (2017-2018)

Tkachuk joins Jack Eichel as another one-and-done Boston U alum who will be competing in the 2020 All-Star festivities. The former BU forward ended his college career as another freshman great. Tkachuk led the team in assists (23) and shots (131). He was also picked to be on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and was a one-time Hockey East Rookie of the Week.

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals — North Dakota (2005-2008)

T.J. Oshie's career at North Dakota got off to a hot start. The Minnesota-native notched 24 goals, 21 assists with 45 points in his freshman season. He stuck around with the Fighting Hawks for two more seasons before embarking onto the NHL tallying a total of 59 goals, 83 assists and 142 points throughout his college career. This is Oshie's first NHL All-Star appearance.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets — UMass-Lowell (2012-2014)

Connor Hellebuyck set the bar high his freshman year with UMass-Lowell. The goaltender for the River Hawks led UMass-Lowell to a Frozen Four with 59 saves against 60 shots, recorded a 1.38 goals allowed average over the season and a .948 save percentage. Hellebuyck followed up his freshman campaign with a season that put him as a Walter Brown Award finalist.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers — Boston College (2009-2012)

Kreider, who will be making his first All-Star appearance, finished his college career on a high note. The Boston College winger led the Eagles to the 2012 Frozen Four championship leading the team with 23 goals. Kreider also racked up 22 assists with 45 points during Boston College's championship run.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes — Colorado College (2013-2015)

Jaccob Slavin was an assist machine during his time at Colorado College. During his time as a defender for the Tigers, Slavin produced a total of 32 assists, with 20 of those coming during his freshman year. He also finished second nationally with the second-most points per game among freshman — .78.

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights — Michigan (2007-2008)

Max Pacioretty spent a brief stint during the 2007-2008 season with the Michigan Wolverines. Although it was just one season, it did prepare him to be the veteran All-Star he has become today. The left-winger notched 15 goals, 23 assists with 38 points during his time in the NCAA. This will be Pacioretty's first All-Star game appearance.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks — Michigan (2017-2019)

Vancouver Canucks rookie Quinn Hughes is just 20 years old and he is already an All-Star. Some of that success can be attributed to his performance at his alma mater, Michigan. The former Wolverine was one of the top defensemen in the Big Ten. Hughes led all defensemen in the conference in points and assists during his sophomore season. He appeared in 69 games, scored 10 goals and racked up 52 assists in his time in Ann Arbor.