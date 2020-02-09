2020 Beanpot: Scores, schedule and preview for the college hockey tournament

Boston University and No. 12 Northeastern — the two-time reigning champion — will meet for the 2020 Beanpot championship tomorrow, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. Prior to the championship game, No. 17 Harvard and No. 4 Boston College will meet in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern opened the semifinal round with a 3-1 win over Harvard, 40 years to the day after securing the program's first Beanpot title in 1980. Now, the Huskies have a shot at a three-peat. To do so, they'll have to get past Boston University, who rallied from a three-goal deficit to stun Boston College 5-4 in double overtime.
Wilmer Skoog nets the winner to put BU into the Beanpot final. #BUvsBC #Beanpot (via @NESN) pic.twitter.com/yHFMSeKvO7— Boston Hockey Blog (@BOShockeyblog) February 4, 2020
2020 Beanpot: Schedule, TV channels, information
This 2020 Beanpot will be televised across North America. New England residents will continue to receive coverage on NESN. However, NHL Network will broadcast to the rest of the United States, while TSN2 will show the games in Canada. Here’s the complete schedule:
Monday, Feb. 10
- Consolation game: No. 4 Boston College vs. No. 17 Harvard – 4:30 p.m. ET
- Championship game: No. 12 Northeastern vs. Boston University – 7:30 p.m. ET
Monday, Feb. 3 — Semifinals
Boston University (10-8-7)
No team has more Beanpot titles than the Terriers' 30, including a stretch of six straight from 1995-2000. Coincidentally, BU also owns the longest active Beanpot drought with its last championship coming in 2015. The Terriers are 91-44 overall with 54 appearances in the final through 68 years.
Boston University came into the 2020 Beanpot looking to avenge a Jan. 18 loss to Boston College. The Terriers did just that, coming back from three goals down to shock BC. They own wins over all three Beanpot teams this season and will go for another against Northeastern in the championship.
Player to watch: David Farrance — The Terriers’ junior defenseman has been one of the more exciting blueliners at both ends of the ice. Farrance leads BU with 32 points, most notably with eight power play goals. Without a goal since Jan. 8, Farrance delivered on the big stage with a goal and two assists against BC in the Beanpot semifinals.
Northeastern (15-7-2)
Prior to 2018, the Huskies hadn’t won the Beanpot in 30 years. Now, the back-to-back champions are 60 minutes from a third straight title. Another win for Northeastern would give the Huskies the second-longest streak of this century, trailing only Boston College’s five consecutive titles from 2010 to 2014.
Overall, Northeastern is 45-91 in the tournament’s history with six championships. Its best stretch came during the 1980s, when the program four Beanpot titles over the course of the decade.
Player to watch: Tyler Madden — Madden has been the Huskies’ offensive catalyst this season. The sophomore is tied for fourth in DI scoring with 35 points and tied for second with 17 goals. He had a game-winner for Northeastern at the 2019 Beanpot and an assist in the 2020 semifinals. Don’t be too surprised if his name is associated with another big moment in the championship game.
Boston College (16-7-1)
The Eagles last won a Beanpot title in 2016, bringing their total to 20 championships. Boston College is 79-56 overall and owns the longest winning streak of the 21st century with five consecutive championships from 2010-14.
Boston College opened the 2020 Beanpot against Boston University, whom they beat on Jan. 18. The Terriers got the final word in the semifinals as BC couldn't hang onto a three-goal lead, falling in double overtime. The Eagles beat Harvard earlier this year and will look to do so again in the consolation game.
Player to watch: Spencer Knight — The Eagles’ goaltender has displayed poise beyond his first-year status. Knight has a goals allowed average of 1.95 through 22 starts and 15 wins (5 by shutout), including games against Harvard and Boston University. But winning in Cambridge or the Conte Forum isn’t the Beanpot. It's not a championship game, but Knight has another chance to make a statement at The Garden.
Harvard (10-7-4)
The Crimson reached the Beanpot final once during the 2010s, winning the 2017 title. Of the program’s 11 championships, nine came against Boston University.
Harvard has never played Northeastern in the finals, a streak that continued after the Huskies edged the Crimson 3-1 in the opening round.
Player to watch: Casey Dornbach — The sophomore forward has been on a tear lately. He’s registered a point in 10 of Harvard’s last 13 games, including a four-assist outburst in a Jan. 31 win over Union. Dornbach is the Crimson's second-leading scorer with 29 points on the season.
|Team
|No. of titles
|Most recent
|
Boston University
|30
|2015
|
Boston College
|20
|2016
|
Harvard
|11
|2017
|
Northeastern
|6
|2019
