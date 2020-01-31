TRENDING:

Quinnipiac Athletics | January 31, 2020

College hockey: No. 18 Quinnipiac blanks No. 1 Cornell, 5-0

HAMDEN, Conn.  The No. 18 Quinnipiac men's ice hockey team dominated from start to finish Friday night as the Bobcats blanked the No. 1 Cornell Big Red, 5-0, in front of a sellout crowd.
 
Quinnipiac's victory over Cornell is its second against the top-ranked team in the nation in as many seasons after taking down then-No. 1 UMass in December 2018.
 
The Bobcats scored three goals in a span of 2:36 and never looked back to earn their ninth win in the last 11 games. Quinnipiac's 5-0 win is its largest win against Cornell since a 10-0 win in Game 2 of the 2013 ECAC Quarterfinals.

Nick Jermain (Norwalk, Connecticut) had a game to remember as he scored a pair of goals and added an assist for his third career three-point game. Alex Whelan (Ramsey, New Jersey) scored a goal and added an assist and TJ Friedmann (St. Louis, Missouri) added his first goal of the season.

Keith Petruzelli (Wilbraham, Massachusetts) stood on his head and kept the Big Red at bay as he made 22 saves in his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career. His best period came in the third as he made two highlight reel saves as part of an eight save period.

