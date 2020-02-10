2020 Beanpot: Northeastern beats Boston University hockey in 2OT for third straight title

For the first time in school history, Northeastern has won the Beanpot in three consecutive seasons. The Huskies completed their title defense in 2020 with a thrilling 5-4 win over Boston University in double overtime. After trailing 2-0 through the first period, the Huskies scored four times in an 8:30 span in the second to surge in front.

But the Terriers recovered, tying the game with 1.2 seconds remaining in the third period. That set the stage for Jordan Harris' game-winning goal in the second overtime period.

2020 Beanpot championship: Scores, live updates

Northeastern wins the 2020 Beanpot over Boston University after defenseman Jordan Harris beat BU goalie Sam Tucker at the 14:33 mark of the the second overtime period at TD Garden. The Huskies now have seven Beanpot titles, winning each of the past three seasons after snapping a 30-year drought.

Northeastern 5, Boston University 4 | FINAL

Jordan Harris scored on the power play after 79 minutes, 33 seconds and Northeastern wins the Beanpot for the third year in a row. The Huskies overcame an early 2-0 deficit in addition to a game-tying goal by BU with 1.2 seconds left in regulation to win the championship.

Northeastern 4, Boston University 4 | End of third period

David Farrance's power play blast made things interesting less than two minutes into the period. But it was Zegras' second goal of the night that extended the game. The freshman punched in the equalizer with 1.2 seconds to go with BU playing down a goalie. For the second week in a row, the Terriers have rallied to force overtime at the Beanpot.

Northeastern 4, Boston University 2 | End of second period

Don't count out the back-to-back Beanpot champions. Trailing by two, Northeastern responded with four goals in 8:30 to surge in front of BU. Tyler Madden cut the deficit in half before Aidan McDonough netted the equalizer less than two minutes later. The next flurry of goals came on the advantage. Penalties assessed to Cam Crotty and Alex Vlasic gave the Huskies nearly two minutes with a 5-on-3 edge and they took advantage both times. Zach Solow buried a shot from the slot, giving Northeastern its first lead on his eighth power play goal of the season. Just 101 seconds after that and still a man up, Grant Jozefek utilized a Brendan Van Riemsdyk screen to net the insurance goal.

Patrick Curry and Robert Mastrosimone had the best chances for BU to chip into the deficit. But Curry's attempt rung the post and Pantano was able to locate Mastrimone's redirected shot to maintain the two-goal lead.

Boston University 2, Northeastern 0 | End of first period

The opening frame belonged to BU, which outshot Northeastern 21-10. Pressure was consistent from the Terriers starting with the opening puck drop and led to Jake Wise punching a rebound past Craig Pantano less than three minutes in. Trevor Zegras doubled the lead at 7:50 on a power play goal from the left wing that beat Pantano glove-side.

Pregame — 7:25 p.m.

Northeastern, a week removed from its Beanpot semifinal win over Harvard, will look to record a historic third consecutive Beanpot championship. The Huskies won in 2018 and 2019, snapping a drought of 30 years with the first title. Opposing what could be one of the longest winning streaks of the century is Boston University. The Terriers overcame a three-goal deficit to shock Boston College in overtime. Now, BU looks to play spoiler again.

2020 Beanpot: Schedule, TV channels, information

This 2020 Beanpot will be televised across North America. New England residents will continue to receive coverage on NESN. However, NHL Network will broadcast to the rest of the United States, while TSN2 will show the games in Canada. Here’s the complete schedule:

Monday, Feb. 10

Consolation game: No. 4 Boston College 7, No. 17 Harvard 2

No. 17 Harvard 2 Championship game: No. 12 Northeastern 5, Boston University 4 (2OT)

Click or tap here to buy tickets

Monday, Feb. 3 — Semifinals

Get to know the four Beanpot teams here:

Boston University (10-8-7)

No team has more Beanpot titles than the Terriers' 30, including a stretch of six straight from 1995-2000. Coincidentally, BU also owns the longest active Beanpot drought with its last championship coming in 2015. The Terriers are 91-44 overall with 54 appearances in the final through 68 years.

BRACKETOLOGY: The latest projections for the tournament

Boston University came into the 2020 Beanpot looking to avenge a Jan. 18 loss to Boston College. The Terriers did just that, coming back from three goals down to shock BC. They own wins over all three Beanpot teams this season and will go for another against Northeastern in the championship.

Player to watch: David Farrance — The Terriers’ junior defenseman has been one of the more exciting blueliners at both ends of the ice. Farrance leads BU with 32 points, most notably with eight power play goals. Without a goal since Jan. 8, Farrance delivered on the big stage with a goal and two assists against BC in the Beanpot semifinals.

Northeastern (15-7-2)

Prior to 2018, the Huskies hadn’t won the Beanpot in 30 years. Now, the back-to-back champions are 60 minutes from a third straight title. Another win for Northeastern would give the Huskies the second-longest streak of this century, trailing only Boston College’s five consecutive titles from 2010 to 2014.

Overall, Northeastern is 45-91 in the tournament’s history with six championships. Its best stretch came during the 1980s, when the program four Beanpot titles over the course of the decade.

Player to watch: Tyler Madden — Madden has been the Huskies’ offensive catalyst this season. The sophomore is tied for fourth in DI scoring with 35 points and tied for second with 17 goals. He had a game-winner for Northeastern at the 2019 Beanpot and an assist in the 2020 semifinals. Don’t be too surprised if his name is associated with another big moment in the championship game.

Boston College (16-7-1)

The Eagles last won a Beanpot title in 2016, bringing their total to 20 championships. Boston College is 79-56 overall and owns the longest winning streak of the 21st century with five consecutive championships from 2010-14.

Boston College opened the 2020 Beanpot against Boston University, whom they beat on Jan. 18. The Terriers got the final word in the semifinals as BC couldn't hang onto a three-goal lead, falling in double overtime. The Eagles beat Harvard earlier this year and will look to do so again in the consolation game.

Player to watch: Spencer Knight — The Eagles’ goaltender has displayed poise beyond his first-year status. Knight has a goals allowed average of 1.95 through 22 starts and 15 wins (5 by shutout), including games against Harvard and Boston University. But winning in Cambridge or the Conte Forum isn’t the Beanpot. It's not a championship game, but Knight has another chance to make a statement at The Garden.

Harvard (10-7-4)

The Crimson reached the Beanpot final once during the 2010s, winning the 2017 title. Of the program’s 11 championships, nine came against Boston University.

GET LOUD: 9 of the best student sections in college hockey

Harvard has never played Northeastern in the finals, a streak that continued after the Huskies edged the Crimson 3-1 in the opening round.

Player to watch: Casey Dornbach — The sophomore forward has been on a tear lately. He’s registered a point in 10 of Harvard’s last 13 games, including a four-assist outburst in a Jan. 31 win over Union. Dornbach is the Crimson's second-leading scorer with 29 points on the season.

Team No. of titles Most recent

Boston University 30 2015

Boston College 20 2016

Harvard 11 2017

Northeastern 6 2019

Beanpot: Championship history