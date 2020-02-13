TRENDING:

UPSET

Alabama beats No. 1 Washington in softball

Oregon escapes Colorado in men's hoops

⚾️ 11 must-watch games on college baseball's opening day
icehockey-men-d1 flag

Senior CLASS Award | February 13, 2020

Men's ice hockey finalists announced for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award

Denver captures this week's hockey top play

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Ten NCAA men’s hockey student-athletes who excel both on and off the ice were selected as finalists today for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of finalists follows this release.
 
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. 

CHAMPIONSHIP: Frozen Four 2020 schedule and dates
 
The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of candidates announced last month. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 30. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four.
 
For more information on each of the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.
 
Men's Hockey Finalists:

Name School
Devin Brosseau Clarkson University
Cal Burke University of Notre Dame
Haralds Egle Clarkson University
Mitchell Fossier University of Maine
Max Humitz Lake Superior State University
Tanner Laczynski Ohio State University
Hugh McGing Western Michigan University
Cale Morris University of Notre Dame
Nolan Nicholas University of Alaska Anchorage
Alex Wilkinson U.S. Military Academy

Here are the five DII women's basketball teams you absolutely don't want to play right now

These 5 teams are red hot. Be sure to stay clear as the DII women's basketball tournament quickly approaches.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners