Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | February 1, 2020

2020 Beanpot: Schedule, TV channels, preview for the college hockey tournament

Check out the top rivalries in men's ice hockey

Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern will play the 2020 Beanpot on Feb. 3 and 10 at TD Garden in Boston. Here's the schedule, a preview, information on how you can watch and the history of one of college hockey's oldest tournaments.

Northeastern has won the last two Beanpot titles.

2020 Beanpot: Schedule, TV channels, information

This year’s Beanpot will be televised across North America. New England residents will continue to receive coverage on NESN. However, NHL Network will broadcast to the rest of the United States, while TSN2 will show the games in Canada. Here’s the complete schedule:

Monday, Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 10

  • Consolation game – 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Championship game – 7:30 p.m. ET

2020 Beanpot: Preview

There’s something about early February in Boston. Men in red socks haven’t picked up a ball in months. Across town, there might even be a Super Bowl parade to celebrate as there is every now and again. But even so, a Sunday win wouldn’t be celebrated until Tuesday. That’s because the first two Mondays of the month belong to The Garden, more specifically to college hockey and the Beanpot.

Originating in 1952, the showcase was initially put together as filler for the first two nights after Christmas at Boston Arena — now known as Matthews Arena. The games moved to Boston Garden in 1954, and by 1957, the tradition of playing the first two Mondays of the month had been established.

Sixty-eight years later, the same four teams continue to compete for bragging rights and a chance to be forever connected to the city’s history. Get to know the teams here.

BRACKETOLOGY: The latest projections for the tournament

Boston University (10-8-6)

No team has more Beanpot titles than the Terriers' 30, including a stretch of six straight from 1995-2000. Coincidentally, BU also owns the longest active Beanpot drought with its last championship coming in 2015. The Terriers are 90-44 overall with 53 appearances in the final through 67 years.

Boston University comes into the 2020 Beanpot off a Jan. 31 win over Vermont. The Terriers will look to avenge a Jan. 18 loss to Boston College in the semifinal round. BU owns December victories against Harvard and Northeastern.

Player to watch: David Farrance — The Terriers’ junior defenseman has been one of the more exciting blueliners at both ends of the ice. Farrance leads BU with 29 points, most notably with eight power play goals. He last lit the lamp since Jan. 8, so he could be due for another. What better place to get back in the scoring column.

Boston College (16-7)

The Eagles last won a Beanpot title in 2016, bringing their total to 20 championships. Boston College is 79-55 overall and owns the longest winning streak of the 21st century with five consecutive championships from 2010-14.

Boston College opens the 2020 Beanpot against Boston University, whom they beat on Jan. 18. BC also owns a win over Harvard and could see Northeastern in the final for the teams’ first meeting of the season (BC and Northeastern are schedule to meet on Feb. 20 and 21).

Player to watch: Spencer Knight — The Eagles’ goaltender has displayed poise beyond his first-year status. Knight has a goals allowed average of 1.95 through 22 starts and 15 wins (5 by shutout), including games against Harvard and Boston University. But winning in Cambridge or the Conte Forum isn’t the Beanpot. Knight has a chance to make a big statement or two at The Garden.

Harvard (10-6-4)

The Crimson reached the Beanpot final once during the 2010s, winning the 2017 title. Of the program’s 11 championships, nine came against Boston University.

Harvard has never played Northeastern in the finals, a streak that will continue as the two meet in the semifinal round. Of the Beanpot teams, the Huskies are the only team Harvard has yet to face this season.

Player to watch: Casey Dornbach  The sophomore forward has been on a tear lately. He’s registered a point in 10 of Harvard’s last 11 games, including a four-assist outburst in a Jan. 31 win over Union. He leads the Crimson with 29 points this season.

Northeastern (14-7-2)

Prior to 2018, the Huskies hadn’t won the Beanpot in 30 years. Now, the back-to-back champions will look to defend the title once again. Another win for Northeastern would give the Huskies the second-longest streak of this century, trailing only Boston College’s five consecutive titles from 2010 to 2014.

