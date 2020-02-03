2020 Beanpot: Scores, schedule and preview for the college hockey tournament

The semifinal round of the 2020 Beanpot, which includes Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern — the reigning back-to-back champions — concluded with No. 12 Northeastern (15-7-2) and Boston University (10-8-7) earning both spots in the championship game. No. 17 Harvard (10-7-4) and No. 4 Boston College (10-7-1), the losers of the two semifinal games, respectively, will play each other in the consolation game prior to the championship game on Monday, Feb. 10 at TD Garden in Boston.

Northeastern opened the semifinal round with a 3-1 win over Harvard, 40 years to the day after securing the program's first Beanpot title in 1980. In order for the Huskies to win their third-straight Beanpot title and seventh overall, they will have to outperform Boston University, which rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat Boston College 5-4 in double overtime.

Wilmer Skoog nets the winner to put BU into the Beanpot final. #BUvsBC #Beanpot (via @NESN) pic.twitter.com/yHFMSeKvO7 — Boston Hockey Blog (@BOShockeyblog) February 4, 2020

View the semifinal scores/results, preview, information on how you can watch and the history of one of college hockey's oldest tournaments below.

2020 Beanpot: Semifinal scores, results

Boston University 5, Boston College 4 | Final

After coming back from a three-goal deficit, Boston University's Wilmer Skoog tacked on the first and only score of double overtime to secure the victory and the final spot in the Beanpot championship game. The stats are below.

Boston College 4, Boston University 4 | End of overtime

Nothing transpired between the teams during the five-minute overtime. The ice will be cleaned, and 20 minutes will be added to the clock before play resumes. The first team to score advances. Officially, the game will end in a tie (for the purposes of conference standings) with no stats counting from here on out. The result is for placement only.

Boston College 4, Boston University 4 | End of regulation

Boston University did the unimaginable: Score twice in one minute to level the game at three. It didn't seem possible considering Boston College's game-long domination, but that little sliver of time was all the Terriers needed to repave their pathway to the championship. David Farrance began the rally with a four-on-four goal and then assisted Patrick Harper with the equalizer. And then it happened. With less than two minutes remaining, BU's Robert Mastrosimone gave the Terriers their first lead.

But as soon as BU thought they had the win, BC's David Cotton tied the game with less than one minute remaining. On to overtime.

Boston College 3, Boston University 1 | End of second period

The defense-heavy second period saw Boston College outshoot Boston University 28-17. After 18 minutes of scoreless hockey, one of David Cotton's shots deflected off a BU defender right into the net for the 3-1 lead.

Boston College 2, Boston University 1 | End of first period

Less than three minutes in, Boston College's Patrick Giles made a statement for the Eagles: They would not let off the accelerator early. Mark McLaughlin passed the puck behind him to Giles to finish off the wicked score.

What a sweet pass by Mark McLaughlin to Patrick Giles to make it 1-0 Boston College vs Boston University in the #Beanpot (@NESN) pic.twitter.com/1vhxZiG7gX — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 4, 2020

Alex Newhook then padded the lead with a power play score. How would BU respond? With its own power-play goal, of course. The Terriers' Patrick Curry netted his 15th goal of the season and fifth career goal against the Eagles to split the score.

Northeastern 3 , Harvard 1 | Final

What felt like a quiet final period ended with an uproar by Northeastern. With 50.7 seconds remaining in the game, Huskies' Ryan Shea drilled an empty net goal to solidify the victory and to advance the Huskies to the championship game next Monday.

Northeastern 2 , Harvard 1 | End of second period

Northeastern earns its first lead of the night after Brendan Van Riemsdyk scored his second goal of the season with 30 seconds left in the second period. Overall, Harvard was silenced. However, the Crimson will begin the third period with a power play.

Harvard 1, Northeastern 1 | End of first period

We are tied at the conclusion of the first period, though Harvard entered the game striking. Via a power play goal, Harvard's Jack Drury pushed his game point streak to nine games and put the Crimson ahead within the first six minutes of the game. The equalizer did not take long, as Northeastern's Zach Solow scored on Neil Shea's strike from the blue line.

All tied up in the first from TD Garden 😤@GoNUmhockey pic.twitter.com/kW1vNCexM0 — NESN (@NESN) February 3, 2020

Prematch | 4:40 p.m. ET

We are 20 minutes away from the start of Harvard vs. Northeastern, the first of the 2020 Beanpot's two matches of the day.

