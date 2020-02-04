How to buy 2020 Frozen Four tickets

Check out the top rivalries in men's ice hockey

The 2020 Frozen Four will be played on April 9 and 11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Below is information about future Frozen Four dates and locations:

FROZEN FOUR DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates 2020 Detroit Little Caesars Arena April 9 - 11 2021 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena April 8 - 10 2022 Boston TD Garden April 7 - 9

Last season, Minnesota Duluth won its second-straight national championship after defeating UMass at the Frozen Four in Buffalo.

Below is a full DI men's ice hockey championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2) Scott Sandelin 3-0 Massachusetts Buffalo, N.Y. 2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3) Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame St. Paul, Minn. 2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago 2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa 2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston 2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia 2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh 2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla. 2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn. 2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit 2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C. 2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver 2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis 2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee 2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio 2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston 2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y. 2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn. 2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y. 2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif. 1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston 1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee 1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati 1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I. 1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee 1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y. 1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit 1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn. 1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y. 1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit 1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I. 1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit 1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D. 1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I. 1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota 1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I. 1979 Minnesota (32-11-1) Herb Brooks 4-3 North Dakota Detroit 1978 Boston University (30-2) Jack Parker 5-3 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1977 Wisconsin (37-7-1) Bob Johnson 6-5 (ot) Michigan Detroit 1976 Minnesota (28-14-2) Herb Brooks 6-4 Michigan Tech Denver 1975 Michigan Tech (32-10) John MacInnes 6-1 Minnesota St. Louis 1974 Minnesota (22-12-6) Herb Brooks 4-2 Michigan Tech Boston 1973 Wisconsin (29-9-2) Bob Johnson 4-2 #Denver Boston 1972 Boston University (26-4-1) Jack Kelley 4-0 Cornell Boston 1971 Boston University (28-2-1) Jack Kelley 4-2 Minnesota Syracuse, N.Y. 1970 Cornell (29-0) Ned Harkness 6-4 Clarkson Lake Placid, N.Y. 1969 Denver (26-6) Murray Armstrong 4-3 Cornell Colorado Springs, Colo. 1968 Denver (28-5-1) Murray Armstrong 4-0 North Dakota Duluth, Minnesota 1967 Cornell (27-1-1) Ned Harkness 4-1 Boston University Syracuse, N.Y. 1966 Michigan State (16-13) Amo Bessone 6-1 Clarkson Minneapolis 1965 Michigan Tech (24-5-2) John MacInnes 8-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1964 Michigan (24-4-1) Allen Renfrew 6-3 Denver Denver 1963 North Dakota (22-7-3) Barry Thorndycraft 6-5 Denver Boston 1962 Michigan Tech (29-3) John MacInnes 7-1 Clarkson Utica, N.Y. 1961 Denver (30-1-1) Murray Armstrong 12-2 St. Lawrence Denver 1960 Denver (27-4-3) Murray Armstrong 5-3 Michigan Tech Boston 1959 North Dakota (20-10-1) Bob May 4-3 (ot) Michigan State Troy, N.Y. 1958 Denver (24-10-2) Murray Armstrong 6-2 North Dakota Minneapolis 1957 Colorado College (25-5) Thomas Bedecki 13-6 Michigan Colorado Springs, Colo. 1956 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 7-5 Michigan Tech Colorado Springs, Colo. 1955 Michigan (18-5-1) Vic Heyliger 5-3 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo. 1954 Rensselaer (18-5) Ned Harkness 5-4 (ot) Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo. 1953 Michigan (17-7) Vic Heyliger 7-3 Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo. 1952 Michigan (22-4) Vic Heyliger 4-1 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo. 1951 Michigan (22-4-1) Vic Heyliger 7-1 Brown Colorado Springs, Colo. 1950 Colorado College (18-5-1) Cheddy Thompson 13-4 Boston University Colorado Springs, Colo. 1949 Boston College (21-1) John "Snooks" Kelley 4-3 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo. 1948 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 8-4 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo.

#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.