GET LOUD: 9 of the best student sections in college hockey

Overall, Northeastern is 43-91 in the tournament’s history with six championships. Its best stretch came during the 1980s, when the program four Beanpot titles over the course of the decade. 

Player to watch: Tyler Madden — Madden has been the Huskies’ offensive catalyst this season. The sophomore is tied for fourth in DI scoring with 33 points and tied for second with 17 goals. He had a game-winner for Northeastern at the 2019 Beanpot. Don’t be too surprised if his name is associated with another big moment this year.

Team No. of titles Most recent

Boston University		 30 2015

Boston College		 20 2016

Harvard		 11 2017

Northeastern		 6 2019

Beanpot: Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION MVP
1952 Harvard Walt Greeley, Harvard
1954 Boston College Bob Babine, BC
1955 Harvard Billy Cleary, Harvard
1956 Boston College James Tiernan, BC
1957 Boston College Joe Celeta, BC
1958 Boston University Bill Sullivan, BU
1959 Boston College Jim Logue, BC
1960 Harvard Bob Bland, Harvard
1961 Boston College Tom Martin, BC
1962 Harvard Gene Kinasewich, Harvard
1963 Boston College Billy Hogan, BC
1964 Boston College John Cunniff, BC
1965 Boston College John Cunniff, BC
1966 Boston University Tom Ross, BU
1967 Boston University Herb Wakabayashi, BU
1968 Boston University Jim McCann, BU
1969 Harvard Joe Cavanagh, Harvard
1970 Boston University Mike Hyndman, BU
1971 Boston University Steve Stirling, BU
1972 Boston University Dan Brady, BU
1972 Boston University John Danby, BU
1973 Boston University Vic Stanfield, BU
1974 Harvard Randy Roth, Harvard
1975 Boston University Vic Stanfield, BU
1976 Boston College Paul Skidmore, BC
1977 Harvard Brian Petrovek, Harvard
1978 Boston University Jack O'Callahan, BU
1979 Boston University Daryl MacLeod, BU
1980 Northeastern Dave Archambault, Northeastern
1981 Harvard Wade Lau, Harvard
1982 Boston University Tom O'Regan, BU
1983 Boston College Bob Sweeney, BC
1984 Northeastern Tim Marshall, Northeastern
1985 Northeastern Bruce Racine, Northeastern
1986 Boston University Terry Taillefer, BU
1987 Boston University Mike Kelfer, BU
1988 Northeastern Bruce Racine, Northeastern
1989 Harvard Lane MacDonald, Harvard
1990 Boston University David Tomlinson, BU
1991 Boston University Tony Amonte, BU
1992 Boston University Mike Prendergast, BU
1993 Harvard Ted Drury, Harvard
1994 Boston College Greg Taylor, BC
1995 Boston University Ken Rausch, BU
1996 Boston University Chris Drury, BU
1997 Boston University Bill Pierce, BU
1998 Boston University Tom Poti, BU
1999 Boston University Michel Larocque, BU
2000 Boston University Rick DiPietro, BU
2001 Boston College Krys Kolanos, BC
2002 Boston University Justin Maiser, BU
2003 Boston University Sean Fields, BU
2004 Boston College Sean Fields, BU
2005 Boston University Chris Bourque, BU
2006 Boston University Peter MacArthur, BU
2007 Boston University John Curry, BC
2008 Boston College Brian Gibbons, BC
2009 Boston University Nick Bonino, BU
2010 Boston College John Muse, BC
2011 Boston College Chris Kreider, BC
2012 Boston College Johnny Gaudreau, BC
2013 Boston College Kevin Roy, Northeastern
2014 Boston College Kevin Hayes, BC
2015 Boston University Matt Grzelcyk, BU
2016 Boston College Sean Maguire, BU
2017 Harvard Nathan Krusko, Harvard
2018 Northeastern Adam Gaudette, Northeastern
2019 Northeastern Cayden Primeau, Northeastern

