2020 Beanpot: Schedule, TV channels, preview for the college hockey tournament

Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern will play the 2020 Beanpot on Feb. 3 and 10 at TD Garden in Boston. Here's the schedule, a preview, information on how you can watch and the history of one of college hockey's oldest tournaments.

Northeastern has won the last two Beanpot titles.

2020 Beanpot: Schedule, TV channels, information

This year’s Beanpot will be televised across North America. New England residents will continue to receive coverage on NESN. However, NHL Network will broadcast to the rest of the United States, while TSN2 will show the games in Canada. Here’s the complete schedule:

Monday, Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 10

Consolation game – 4:30 p.m. ET

Championship game – 7:30 p.m. ET

2020 Beanpot: Preview

There’s something about early February in Boston. Men in red socks haven’t picked up a ball in months. Across town, there might even be a Super Bowl parade to celebrate as there is every now and again. But even so, a Sunday win wouldn’t be celebrated until Tuesday. That’s because the first two Mondays of the month belong to The Garden, more specifically to college hockey and the Beanpot.

Originating in 1952, the showcase was initially put together as filler for the first two nights after Christmas at Boston Arena — now known as Matthews Arena. The games moved to Boston Garden in 1954, and by 1957, the tradition of playing the first two Mondays of the month had been established.

Sixty-eight years later, the same four teams continue to compete for bragging rights and a chance to be forever connected to the city’s history. Get to know the teams here.

Boston University (10-8-6)

No team has more Beanpot titles than the Terriers' 30, including a stretch of six straight from 1995-2000. Coincidentally, BU also owns the longest active Beanpot drought with its last championship coming in 2015. The Terriers are 90-44 overall with 53 appearances in the final through 67 years.

Boston University comes into the 2020 Beanpot off a Jan. 31 win over Vermont. The Terriers will look to avenge a Jan. 18 loss to Boston College in the semifinal round. BU owns December victories against Harvard and Northeastern.

Player to watch: David Farrance — The Terriers’ junior defenseman has been one of the more exciting blueliners at both ends of the ice. Farrance leads BU with 29 points, most notably with eight power play goals. He last lit the lamp since Jan. 8, so he could be due for another. What better place to get back in the scoring column.

Boston College (16-7)

The Eagles last won a Beanpot title in 2016, bringing their total to 20 championships. Boston College is 79-55 overall and owns the longest winning streak of the 21st century with five consecutive championships from 2010-14.

Boston College opens the 2020 Beanpot against Boston University, whom they beat on Jan. 18. BC also owns a win over Harvard and could see Northeastern in the final for the teams’ first meeting of the season (BC and Northeastern are schedule to meet on Feb. 20 and 21).

Player to watch: Spencer Knight — The Eagles’ goaltender has displayed poise beyond his first-year status. Knight has a goals allowed average of 1.95 through 22 starts and 15 wins (5 by shutout), including games against Harvard and Boston University. But winning in Cambridge or the Conte Forum isn’t the Beanpot. Knight has a chance to make a big statement or two at The Garden.

Harvard (10-6-4)

The Crimson reached the Beanpot final once during the 2010s, winning the 2017 title. Of the program’s 11 championships, nine came against Boston University.

Harvard has never played Northeastern in the finals, a streak that will continue as the two meet in the semifinal round. Of the Beanpot teams, the Huskies are the only team Harvard has yet to face this season.

Player to watch: Casey Dornbach — The sophomore forward has been on a tear lately. He’s registered a point in 10 of Harvard’s last 11 games, including a four-assist outburst in a Jan. 31 win over Union. He leads the Crimson with 29 points this season.

Northeastern (14-7-2)

Prior to 2018, the Huskies hadn’t won the Beanpot in 30 years. Now, the back-to-back champions will look to defend the title once again. Another win for Northeastern would give the Huskies the second-longest streak of this century, trailing only Boston College’s five consecutive titles from 2010 to 2014.

Overall, Northeastern is 43-91 in the tournament’s history with six championships. Its best stretch came during the 1980s, when the program four Beanpot titles over the course of the decade.

Player to watch: Tyler Madden — Madden has been the Huskies’ offensive catalyst this season. The sophomore is tied for fourth in DI scoring with 33 points and tied for second with 17 goals. He had a game-winner for Northeastern at the 2019 Beanpot. Don’t be too surprised if his name is associated with another big moment this year.

Team No. of titles Most recent

Boston University 30 2015

Boston College 20 2016

Harvard 11 2017

Northeastern 6 2019

Beanpot: Championship history