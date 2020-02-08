No. 14 UMass Lowell men's hockey upsets No. 4 Boston College 3-2

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The No. 14 ranked UMass Lowell Hockey team skated to a 3-2 victory at No. 4 Boston College on Friday night in Hockey East play at Kelley Rink from Conte Forum.



The River Hawks improve to 14-7-5 overall (8-4-4 HEA), while the Eagles drop to 16-8-1 overall (10-6-0 HEA) with the loss. The victory marked the 900th win in the program's history in its 53rd season.



"It's nice to get two points on the road tonight, we know Boston College is a quality team, it was a tight game throughout," said UMass Lowell Head Coach Norm Bazin.

HC Norm Bazin postgame press conference in the 3-2 victory at BC #UnitedInBlue #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/Mf005XxvG2 — UMass Lowell Hockey (@RiverHawkHockey) February 8, 2020



Freshman defenseman Marek Korencik (Zilina, Slovakia) scored his first collegiate goal with wrister from the left point to give the River Hawks a 3-2 lead with 9:09 to go in the game.

Ben Finkelstein scored on the power play for the Eagles to knot the game at 2-2 early in the third period for his fourth tally of the year.



UMass Lowell's Kenny Hausinger (Anchorage, Alaska) gave the River Hawks a 2-1 lead with a goal with 2:46 left in the middle frame for his seventh of the season. Korencik, Hausinger and Seth Barton (Kelowna, B.C.) totaled a team-high four apiece.



Freshman forward Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) tied the game for the River Hawks with a power play goal at 12:04 of the second off a one-timer after a cross-slot pass from Matt Brown (Wood Ridge, N.J.).



BC's Alex Newhook got on the board first in the contest with his 12th goal of the season with a shorthanded goal for the Eagles just 4:45 into the middle stanza.

The teams skated to a scoreless first period with BC owning a 7-5 shot advantage.



Sophomore forward Reid Stefanson (Winnipeg, Manitoba) notched two assists on the night for the River Hawks. Sophomore forward Lucas Condotta (Georgetown, Ont.) won a team best 11 face-offs for UMass Lowell. BC's David Cotton registered a game-high five shots on goal for the Eagles.



Senior goaltender Tyler Wall (Leamington, Ont.) stopped 23 shots in the victory in his 24th start of the season for the River Hawks, while BC's Spencer Knight totaled 22 saves in the losing effort for the Eagles.



UMass Lowell returns to action on Saturday, February 8th for a road contest at Merrimack College. Game time from Lawler Arena is 7 p.m. The game will be televised in New England on NESN and will be streamed nationally and internationally on CBS All-Access.