Boys on the ice for warmups looking for the three-peat! #HowlinHuskies #Beanpot pic.twitter.com/SALn3A67ck — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 3, 2020

2020 Beanpot: Schedule, TV channels, information

This year’s Beanpot will be televised across North America. New England residents will continue to receive coverage on NESN. However, NHL Network will broadcast to the rest of the United States, while TSN2 will show the games in Canada. Here’s the complete schedule:

Monday, Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 10

Consolation game: Boston College vs. Harvard – 4:30 p.m. ET

Championship game: Northeastern vs. Boston University – 7:30 p.m. ET

Click or tap here to buy tickets

2020 Beanpot: Preview

There’s something about early February in Boston. Men in red socks haven’t picked up a ball in months. Across town, there might even be a Super Bowl parade to celebrate as there is every now and again. But even so, a Sunday win wouldn’t be celebrated until Tuesday. That’s because the first two Mondays of the month belong to The Garden, more specifically to college hockey and the Beanpot.

Originating in 1952, the showcase was initially put together as filler for the first two nights after Christmas at Boston Arena — now known as Matthews Arena. The games moved to Boston Garden in 1954, and by 1957, the tradition of playing the first two Mondays of the month had been established.

Sixty-eight years later, the same four teams continue to compete for bragging rights and a chance to be forever connected to the city’s history. Get to know the teams here.

BRACKETOLOGY: The latest projections for the tournament

Boston University (10-8-6)

No team has more Beanpot titles than the Terriers' 30, including a stretch of six straight from 1995-2000. Coincidentally, BU also owns the longest active Beanpot drought with its last championship coming in 2015. The Terriers are 90-44 overall with 53 appearances in the final through 67 years.

Boston University comes into the 2020 Beanpot off a Jan. 31 win over Vermont. The Terriers will look to avenge a Jan. 18 loss to Boston College in the semifinal round. BU owns December victories against Harvard and Northeastern.

Player to watch: David Farrance — The Terriers’ junior defenseman has been one of the more exciting blueliners at both ends of the ice. Farrance leads BU with 29 points, most notably with eight power play goals. He last lit the lamp since Jan. 8, so he could be due for another. What better place to get back in the scoring column.

Boston College (16-7)

The Eagles last won a Beanpot title in 2016, bringing their total to 20 championships. Boston College is 79-55 overall and owns the longest winning streak of the 21st century with five consecutive championships from 2010-14.

Boston College opens the 2020 Beanpot against Boston University, whom they beat on Jan. 18. BC also owns a win over Harvard and could see Northeastern in the final for the teams’ first meeting of the season (BC and Northeastern are schedule to meet on Feb. 20 and 21).

Player to watch: Spencer Knight — The Eagles’ goaltender has displayed poise beyond his first-year status. Knight has a goals allowed average of 1.95 through 22 starts and 15 wins (5 by shutout), including games against Harvard and Boston University. But winning in Cambridge or the Conte Forum isn’t the Beanpot. Knight has a chance to make a big statement or two at The Garden.

Harvard (10-6-4)

The Crimson reached the Beanpot final once during the 2010s, winning the 2017 title. Of the program’s 11 championships, nine came against Boston University.

Harvard has never played Northeastern in the finals, a streak that will continue as the two meet in the semifinal round. Of the Beanpot teams, the Huskies are the only team Harvard has yet to face this season.

Player to watch: Casey Dornbach — The sophomore forward has been on a tear lately. He’s registered a point in 10 of Harvard’s last 11 games, including a four-assist outburst in a Jan. 31 win over Union. He leads the Crimson with 29 points this season.

Northeastern (14-7-2)

Prior to 2018, the Huskies hadn’t won the Beanpot in 30 years. Now, the back-to-back champions will look to defend the title once again. Another win for Northeastern would give the Huskies the second-longest streak of this century, trailing only Boston College’s five consecutive titles from 2010 to 2014.

GET LOUD: 9 of the best student sections in college hockey

Overall, Northeastern is 43-91 in the tournament’s history with six championships. Its best stretch came during the 1980s, when the program four Beanpot titles over the course of the decade.

Player to watch: Tyler Madden — Madden has been the Huskies’ offensive catalyst this season. The sophomore is tied for fourth in DI scoring with 33 points and tied for second with 17 goals. He had a game-winner for Northeastern at the 2019 Beanpot. Don’t be too surprised if his name is associated with another big moment this year.

Team No. of titles Most recent

Boston University 30 2015

Boston College 20 2016

Harvard 11 2017

Northeastern 6 2019

Beanpot: Championship history